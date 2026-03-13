Author Michael Connelly's hard-luck defense attorney Mickey Haller was adapted for television with the Netflix original series "The Lincoln Lawyer." Premiering in 2022, the show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Haller, who takes cases throughout Los Angeles, often from the back of his Lincoln Navigator. Mickey regularly finds his personal life upended by his work, including putting himself in legal hot water on multiple occasions. Netflix has renewed "The Lincoln Lawyer" through five seasons and the hit legal drama shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

For those looking for more legally themed shows in between seasons of Mickey Haller's continuing adventures, there are plenty to choose from. We're highlighting other shows that largely feature lawyers as their protagonists, with quite a few of these series also primarily based out of Los Angeles. Here are 15 TV shows to watch if you like "The Lincoln Lawyer" and are looking for more legally themed shows.