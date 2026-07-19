10 Marvel Superheroes Who Need Their Own Live-Action TV Show
By 2014, Marvel Studios definitively proved that it could turn any comic book character — from the God of Thunder to a talking raccoon — into a blockbuster film star. In a post-"Guardians of the Galaxy" Marvel Cinematic Universe, the possibilities were supposed to be endless and ever-expanding. So, why did they spend the following decade circling the same kinds of characters and stories?
Marvel, the studio that once suffered from a villain problem, now suffers from a serious hero problem. "Endgame" departures left a vacuum of charisma and gravitas that hasn't been filled, while the prestige of remaining heroes has been tarnished by lackluster projects on screens big and small. The MCU needs more than "Avengers: Doomsday" to dig itself out of this hole. They need fresh stories capable of reviving the superhero subgenre at large — and we feel strongly that these 10 characters are uniquely poised to do just that.
Great Lakes Avengers
The "Great Lakes Avengers" is arguably the most disrespected piece of intellectual property Marvel Studios owns. Commonly portrayed as an unofficial, illegal spin-off of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, this team often consists of Mr. Immortal (an outwardly charismatic and eager hero harboring existential trauma from his inability to die), Doorman (a teleporting mutant), Big Bertha (a fashion model who can alter her appearance and strength to a limited degree), Flatman (a self-aware knock-off of Mister Fantastic), and Dinah Soar (a humanoid dinosaur). Squirrel Girl was once a prominent member of the team as well, and was included in the only attempted live action adaptation – a failed Freeform pilot starring Milana Vayntrub from "This is Us" that combined the GLA with the New Warriors.
Because they often lack the public respect and institutional backing of the real Avengers, the GLA are Marvel's truest underdogs — even more than the Guardians of the Galaxy. They're well-meaning heroes whose dysfunctional roster and localized name could serve as the jumping-off point for a story that contrasts the multiversal heroics of the Avengers with community action. A hope-punk action comedy about Avengers-rejects taking down Roxxon as they encroach on a small Midwestern town would resonate with audiences right now.
The Great Lakes Avengers are the kinds of characters who remind you why superheroes might actually matter. Despite this, Marvel Studios has undermined their own ability to capitalize on this potential by treating core members of the team as disposable cameos and supporting players. Mr. Immortal appeared in an episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" as an aging would-be divorcé (David Pasquesi) who uses his powers to dodge marriages; "Wonder Man" used Doorman (Byron Bowers) in a slightly more respectful and narratively consequential manner, but his minor role hardly pointed toward a future for the character in the franchise.
Dazzler
Dazzler is one of the more well-known mutants waiting in the wings after Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Introduced in "Uncanny X-Men" in 1980, the character was originally created by Tom DeFalco, John Romita Jr., Jim Shooter, and a whole bunch of other Marvel guys as part of a partnership between Marvel and Casablanca Records, potentially allowing this super-powered pop icon to go platinum in the real world. Romita designed her after Jamaican musician, model, and actor Grace Jones — by the time she graced the cover of "Uncanny X-Men," however, Dazzler had been designed as a white woman with blonde hair. Bo Derek had also been attached to a "Dazzler" film that never materialized.
As messy and cynical as this strategy seems in hindsight, it actually could be the key to making a "Dazzler" miniseries the next big Marvel project. "Wonder Man" proved the studio could do an entertainment industry drama well enough to get renewed for Season 2. Imagine a similar blend of superheroics and fame, but in the '80s music world instead: A pulpy period disco drama with new original music every week. And while it would be a tall order (even for Disney) to replicate the same unprecedented mainstream success of the original music from "KPop Demon Hunters," the global phenomenon at least shows that music fans won't discard a great album just because it was produced as part of a film or TV show.
Disney has deep ties to the likes of Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, the former of whom has been a longtime favorite to play Dazzler in the MCU. Further, Marvel's musical crossovers in the past — from "Black Panther" to "Shang-Chi" — have consistently connected MCU fans and mainstream music lovers. There's already an audience queued up. "Dazzler" just needs to hit play.
Slapstick
Slapstick is one of the few characters on this list who has never been publicly floated as a marquee Marvel superhero. There are a few possible reasons for this, the most obvious being the budget that would be required to make him work in live action. Created by Len Kaminski and James Fry for a self-titled comic book series in the early '90s, Slapstick is effectively a living cartoon — his human alter-ego, Steve Harmon, fell into an interdimensional funhouse mirror that reshaped his body with unstable molecules. He was thereafter functionally invincible in the same way that Tom from "Tom and Jerry" was, and just as capable of producing wooden mallets for smashing at a moment's notice.
Despite being significantly less popular than other heroes, the correct path for a "Slapstick" project seems obvious to everyone in the know –"Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" meets "Deadpool" and "The Mask." Therein lies the budget issue. Having Slapstick fight crime as the only animated character in a live action world is the idea that makes the character both ripe for adaptation and nigh-unadaptable for a studio that would much rather spend its money on bankable actors. We think Marvel should take the gamble anyway.
The real obstacle is nailing the comedic tone. As its tonal cousins above might imply, Slapstick could easily become a predictable, gratingly edgy try-hard that alienates audiences. With the right premise to constrain him, however, a producer could find a novel spin on a well-worn gag.
Otto Octavius
You may not think of Otto Octavius as a superhero, but he sure tried to be one throughout the mid-2010s. Yes, if we're bringing Doctor Octopus to the small screen as the star of his own show, it won't be with metal tentacles and large goggles — it'll be in a Spidey-suit.
"The Superior Spider-Man" is easily one of the greatest un-adapted "Spider-Man" comic book stories as of writing. Created by Dan Slott and Ryan Stegman, it begins by revealing that a dying Otto Octavius managed to have his consciousness transferred into the body of Peter Parker against the latter's will. The act itself is horrifying on multiple levels, but comes with the unexpected side-effect of forcing Otto's ego to contend with the decades of hardship Peter persevered and sacrificed through. He thus dubs himself the Superior Spider-Man, vowing to be a better hero than Peter ever was. His subsequent attempts at doing so are the groundwork of a dark, morally complex action-horror story that deconstructs both characters limb by limb.
The fact that this project would have to be undertaken by Sony is actually a plus. The company produced a decent live action Spiderverse project in "Spider-Noir," which functions in part as a proof-of-concept for small-screen Spidey adaptations. While they'd be hard-pressed to get a previous live-action Spider-Man on board, they might be able to get Alfred Molina in as Doc Ock one last time (the actor recently told Variety he would return to the role without a second thought). The real challenge is finding the right young actor to take up the visage of Peter Parker, while keeping the series distinct from Tom Holland's run in the MCU.
Victor Mancha
With "VisionQuest" set to debut in the fall of 2026, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to dive head-first into the world of artificial intelligence (yay?). As excited as fans were about the announcement that James Spader would be reprising his role as Ultron opposite Paul Bettany's Vision, it was arguably more shocking to see the series recast all of Tony Stark's A.I. models, from F.R.I.D.A.Y. to E.D.I.T.H. (even James D'Arcy is set to reprise his role as the original Jarvis). A.I. personhood isn't just going to be the table-setting for this series — it's the whole meal.
The best character to follow in these footsteps is Victor Mancha, the half-human, half-robot techno-organic offspring of a human woman and Ultron himself. His origin story is laden with psychological manipulation, unsettling messianic imagery, and a pervasive uncertainty as to whether or not he will succumb to the destructive base programming installed by his father. Victor played a significant role in Tom King's run on "Vision," which provided some inspiration for the television series "WandaVision."
While we may not see that version of events play out in the MCU, it's worth noting that Victor is a young hero who would fit in with the youthful turn the universe seems to be taking. "VisionQuest" will only be the latest series to debut a future Young Avenger in Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Maximoff / Speed. Victor, as the son of one of the Avengers' most dangerous foes, could be a perfect antagonist for them if set up well in his own series.
Multiple Man
The only reason we haven't gotten a "Multiple Man" movie by now is because Fox fumbled the "X-Men" universe one too many times before Disney locked the franchise down. Jamie Madrox is practically begging to be the star of a Disney+ show, one in which this self-multiplying mutant antihero reckons with the implications of his powers while making cash as a private investigator.
What makes Madrox such an interesting candidate is his powers. He doesn't just duplicate himself — he creates fully autonomous copies capable of existing on their own almost indefinitely, until he's able to reabsorb them and learn from their experiences. It's a unique gimmick for a private eye, but also the perfect character engine that would allow a "Multiple Man" series to explode beyond its premise in revolutionary ways. What happens when a character as emotionally isolated as Jamie Madrox feels compelled to learn more about the world, and can only do so through copies of himself? What happens when one of those copies manages to create a better life for himself than he ever could? What happens if that copy becomes so protective of that life, he's willing to kill the original to avoid being reabsorbed? It's "Jessica Jones" meets "Severance" meets "Orphan Black."
Madrox made it on screen just once, in the 2006 film "X-Men: The Last Stand," in which he was played by Eric Dane. Before the Disney-Fox merger in 2019, James Franco had been pushing hard to get a "Multiple Man" movie into production with Simon Kinberg and Allan Heinberg (the latter of whom later became the showrunner for Netflix's "The Sandman"). A live action adaptation is long overdue, and there's no better venue for it than TV.
Gwenpool
A "Gwenpool" series would be pure escapist wish-fulfillment for Marvel fans — as well as potentially the most innovative comic book adaptation of the last decade. The rundown on this complicated meta-maybe-mutant is that she only became a character after Chris Bachalo drew a non-canon mash-up of "Spider-Gwen"-era Gwen Stacy and Deadpool for a variant cover, which proved to be unexpectedly popular with readers. She was fleshed out not as a variant of either character, but an original character named "Gwendolyn Poole," who took up the mantle of Gwenpool after falling into the Marvel Universe.
This Gwenpool ostensibly hails from our reality is the most interesting thing about her, especially as a potential TV protagonist. An audacious producer could (and arguably should) use this as an opportunity to have the same version of the character from the comics pop up in the MCU. In other words, continue her established storyline as a real girl who became a comic book character and is now, hypothetically, a TV star. No comic book project has attempted something like this yet, largely because there isn't a way to narratively justify it outside the mechanics of Gwen's backstory.
Whether they carry over her comics continuity or not, her specific version of meta-commentary would make her an engaging character to watch each week. Gwenpool's fourth-wall-breaking isn't just a cartoonish gag — it's a fully fleshed out psychological understanding of her own reality, in which she copes with her unusual circumstances through strange, "Truman Show"-like behavior (that, in some cases, extends to full-on reality manipulation). It would be like the best parts of "She-Hulk" on overdrive.
Blue Marvel
As series like "The Boys" and "Invincible" have shown, even the best superhero programs have a limited imagination when it comes to deconstructing the myth of Superman. Yes, we mean DC's Man of Steel himself, the offshoots of whom can only exist in more complicated, realistic worlds if they invert his boy scout morality in its entirety. The same mostly proved true even when Marvel got involved via The Sentry and Hyperion. Across all continuities, Blue Marvel is the most notable exception.
The genius of Blue Marvel is how subtly he recreates the circumstances of the "Superman" story in the precise way necessary to make it hit harder. Adam Brashear (created by Kevin Grevioux and Mat Broome) is an American Marine Corps vet who gains his unbelievable powers by absorbing energy from the Negative Zone. This happens in the '60s, after which Brashear begins operating as America's personal superhero — at least, until the public discovers that he's a Black man underneath the mask. JFK offers him the Presidential Medal of Freedom and demands his resignation on the same day. That's the story in a scene — more realistic and emotionally legible than the plight of an alien at odds with an obviously evil billionaire.
A "Blue Marvel" TV series would be elevated by the cosmic-level action spectacle of "Captain Marvel," while at the same time grounded by the alternate history sociopolitical thriller of Brashear's tense relationship with the Kennedy Administration and the American government at large. It would be the closest Marvel could ever get to "Watchmen."
Moonstone
The fact that Dr. Karla Sofen — the antihero Moonstone — was omitted from Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" has to be one of the strangest missed opportunities in MCU history. This isn't just because the character is a core, iconic member of the team in the comics. The 2025 film was built around a man with untreated depression (Lewis Pullman's Bob Reynolds) and a handler who was willing to exploit it — so, why on earth did they not cast the very "Thunderbolts" character who does that professionally?
Created by Marv Wolfman and Frank Robbins in 1975, Sofen is one of the most psychologically complex characters in Marvel Comics. She began as a psychologist who was seemingly driven to the profession by a desire to manipulate people. Her patients are never meaningfully helped, just made codependent by careful psycho-clinical maneuvering — and that's the best-case scenario. She only came into possession of the gem that grants her various superhuman abilities by taking on its original owner as a client, fracturing his psyche by coercing him into surrendering his power.
Simply put, Moonstone has done things that most would qualify as unforgivable. But, while she once betrayed the trust of those coming to her for redemption, she seems to be desperately searching for it herself in most comic iterations. She's the villain that keeps almost becoming a hero, only for her past to drag her back down.
Nova
Before the Infinity Saga wrapped and Marvel set its sights on the Multiverse, the introduction of Nova always seemed simultaneously imminent and impossible. Richard Rider, the main Nova, was reportedly in early drafts of "Guardians of the Galaxy," but was scrapped before production due to story constraints. In 2018, Kevin Feige announced they were eager to use the character and described him as having "immediate potential" — immediate in this case meaning "nearly a decade after I make this announcement."
Indeed, a "Nova" TV series is finally on the horizon, with "Loki" scribe Michael Waldron seemingly attached to write. By all accounts, this series will focus on Rider, the original Nova who is basically the Hal Jordan of the Marvel Universe — but that's a mistake. Even if HBO's "Lanterns" weren't likely going to cover much of the ground a Rider-led version of a "Nova" series would, now, more than ever, is the time to explore this story from the perspective of Sam Alexander.
In the aftermath of the off-screen sacking of Xandar before "Infinity War," the very institution of the Nova Corps (or what remains of it) is likely fractured, vulnerable, and dangerously frightened. The institution itself could be represented by Rider, a character who has historically embraced the role of intergalactic space-cop uncritically. Sam, a teenager growing up in Arizona, fittingly doesn't have the same loyalty to this institution. In the comics, he isn't chosen like Rider, and isn't inducted into the mission in the same way. The series could use both characters — Rider, the man who swore an oath to an institution on the brink of collapse, and Sam, the boy picking up pieces to build something more just.