10 Best TV Shows Like The Boroughs
Netflix's "The Boroughs" is the latest series designed to cater to viewers yearning for the tales of ole. Executive-produced by Matt and Ross Duffer (aka the Duffer Bros.), the series follows a group of retirees who uncover a strange conspiracy hidden within their quiet community. Led by Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, Clarke Peters, and Alfre Woodard, the eight-episode series mixes mystery, science fiction, humor, and drama into a neat little package that makes for a fun weekend binge-watch.
"The Boroughs" also serves as a love letter to Steven Spielberg's early works thanks to a sturdy blend of wonder, drama, weirdness, and adventure. Look even closer, and you'll see snippets of Ron Howard's "Cocoon" and the underrated "Batteries Not Included." Not everything works, but there's plenty of magic in store for viewers willing to take the plunge.
Then, if you desire more whimsical dramas with a hefty dose of nostalgia, take a gander at 10 other series that share a little of that same magic.
Stranger Things
We'll start with the obvious. "Stranger Things" clearly makes the list because, well, it also stems from the minds of the Duffer Brothers. But that's just surface level. A deeper look reveals even more similarities.
Both "Stranger Things" and "The Boroughs" focus on ordinary people dealing with an otherworldly threat. In the case of the former, a group of kids goes on a quest to find their lost friend, only to discover something much stranger about their town — namely, that it sits atop a sinister otherworldly realm. Multiple storylines follow different groups of people as they investigate this occurrence, eventually converging in the final act. It's "The Goonies" meets Stephen King (despite what the author says), ripe with '80s nostalgia — malls, walkie-talkies, bicycles, oh my! — and a healthy dose of terror and Spielbergian wonder.
However, "Stranger Things" leans heavily on government conspiracies, revealing how a small town where nothing out of the ordinary ever happens is the perfect place to conduct super-secret experiments. Heck, Soviet intelligence manages to build a fortress beneath a shopping mall! In other words, it's not quite as quaint as "The Boroughs," even if the two share a similar formula.
But, hey, how about that all-star lineup of former '80s icons, including Winona Ryder, Cary Elwes, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, and Matthew Modine? It may not be a one-to-one comparison, but "Stranger Things" strikes many of the same chords as "The Boroughs," making it a perfect companion piece.
Midnight Mass
"Midnight Mass" tells the tale of an island community forced to contend with a terrifying supernatural threat. Created by Mike Flanagan (the horror maestro who also delivered the fantastic "The Haunting of Hill House"), the seven-part saga delves deep into religious themes and nocturnal mythology.
So, how does a solemn series about religion fit in with a livelier adventure like "The Boroughs"? Subjects aside, each series follows a similar trajectory: the lives of ordinary citizens are interrupted by bizarre occurrences tied to a greater supernatural threat. In each case, the mystery unfolds gradually, and part of the fun comes from simply watching well-rounded characters investigate, explore, and make sense of the clues presented to them.
Also, both shows are more interested in people than larger-than-life set pieces. Oh sure, there's plenty of frightful action and suspense in "Midnight Mass," but Flanagan focuses on how this particular threat impacts the residents of Crockett Island — their beliefs, worries, fears, flaws, and relationships. Each series explores aging, mortality, second chances, and the whimsy follies of eternal youth.
"Midnight Mass" just takes itself a little more seriously and probably couldn't be made today, according to Flanagan. Either way, it's absolutely a must-watch if you dug "The Boroughs."
The 4400
"The 4400" spins another compelling mystery that should satisfy fans of "The Boroughs." Here, 4,400 missing people who vanished decades earlier suddenly reappear with no explanation. Even weirder, none of them have aged since their disappearance. Enter investigators Tom Baldwin (Joel Gretsch) and Diana Skouris (Jacqueline McKenzie), who attempt to uncover what happened.
Things take an even more bizarre turn when some of the 4,400 begin displaying unusual abilities — telekinesis, mind control, precognition, environmental manipulation, and more — seemingly granted by future humans. To what end? Therein lies the central question of the series, which our heroes must answer before it's too late.
"The 4400" certainly shares more in common with "The X-Files" or "Heroes" than it does with "The Boroughs." Yet, the emotional anchor of the series centers on time, aging, regret, and what would happen if someone were given a second chance at life. Even more profoundly, "The 4400" explores what it would be like to return after an extended absence to find the world and the people in it vastly different from what they were before.
So, while bigger in scope and featuring a sprawling cast of characters, "The 4400" has a lot in common with "The Boroughs" at its core. Viewers should expect plenty of emotional beats to accompany the various action set pieces.
Lost
Modern viewers probably don't realize how big of a deal "Lost" was when it first premiered. For six seasons, this strange drama kept fans enthralled with its endless mysterious and never-ending plot twists. What is the Smoke Monster? What's in the hatch? What do all the numbers mean? All of it made for great television, even if the final destination proved somewhat underwhelming.
So, how does it compare to "The Boroughs"? Well, "Lost" revolves around ordinary people facing extraordinary circumstances. In this case, their plane crash-lands on a remote island, forcing them into survival mode. Except that the simplistic premise gradually transforms into an eerie adventure involving unexplained phenomena, mysterious organizations, and dangerous secrets. Each new clue begets another mystery, forcing our heroes to grapple with seemingly unanswerable questions.
In other words, like much of producer J.J. Abrams' catalog, it's a mystery box designed to keep viewers engaged — even if the concept changed over time. And, for the most part, it works. Like "The Boroughs," part of the fun comes from watching ordinary people investigate bizarre occurrences while slowly peeling back the layers of a larger mystery. "Lost" delves deeper into sci-fi territory and moves at a brisk clip. The ending may lack some of the answers viewers wanted, but the journey remains well worth taking.
Dark
Another terrific small-town mystery thriller is the Netflix series "Dark," one of the best sci-fi shows streaming on the platform. Lasting three seasons, this engrossing drama centers on the small German town of Winden, where a child suddenly disappears. Naturally, the town's residents search for the kid and, in doing so, uncover a conspiracy involving caves, time travel, and secrets surrounding various families in the community.
Like "The Boroughs," "Dark" follows ordinary people contending with a greater, extraordinary power. Everyone from blue-collar workers to teenagers and beleaguered parents gets in on the action. The more they investigate, the more clues they uncover, and it's up to viewers to understand how all the pieces fit together.
Still, "Dark" is, well, much darker than "The Boroughs." While the latter surrounds its mystery with warmth, humor, and heart, "Dark" leans more heavily on suspense and dread and is far more complex, thanks to its various timelines and sprawling cast of characters.
Don't let that dissuade you from giving "Dark" a shot. In the end, the series is ultimately about family, loss, and moving on from past mistakes. The stories touch on many of the same fundamental themes but approach them from different directions. Both are rewarding in their own unique way; "Dark" just requires viewers to think a little harder.
Twin Peaks
In 1990, filmmaker David Lynch introduced audiences to the television series "Twin Peaks" and delivered one of the decade's best shows. Adorned with a strong cast — Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee, and Michael Ontkean among them — and a mesmerizing hook, this eerie tale quickly became a massive cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences for two seasons (not including the revival).
The show centers on a murder mystery in which FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (MacLachlan) investigates a murder in the small town of Twin Peaks. As with many shows on this list, the deeper our hero delves into the mystery, the stranger it becomes until he's confronting supernatural entities, experiencing vivid dreams, peering into alternate dimensions, and brushing shoulders with dangerous forces lurking behind the scenes.
Again, as in "The Boroughs," the joy of "Twin Peaks" lies in the mystery. Viewers must assemble the clues as they are presented to arrive at a conclusion. Indeed, the town of Twin Peaks becomes a central figure in the story, much like the retirement community in "The Boroughs," and part of the experience is keeping one eye fixed on the creepy neighbors.
Of course, if you're familiar with Lynch, you'll know that "Twin Peaks" isn't a lighthearted fairy tale. Rather, it's an incredibly dark, weird, atmospheric thriller designed to get under your skin. Good luck!
Eerie, Indiana
Criminally underrated, "Eerie, Indiana" owes as much to Amblin Entertainment as it does the tabloids. Omri Katz and Justin Shenkarow star as Marshall Teller and Simon Holmes, two young men investigating the odd happenings in their hometown of Eerie, Indiana. Well, Marshall recently moved to the area from New Jersey, so seeing a living, breathing Elvis Presley instantly shocks him to the core.
And that's not all he discovers. His investigations lead to strange stories, such as one involving a mother who stores her children inside giant Tupperware containers to keep them young forever. Another sees a kid's dental retainer that helps him hear dogs' thoughts. Later, Marshall even happens upon an ATM machine that somehow develops a conscience and begins helping people.
Like "The Boroughs," much of "Eerie, Indiana" is played for laughs (nervous or otherwise). Some episodes strike an emotional chord, while others dip heavily into quirky, offbeat adventure — sometimes all at once. At the very least, it'll make you look at suburbia from a much different perspective and leave you wondering if the guy living across the street harbors deeper, troubling secrets just waiting to be exposed.
Amazing Stories
For those seeking a series boasting that old-school Spielberg magic, check out "Amazing Stories." This fantastic anthology series lasted just two seasons but brought together some of Hollywood's most brilliant minds — Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Robert Zemeckis, Clint Eastwood, Joe Dante, and Brad Bird among them — to spin outlandish tales largely steeped in horror, fantasy, and science fiction. Think "The Twilight Zone" with a bigger budget and a lot more flair.
In one episode, for example, Kevin Costner stars as a World War II bomber captain whose plane takes a shellacking in battle, causing the landing gear to malfunction. The problem is, his belly gunner is trapped below the aircraft, meaning he'll be crushed as soon as the crew lands. Luckily, he's an artist and, thanks to a whimsical twist, manages to survive his ordeal. Another episode sees Christopher Lloyd portray a horrifying teacher who is murdered by a pair of students, only to rise from the dead and continue tormenting them.
An episode titled "Alamo Jobe" transports a character from the past to the then present-day '80s, while others explore the consequences of wishes, home in on family dynamics, or follow characters dealing with supernatural and cosmic forces. Honestly, "The Boroughs" would probably work as an hour-long "Amazing Stories" tale, as it feels right at home within Spielberg's gallery of work.
Roswell
At this point, you're likely seeing a recurring theme. All of these shows follow a regular group of people as they uncover a mystery involving something otherworldly. Your enjoyment of the production depends largely on how much you like the characters. Oh sure, the plot keeps viewers intrigued, but it's the characters and their reactions to the abnormalities around them that make or break a series.
Luckily, "Roswell," a 1999 science-fiction tale based on the "Roswell High" book series, has enough of both to warrant a place on this list. While its setting already plunges the series deep into nostalgia, characters such as Max Evans (Jason Behr), Liz Parker (Shiri Appleby), and Michael Guerin (Brendan Fehr) are distinct enough to stand apart from others in the genre.
Why? Well, for starters, Max is an alien, along with his sister Isabel and his buddy Michael. How long have they been here? Where did they come from? How are they connected to the 1947 Roswell incident? Therein lies the mystery, along with a hefty dose of teen angst and romance.
"Roswell" is certainly its own brand of sci-fi, but the community setting, deep-rooted mystery, and likable characters make it a worthwhile piece of pop culture to enjoy after you finish binging "The Boroughs."
Falling Skies
We had to finish with another nod to Steven Spielberg. His forays into sci-fi television are truly one of a kind, and the underrated "Falling Skies" is no exception. Debuting in 2011, this action-adventure series follows a group of survivors as they navigate a world decimated by an alien invasion. This fierce resistance unit, led by the Mason family — Tom (Noah Wyle), Hal (Drew Roy), Ben (Connor Jessup), and Matt (Maxim Knight) — along with Anne Glass (Moon Bloodgood) and others, fights back against their extraterrestrial invaders, attempting to restore the planet to humanity.
Larger in scale than "The Boroughs," the "ordinary folks battle a greater threat" premise is still on point, as is the abundance of heart. Except "Falling Skies" tackles its threat head-on, balancing action and spectacle with touching human drama. Parents protect their children, communities attempt to rebuild, and through it all, our heroes must determine how far they're willing to go to survive. It's all very Spielberg.
On top of that, our heroes must figure out why the aliens came to Earth, what they want with our children, all while coping with the possibility of other alien factions. Toss in Will Patton as tough-as-nails, thoroughly complicated, military leader, and you've got yourself a binge-worthy piece of sci-fi.