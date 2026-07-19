10 Marvel Superheroes Who Need Their Own Live-Action TV Show

The "Great Lakes Avengers" is arguably the most disrespected piece of intellectual property Marvel Studios owns. Commonly portrayed as an unofficial, illegal spin-off of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, this team often consists of Mr. Immortal (an outwardly charismatic and eager hero harboring existential trauma from his inability to die), Doorman (a teleporting mutant), Big Bertha (a fashion model who can alter her appearance and strength to a limited degree), Flatman (a self-aware knock-off of Mister Fantastic), and Dinah Soar (a humanoid dinosaur). Squirrel Girl was once a prominent member of the team as well, and was included in the only attempted live action adaptation – a failed Freeform pilot starring Milana Vayntrub from "This is Us" that combined the GLA with the New Warriors.

Because they often lack the public respect and institutional backing of the real Avengers, the GLA are Marvel's truest underdogs — even more than the Guardians of the Galaxy. They're well-meaning heroes whose dysfunctional roster and localized name could serve as the jumping-off point for a story that contrasts the multiversal heroics of the Avengers with community action. A hope-punk action comedy about Avengers-rejects taking down Roxxon as they encroach on a small Midwestern town would resonate with audiences right now.

The Great Lakes Avengers are the kinds of characters who remind you why superheroes might actually matter. Despite this, Marvel Studios has undermined their own ability to capitalize on this potential by treating core members of the team as disposable cameos and supporting players. Mr. Immortal appeared in an episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" as an aging would-be divorcé (David Pasquesi) who uses his powers to dodge marriages; "Wonder Man" used Doorman (Byron Bowers) in a slightly more respectful and narratively consequential manner, but his minor role hardly pointed toward a future for the character in the franchise.