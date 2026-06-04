5 Euphoria Season 3 Theories That Aged Poorly

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of "Euphoria."

The buzz around "Euphoria" reached a fever pitch of speculation during the four-year wait that followed the HBO show's sophomore season. The gap gave audiences plenty of time to theorize about what would become of Rue Bennett (Zendaya) and her classmates in the third batch of episodes.

Some of those theories leaned heavily into the fact that Rue was in debt to drug dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly), while others focused on how the ramifications of Cal Jacobs' (Eric Dane) secret life might affect Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi).

But when the Season 3 finale rolled around, Rue died of an overdose and some of the dwindling plot threads from the previous two "Euphoria" seasons weren't explored in the way many expected. It seems — judging by these theories we've compiled — that fans had very different ideas of where "Euphoria" was heading.