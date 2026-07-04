15 Best Fourth Of July TV Episodes Of All Time, Ranked

"Saved by the Bell," Season 3, Episode 6

By far the lowest-stakes and most nostalgic entry on this list, the official "Fourth of July" episode of NBC's "Saved by the Bell" is perfect for anyone looking to transform their television into a window to a sun-soaked past. The 1991 episode is a perfect slice of TV Americana for the holiday.

It takes place at the Malibu Sands Beach Club, an iconic location for fans of the series, at which the Bayside High crowd spent several episodes working and enjoying summer vacation in Season 3 (for younger readers, think "High School Musical 2"). An annual "Miss Liberty" beauty pageant is taking place, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Zack Morris is all too excited when he's asked to sit on the judges panel — only for his boss to insist Zack cast his vote for his daughter, Stacey (Leah Remini).

Revisiting the Malibu Sands arc is always a treat for anyone watching "Saved by the Bell," especially given how special of a guest star Remini was in hindsight. "Fourth of July" will at least be aesthetically pleasing even for those who haven't seen a single other episode of the series, but find themselves in want of laid-back summer programming after the fireworks have settled down.

Note: On Tubi and Prime Video where "Saved by the Bell" streams, "Fourth of July" can be found as Season 5, Episode 3.