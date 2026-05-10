15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Matlock
"Matlock" is one of several current TV shows that are revitalizing the network procedural with snappy writing, world-class acting, and fresh takes on familiar themes. The CBS series stars Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock (whose legal name is actually Madeline Kingston), a woman in her 70s who takes an associate lawyer job at a firm called Jacobson Moore. Posing as a harmless old lady with quirky southern charm, the series features a clever pilot episode twist — Madeline got a job at the law firm so she could expose the people responsible for her daughter's death from opioids.
Less of a reboot and more of a creative reimagining, "Matlock" is led by fascinating characters and a killer lead performance from Kathy Bates. While the show was renewed for a third season, fans will have to wait until 2027 for new episodes. Until then, we have some advice for how you might fill your time. Here are 15 TV shows to watch if you like "Matlock."
Matlock
Kathy Bates' "Matlock" wouldn't exist without the original series, which ran from 1986 to 1992 and starred TV veteran Andy Griffin. A classic courtroom drama a la "Perry Mason," Griffin's "Matlock" has some significant overlap with Bates' version. In the 1986 series, Ben Matlock is an unassuming older gentleman with a down-to-earth southern affect and a gentle demeanor. But underneath the surface, Matlock is dynamite in the courtroom, and his keen eye for detail means nothing gets past this old-timer.
Bates' Madeline Matlock takes her cues from Griffin's character, using the fact that everyone underestimates her to her advantage. The difference, of course, is that Madeline's act is just that – an act, while Ben Matlock is just being himself. He's an extremely thrifty, old-school guy whose favorite food is hot dogs, but he always gets the job done. We're not sure if Madeline Matlock and Ben Matlock would get along, but we're pretty certain you'll enjoy the original if you like the 2024 update.
The Lincoln Lawyer
If you're into watching underdog lawyers like Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) come out on top, you'll probably get a kick out of "The Lincoln Lawyer." Developed by TV veteran David E. Kelly and based on the book series by Michael Connelly, the Netflix show follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a lawyer who got his name because of his penchant for working out of his Lincoln. When we first meet Mickey, he's in recovery from drug addiction after a surfing accident, and just getting back on his feet.
In the first season, he gets the opportunity to take on a high-profile murder case and is thrust into the spotlight. He works alongside a charming staff comprised of Lorna (Becki Newton), Mickey's bubbly, second ex-wife and lawyer-in-training, Cisco (Angus Sampson), a grizzled, former biker and Mickey's investigator, and Izzy (Jazz Raycole), a client of Mickey's whom he hired as his driver. Mickey has a complicated relationship with his first ex-wife, Maggie (Neve Campbell), who works on the opposite side of the law as a prosecutor. His charming court presence and unconventional tactics win him cases, but Mickey often finds himself in hot water with the people closest to him.
High Potential
"Matlock" and "High Potential" are two of the most compelling network dramas on air right now, and there's a good chance –- or a high potential, if you will -– that if you like one, you'll like the other. "High Potential" follows a woman named Morgan Gillory, played by Kaitlin Olson from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," who displays both her excellent comedic timing and dramatic chops in the role. Morgan is a working mother of three with extraordinary intellectual abilities. She has an IQ of 160 and a preternatural eye for details, meaning her brain operates at a more advanced level than most people.
While working as a cleaner for the LAPD, she happens to solve a case for Major Crimes, and they hire her as a consultant. Morgan and the LAPD aren't exactly a match made in heaven. She's constantly bending (or outright breaking the rules), much to the chagrin of her superiors, but she's a master at solving difficult cases. Like Madeline Matlock, people underestimate her at every turn because she's a woman and because her dramatic outfits convey an air of unseriousness. Also like Madeline, she has a secret reason for working with the LAPD, and this underlying conspiracy adds an extra layer of mystery to the show.
Perry Mason
HBO's "Perry Mason" is another successful reboot of a classic lawyer series, though it's more closely related to the original than Kathy Bates' "Matlock." The title character first appeared in a series of detective novels by Erle Stanley Gardner, before its TV adaptation in the late 1950s. It was revived in the 1980s (following a short-lived 1970s reboot) by Dean Hargrove, who also created the original "Matlock." The HBO version, a favorite of Stephen King, stars Matthew Rhys as the title character, who is working as a private investigator when we first meet him.
The show begins in 1932, with Mason down in the dumps following a divorce, the Great Depression, and his trauma from the war. Mason takes on the high-profile case of a kidnapped baby and the much-publicized trial that follows. He works with his clever secretary, Della Street (Juliet Rylance), conflicted officer Paul Drake (Chris Chalk), and world-weary partner Pete Strickland (Shea Whigham).
Mason is the ultimate underdog, and his bedraggled appearance belies a keen intellect and a dogged obsession with the truth. The show's talented cast and evocative production design give this world a rich, lived-in feel that's a pleasure to step into.
Elsbeth
If quirky investigators with hidden agendas are your thing, you'll get a kick out of the CBS series "Elsbeth." Though technically a spin-off of "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight," "Elsbeth" functions as its own entity. Carrie Preston plays the title character, a Chicago lawyer who moves to New York to oversee the NYPD's high-profile murder cases. Though ostensibly there to ensure the cops are doing everything by the book, Elsbeth basically works as a detective, solving cases by being a busybody with an unusual mind.
Like its clearest reference, "Columbo," "Elsbeth" uses an inverted detective story format, showing us the murderer in each episode's cold open before Elsbeth works to figure out why they committed the crime. In most episodes, prominent guest stars like Stephen Moyer, Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Broderick, and Patti LuPone play the murderers, and the show's cast is a veritable who's who of New York actors. Preston is outrageously good as Elsbeth, and her high-energy, intensely physical performance is both laugh-out-loud funny and emotionally grounded.
Suits
Though it ended in 2019, "Suits" was one of the most-watched shows in 2023, and if you haven't seen it, now's your chance to join the show's massive fandom. Like "Matlock," "Suits" follows a protagonist who took an unconventional path to becoming a lawyer, and who's hiding a pretty big secret. Patrick J. Adams plays Mike, a law expert without a law degree. Highly intelligent and in possession of a photographic memory, Mike is a clever fraud, taking the bar exam for other people to pay for his grandmother's care. An unfortunate mishap lands him in the offices of Pearson Hardman, where he's inexplicably hired by senior partner Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), despite his lack of a Harvard degree.
"Suits" features a charismatic ensemble of clever, scheming lawyers and their associates. Harvey keeps Mike's secret from his colleagues, which include the shrewd, cutthroat Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), his legal secretary Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), his rival, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), and overlooked paralegal Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle). Most of the staff at Pearson Hardman are power-hungry and manipulative, and political intrigue defines life at the firm.
Columbo
Frank Columbo is TV's greatest detective, and he has an unassuming quality that puts him in the same category as Matlock –- both the Kathy Bates and the Andy Griffin versions. Peter Falk plays the title character in "Columbo," which aired on NBC in the 1960s and '70s and later returned on ABC in the '80s, '90s, and 2000s.
Lieutenant Columbo is a homicide detective with the LAPD. His disheveled demeanor, characterized by his eternally wrinkled raincoat, conceals his sharp intelligence. Indeed, he often works on newsworthy cases involving rich folks who are most likely to dismiss him – at their own peril.
Like its successors, notably "Elsbeth" and "Poker Face," "Columbo" uses an inverted detective story format, also known as a howdunit rather than a whodunit. We know who committed the crime, but it's up to Columbo to discover why. Watching him hunt for clues and cleverly interrogate suspects –- often using his signature "just one more thing" catchphrase –- never gets old, even after ten seasons. Nobody smokes a cigar or arches a furry eyebrow like Peter Falk.
Harry's Law
Did you know that "Matlock" isn't the first time Kathy Bates has played a once high-powered lawyer who returns to the law to right some wrongs? In 2011, Bates starred in "Harry's Law," a short-lived NBC drama from TV producer David E. Kelly.
"Harry's Law" is a legal comedy like Kelly's "Boston Legal" and "Ally McBeal," though with its own Kathy Bates-tinged flavor. She plays Harriet Corn, also known as Harry, a highly paid patent lawyer who is fired after she loses interest in her job. Immediately after getting axed, a man attempting suicide lands on her head, and then a young lawyer hits her with his car.
This intro gives you a taste of the show's quirky tone and sets up the central premise. Harry starts her own law firm defending the downtrodden. Her office is inexplicably (and hilariously) in the back of a fancy shoe store. Her assistant, Jenna (Brittany Snow), loves fashion, and christens the shop Harriet's Law and Fine Shoes. The show is quite silly, but it also delves into hard-hitting social issues led by Harry's left-leaning political views. We'll level with you and admit that "Harry's Law" isn't as compelling as "Matlock," but it's an entertaining romp and an endearing turn from Bates.
So Help Me Todd
If you're in the mood for a legal comedy, why not try one with a family angle? In "So Help Me Todd," a mother and son team up to solve mysteries. Skylar Astin plays Todd, a private investigator who lost his license after his former partner screwed him over. His mother, Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden), is a high-powered defense attorney who believes strongly in the rule of law and doing things the right way. When Margaret's second husband disappears, Todd dives into the mystery.
The premise of "So Help Me Todd" is cute and well executed by its leads. The dynamic between Todd and Margaret is the heart of the series, and they oscillate between nitpicky arguments and genuine care for each other. The show relies on the big personalities of its protagonists over dramatic plotlines, though there's enough intrigue to get by. Sadly, the show was canceled after two seasons, but 31 episodes are plenty to keep you occupied.
Boston Legal
"Boston Legal" takes a satirical approach to the lawyer story that comedy-loving fans of "Matlock" will appreciate. A spinoff of the David E. Kelly series "The Practice," the show follows Alan Shore (James Spader), a gifted lawyer who goes to work at the Boston law firm Crane, Poole & Schmidt. He works alongside named partner Denny Crane (William Shatner), a well-known lawyer who's been practicing for more than 50 years.
Alan and Denny are opposites, and their surprising relationship is the driving force of the show. Alan believes in fighting for the little guy, though he's perfectly comfortable using shady methods to achieve his goals. Slippery and sarcastic, Alan is a killer in the courtroom. Meanwhile, Denny is a staunch, gun-loving conservative obsessed with legacy and image. Dealing with symptoms from the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, Denny has a habit of punctuating his statements with his name to remind everyone who he is. A satisfying legal dramedy led by two excellent performances, "Boston Legal" was nominated for 26 Emmys during its run.
Damages
If you enjoy the conspiracy element of "Matlock" and its exciting twists and turns, we'd suggest you check out "Damages," an underrated prestige drama that premiered in 2007. As good as Kathy Bates' Madeline Matlock is at what she does, she wouldn't stand a chance against Glenn Close's Machiavellian litigator Patty Hewes, who will stop at nothing to win.
In "Damages," Patty is a named partner at Hewes & Associates, a law firm in New York City. Rose Byrne plays Ellen Parsons, a determined young lawyer who goes to work for Patty's firm — with life-changing consequences.
Patty is deliciously villainous, and her coldhearted, at times gleeful scheming is played to perfection by Close, who won two Emmys for the portrayal. Byrne's Ellen acts as Patty's foil, and she spends much of the series trying not to lose her moral compass as she falls under the latter's thrall. The series plays with time in a way that heightens the tension, toggling between past and present to slowly piece together a picture of treachery and deceit.
The Good Wife
"The Good Wife" and its spinoff "The Good Fight" are arguably the best legal dramas in recent memory. Fans of "Matlock" should start with "The Good Wife," which follows a lawyer who returns to work after years away following a personal upset –- much like Kathy Bates' Madeline. Julianna Margulies plays Alicia Florrick, the wife of State's Attorney Peter Florrick (Chris Noth). When Peter is forced to resign following a sex-tinged corruption scandal, Alicia dons a pencil skirt and goes back to work, though she hasn't practiced law in over a decade.
She gets a job as a junior litigator at Stern, Lockhart & Gardner thanks to her relationship with named partner Will Gardner (Josh Charles). Christine Baranski plays named partner Diane Lockhart, who becomes the protagonist of "The Good Fight." Created by dynamic TV duo Robert and Michelle King, "The Good Wife" expertly delivers personal drama, workplace intrigue, and larger questions of ethics in a witty, sometimes sexy package.
Murder, She Wrote
There are 264 episodes of the cozy classic "Murder, She Wrote," so if you're looking for a series that will become your longtime companion, this renowned detective show is a great choice. Angela Lansbury's Jessica Fletcher and Kathy Bates' Madeline Matlock are both older women with a penchant for sticking their noses in people's business and solving mysteries that no one expects them to solve.
Fletcher is a widow, a former school teacher, and mystery novel writer who lives in the small town of Cabot Cove, Maine. When she's not pounding away on her typewriter, Jessica spends her days solving murders that seem to occur wherever she goes. (You don't want to go on vacation with Jessica Fletcher.) Though she has no formal training or a badge, her eye for detail and obsession with getting to the bottom of things make her an excellent crime solver. The show features a vast rolodex of guest stars, including some TV and film legends, and every episode is an equally exciting yet predictable adventure.
Goliath
Yet another David E. Kelly legal drama, "Goliath" will appeal to "Matlock" fans who appreciate Madeline's David and Goliath–esque fight against Big Pharma. Billy Bob Thornton of "Landman" plays lawyer Billy McBride, the underdog of this story. A once-successful attorney and the co-founder of law firm Cooperman McBride, Billy's career has been derailed due to alcoholism after a previous case ended in absolute tragedy.
In Season 1, while working out of a motel, he takes a case involving a military contractor represented by Cooperman McBride. Billy's former partner, Donald Cooperman (William Hurt), is straight-up evil, and Billy relishes the chance to enact his revenge.
Though it's a Prime Video series with eight-episode seasons, "Goliath" has the feel of a classic network procedural, with a touch of prestige TV luster. Each season tackles a new case, but every episode homes in on a specific puzzle Billy has to solve to best represent his client. Thornton is great in the lead role, and his understated performance lends a sense of verisimilitude to a somewhat archetypal character. Nina Arianda winningly plays lawyer and real estate agent Patty Solis-Papagian, a brassy truth-teller and Billy's foil, and Maria Bello plays Billy's ex-wife.
Burden of Truth
The Canadian series "Burden of Truth" follows a big-city lawyer who returns to her small hometown for a case and discovers some important family lore, sort of like a more serious "Hart of Dixie" or an episodic "Erin Brockovich." Kristin Kreuk plays Joanna Chang, a lawyer intent on getting to the bottom of a corporate conspiracy in the vein of Kathy Bates' Madeline Matlock. Joanna works for a law firm in Toronto alongside her father (Alex Carter) and boyfriend (Benjamin Ayres). She's sent to her hometown of Millwood to represent a pharmaceutical company accused of making local high schoolgirls sick.
Unsurprisingly, Joanna doesn't receive a very warm welcome upon her arrival. But when it turns out that the HPV vaccine administered by the pharmaceutical company is not the culprit for the mystery illness, Joanna decides to stick around and investigate the real culprit. She teams up with former classmate Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney), a lawyer with a sick niece. The CBC production, which aired on the CW in the United States, feels much more grown-up than many shows on the latter network, and avoids soapy impulses in favor of a straightforward storytelling style.