15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Cross

Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) might be a great detective, but he is one messy man, which makes him utterly compelling to watch. Based on the popular novels by James Patterson and officially renewed for Season 3, the edgy Prime Video crime drama "Cross" starts by following its title character through his journey of grief after the murder of his wife. Cross also pursues a dangerous killer (Ryan Eggold) whose wealth and power give him a sense of invincibility. In Season 2, Cross takes on another member of the elite class — billionaire businessman Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) — but this time, Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) must protect him while identifying the vigilante (Jeanine Mason) working to end him.

"Cross" is less about the procedure of solving a crime and more about diving deeper into everyone involved; the psyche behind their actions and the messiness of the relationships, including an unwise romantic entanglement between Cross and Kayla.

The wait for new episodes means that fans will likely need something to fill the gap until Season 3, so here is a list of 15 shows with their own messiness and approach to the crime genre.