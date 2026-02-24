A key part of screenwriter and producer Taylor Sheridan's growing television empire is the Paramount+ original series "Mayor of Kingstown." Premiering in 2021, the show stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, the de facto mediator between the different factions in his Michigan town. The fictional Kingstown is a company town revolving around the private prison industry, which deeply affects the entire community. In order to keep the peace, Mike has to often resort to morally dubious means as he works with local gangs, the prison system, and other interested parties.

With "Mayor of Kingstown" ending with its fifth season, there are plenty of similar shows for fans to check out next. These series feature protagonists that often stand alone or against the system, usually mired in various types of criminal activity. Like Sheridan's Michigan crime saga, these shows are intended for mature viewers and often take place in bleak worlds without clear heroes. Here are 15 TV shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" that you should watch next to keep those morally ambiguous thrills coming.