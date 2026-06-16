15 Best TV Shows Like Outlander

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Starz's "Outlander" recently aired its series finale after eight seasons, wrapping up one of the most rousing and overpowering television journeys of the 21st century so far. The Ronald D. Moore-developed series, which began with the accidental transportation of World War II nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) from 1945 into 1743 by a magical stone circle in rural Scotland, gradually grew to become the epic, time-bending tale of the transcendental connection between Claire and rebel Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), whose love endures through multiple eras and wars.

Given how thoroughly "Outlander" upended expectations with its freewheeling combination of fantasy, exuberant romance, and historically-grounded war drama, it's hard not to long for other shows with a similar emotional pull now that Claire and Jamie's has come to an end after 12 years. To that end, we've compiled a roster of 15 great shows that boast some degree of similarity to "Outlander," whether in genre, plotting, aesthetic import, or overall spirit.