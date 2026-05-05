5 Predictions For The Pitt Season 3

TVLine has already filled you in on everything we know will happen during the highly anticipated third season of "The Pitt." But what about what could happen once the HBO Max medical drama returns?

Predicting this show isn't exactly easy. It resists big, soapy swings in favor of far more grounded storytelling, which makes its next moves harder to game out even as the pieces are already in place.

But we're not flying blind. In the wake of the Season 2 finale, TVLine spoke with creator R. Scott Gemmill and star/executive producer Noah Wyle, whose comments — paired with what we've already seen — offer a fairly clear sense of where things may be headed next.

So while nothing here should be taken as gospel, the following predictions aren't exactly shots in the dark, either. Here's how we see Season 3 playing out based on the intel we've already gathered about the upcoming November shift.