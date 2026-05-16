15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The White Lotus

Before creating "The White Lotus," Mike White honed his craft as a television auteur with the acclaimed but short-lived "Enlightened," another HBO show that showcases his knack for crafting multidimensional characters, and then exploring their various shades in offbeat, tonally varied, and altogether fascinating ways.

Laura Dern stars as Amy Jellicoe, an executive at the nebulously-defined global corporation Abaddonn Industries, who, after a public meltdown stemming from a series of enervating personal and professional circumstances, excuses herself to a treatment facility for two months. She returns with a new, self-help-powered mindset, and a revitalized determination to better her life and the lives of everybody around her.

Although there's plenty of sweetness and earnestness — more so than in "The White Lotus" — to the way "Enlightened" charts Amy's movement through her web of tangled-up relationships, the show is just as sharp as White's later creation in the way it satirizes modern-day capitalism and its erosive effects on the human psyche; Amy's quest to feel more present and connected to others soon develops into a personal war against the nightmarish corporate abuses of Abaddonn. The way "Enlightened" spins out that story — slowly and surely, with attention to the hidden depths of each character involved — is nothing short of astonishing, and highly recommended if you're a fan of the novel-like sprawl of "The White Lotus."