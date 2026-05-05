5 Predictions For The Pitt Season 3
TVLine has already filled you in on everything we know will happen during the highly anticipated third season of "The Pitt." But what about what could happen once the HBO Max medical drama returns?
Predicting this show isn't exactly easy. It resists big, soapy swings in favor of far more grounded storytelling, which makes its next moves harder to game out even as the pieces are already in place.
But we're not flying blind. In the wake of the Season 2 finale, TVLine spoke with creator R. Scott Gemmill and star/executive producer Noah Wyle, whose comments — paired with what we've already seen — offer a fairly clear sense of where things may be headed next.
So while nothing here should be taken as gospel, the following predictions aren't exactly shots in the dark, either. Here's how we see Season 3 playing out based on the intel we've already gathered about the upcoming November shift.
Robby Will Return... From Treatment
As TVLine previously reported, "The Pitt" Season 3 will pick up four months after the events of Season 2 — but, as reiterated throughout the July 4 shift, Robby had only planned to be away for three months.
As R. Scott Gemmill told TVLine, "one of the things we play... is that [Robby] comes back, but he doesn't come back to the hospital right away. He will show up [in Episode 1], but he's been away from work longer than three months."
That leads us to believe that Robby will have wound up in some form of treatment while on the road, or sought help upon returning home.
"[Robby is] definitely putting in the work, doing the work, and trying to heal," Gemmill said. And as star/executive producer Noah Wyle told us in a separate interview: "Season 1, the doctor is the patient. Season 2, doctors don't make good patients. Season 3, doctors benefit from being patients."
Al-Hashimi Ups Her Meds... But It Won't Be Enough
That Noah Wyle quote may also apply to Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi — who, in the penultimate Season 2 episode, revealed to Robby that she suffers from temporal lobe seizures. And in the following hour, she disclosed her options for mitigating the condition: "Up my Keppra or maybe try one of the new anti-seizure meds. But if that doesn't work, I'm left with two choices: temporal lobectomy, which could impair my speech, or get a neuromodulation device which can sense and stop the seizures immediately."
We already know Robby and Al-Hashimi will both be on day shift in Season 3. And given that either of the latter two options she laid out may require an extended medical leave, we're guessing Baran will attempt to manage her condition with a new anti-seizure medication. And it may work... up to a point, before the sudden onset of more seizures forces her to accept that a more drastic approach is necessary by season's end.
Langdon and Santos Will Find Common Ground
When Langdon finally got Santos alone in Episode 11, he apologized directly for how he treated her on her first day, admitting he "overreacted" after she called him out on behavior he "wasn't ready to face."
Santos, however, made it clear she didn't buy the version of Langdon everyone else seemed willing to accept his first day back. For her, the issue wasn't whether he was sorry. It was that he hadn't fully reckoned with what he did, noting that only a handful of people even knew he stole drugs from the hospital.
And yet, despite that divide, Gemmill told TVLine that the two are moving in a more constructive direction in Season 3: "I think they'll get to a good place. It's a process, but they're both adults. She'll soften over time. He's a good doctor — he made a mistake — and she has to eventually forgive him for that."
But how, exactly, will they get there? We could see this going one of two ways — either they find themselves aligned on a difficult case that rolls into the ED... or Langdon's biggest cheerleader (and Santos' karaoke partner), Mel, helps bridge the divide.
Samira's Absence Will Be Explained... But Barely
It goes without saying that fans have not taken kindly to the news that original cast member Supriya Ganesh will not reprise her role as senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan in Season 3. But based on what Gemmill told TVLine, viewers shouldn't expect much in the way of closure.
Asked about Samira's absence — and noting that Season 3 picks up just four months into her final year of residency — Gemmill acknowledged that, yes, she would still be at PTMC... just not on shift.
"Yeah, she's just not working that day," he said.
So unless she has opted to complete her residency elsewhere — and a midyear transfer seems like an awfully complex endeavor — there's little reason to assume we'll get anything beyond a passing reference to Mohan being off that day, a far less satisfying resolution than what Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins received early in Season 2.
We Haven't Heard the Last About Baby Jane Doe
Time will tell whether Katherine LaNasa receives her second consecutive Emmy for her turn as PTMC charge nurse Dana. But it can already be said that LaNasa delivered the vocal stim of the year ("Just checked on Baby Jane Doe. Looking good. Taking formula well.").
Dana spent the Season 2 finale attempting to get someone — anyone! — to kinship adopt the abandoned infant to no avail, noting that husband Benji would not take kindly to her bringing Baby Jane Doe home. Meanwhile, some fans took the closing scene — with Robby soothing the baby and acknowledging his own childhood abandonment — to mean that our chief attending might adopt her.
But Gemmill has already shot that idea down, telling TVLine, "We joked about it — cutting to him on his motorcycle with the baby in a Baby Bjorn — but no. Whether we follow up with Baby Jane Doe remains to be seen, but he's got his hands full with his spirit quest."
That said, it's hard to imagine we won't hear about Baby Jane Doe again. The writers have already shown a willingness to revisit past patients (R.I.P., Louie Cloverfield), and at the very least, we'd expect an update on whether she was placed with a loving family.