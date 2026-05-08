NBC Orders Tea Leoni And Tim Daly's Newlyweds Comedy, Jake Johnson's Sunset P.I.
NBC has expanded its comedy slate for the 2026-27 TV season, handing series orders to multi-cam "Newlyweds," starring real-life spouses Tea Leoni and Tim Daly, and single-cam "Sunset P.I.," led by Jake Johnson.
"Newlyweds" is described as "a later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship."
Executive producer Jamie Lee Curtis serves as a recurring guest star. Writer Gail Lerner ("Will & Grace") also executive-produces with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, and Scott Schwartz. Director Pam Fryman also serves as an EP on the pilot.
"Sunset P.I.," meanwhile, "continues the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show."
Johnson ("New Girl") stars alongside Jane Levy ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Langston Kerman ("Bless This Mess"), Mary Shalaby ("Moonsung"), and Keith David ("Community").
Writers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") will executive-produce. Director Akiva Schaffer also executive-produces the pilot.
NBC's 2026-27 Scripted Slate
Heading into the 2026-27 TV season, NBC's scripted slate includes returning series "Chicago Fire" (Season 15), "Chicago Med" (Season 12), "Chicago P.D." (Season 14), "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" (Season 2), "Happy's Place" (Season 2), "Law & Order" (Season 26), "Law & Order: SVU" (Season 28), and "St. Denis Medical" (Season 3).
In addition to "Newlyweds" and "Sunset P.I.," new series orders include "Line of Fire" (starring Peter Krause) and "The Rockford Files" (starring David Boreanaz).
NBC ordered eight pilots for series consideration, four of which ultimately are not moving forward: dramas "Key Witness" (starring Emily Deschanel), "Puzzled" (starring Damon Wayans Jr.), and "What the Dead Know" (starring Taylor Schilling), along with multi-camera comedy "Jill & Ginger" (starring Jane Lynch and Katey Sagal).
"Our creative teams, led by Lisa Katz at NBC and Erin Underhill at Universal Television, delivered an exceptional pilot slate, developing eight standout projects that reflect our ambition," Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of NBC Entertainment and Peacock Scripted and Television Studios, said in a statement Friday. "While we often hear the phrase embarrassment of riches, it truly applies in this case. This process allowed us to take big swings, and we landed on shows that we think can truly break through."
Also not moving forward: the Zachary Quinto medical drama "Brilliant Minds," canceled after two seasons, and the Jenn Lyon-led cheerleader comedy "Stumble," canceled after one.