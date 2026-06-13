Criminal Minds Actors You May Not Know Are Dead

With over 300 episodes and counting (Season 19 is on the way), few "Criminal Minds" fans can recall every actor who's appeared on the iconic police procedural. We all know the main cast, of course, though there's been some pretty big departures over the years.

Mandy Patinkin left the show after two seasons, with Thomas Gibson's Aaron Hotchner taking over as the BAU's Unit Chief. After Gibson was fired, Paget Brewster returned to the show as Emily Prentiss following her departure alongside A.J. Cook, who plays fan-favorite JJ. Beloved characters like Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), and Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) have graced our screens for years on end.

The short-term cast members of the show are just as important, playing the killers, cops, suspects, and family members that make up the broader world of "Criminal Minds." You may not know all of their names, but they've definitely made an impact, and in many cases, have had long careers outside of their stints on "Criminal Minds." Sadly, some of these actors are no longer with us, though they'll forever be a part of the "CM" canon. Here are "Criminal Minds" actors who have passed away.