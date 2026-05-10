"Matlock" is one of several current TV shows that are revitalizing the network procedural with snappy writing, world-class acting, and fresh takes on familiar themes. The CBS series stars Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock (whose legal name is actually Madeline Kingston), a woman in her 70s who takes an associate lawyer job at a firm called Jacobson Moore. Posing as a harmless old lady with quirky southern charm, the series features a clever pilot episode twist — Madeline got a job at the law firm so she could expose the people responsible for her daughter's death from opioids.

Less of a reboot and more of a creative reimagining, "Matlock" is led by fascinating characters and a killer lead performance from Kathy Bates. While the show was renewed for a third season, fans will have to wait until 2027 for new episodes. Until then, we have some advice for how you might fill your time. Here are 15 TV shows to watch if you like "Matlock."