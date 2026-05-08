NBC Orders Tea Leoni And Tim Daly's Newlyweds Comedy, Jake Johnson's Sunset P.I.

NBC has expanded its comedy slate for the 2026-27 TV season, handing series orders to multi-cam "Newlyweds," starring real-life spouses Tea Leoni and Tim Daly, and single-cam "Sunset P.I.," led by Jake Johnson.

"Newlyweds" is described as "a later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship."

Executive producer Jamie Lee Curtis serves as a recurring guest star. Writer Gail Lerner ("Will & Grace") also executive-produces with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, and Scott Schwartz. Director Pam Fryman also serves as an EP on the pilot.

"Sunset P.I.," meanwhile, "continues the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show."

Johnson ("New Girl") stars alongside Jane Levy ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Langston Kerman ("Bless This Mess"), Mary Shalaby ("Moonsung"), and Keith David ("Community").

Writers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") will executive-produce. Director Akiva Schaffer also executive-produces the pilot.