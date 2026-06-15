10 Best TV Shows Like The Boroughs

We'll start with the obvious. "Stranger Things" clearly makes the list because, well, it also stems from the minds of the Duffer Brothers. But that's just surface level. A deeper look reveals even more similarities.

Both "Stranger Things" and "The Boroughs" focus on ordinary people dealing with an otherworldly threat. In the case of the former, a group of kids goes on a quest to find their lost friend, only to discover something much stranger about their town — namely, that it sits atop a sinister otherworldly realm. Multiple storylines follow different groups of people as they investigate this occurrence, eventually converging in the final act. It's "The Goonies" meets Stephen King (despite what the author says), ripe with '80s nostalgia — malls, walkie-talkies, bicycles, oh my! — and a healthy dose of terror and Spielbergian wonder.

However, "Stranger Things" leans heavily on government conspiracies, revealing how a small town where nothing out of the ordinary ever happens is the perfect place to conduct super-secret experiments. Heck, Soviet intelligence manages to build a fortress beneath a shopping mall! In other words, it's not quite as quaint as "The Boroughs," even if the two share a similar formula.

But, hey, how about that all-star lineup of former '80s icons, including Winona Ryder, Cary Elwes, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, and Matthew Modine? It may not be a one-to-one comparison, but "Stranger Things" strikes many of the same chords as "The Boroughs," making it a perfect companion piece.