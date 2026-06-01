Now that the dust has settled on "The Boys" series finale ending in blood and thunder, it's time to take a look back at the Prime Video series. Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show offered a crass subversion of the entire superhero genre. This was done with plenty of pointed political allegory, but also absolutely diabolical mayhem as antiheroes collided for the fate of the world. All of that super-powered murder and mayhem is precisely what kept us coming back for more, making it one of Prime Video's greatest shows ever.

Running for five seasons, there was enough else like "The Boys" or its spinoffs on television. Now that the full run of the main series is over, we're highlighting our favorite episodes from the show. These installments underscore just how demented the story could get, while maintaining a surprisingly genuine amount of heart. These are the 10 best episodes of "The Boys" ranked, showcasing what the superhero show was all about.