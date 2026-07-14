NCIS: Michael Weatherly Drops Hints About DiNozzo's Return, Teases A 'Connection' To Tony & Ziva Spin-Off

Tony DiNozzo is back on the "NCIS" team next season... and now we know a little more about what we can expect from his return.

Michael Weatherly, who is set to reprise his role as Tony on the CBS drama this fall in a season-long arc, opened up about his surprise return while appearing alongside his longtime "NCIS" co-star Cote de Pablo (aka Ziva) at a U.K. fan convention this past weekend.

"I just know that it's going to be an exciting return," Weatherly told fans, according to TV Insider. "I have really enjoyed watching what the show has done over the last 10 years since I left, but it's a different show now. So I'm very much about respecting the show I'm coming into and being aware that they've built an extraordinarily successful tenure... but that doesn't mean that what we did isn't going to be able to live alongside and inside that show."

Along those lines, Weatherly added that the events of his recent Paramount+ spin-off with de Pablo, "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," will be incorporated into Tony's "NCIS" storyline. "I can tell you this: There is a definite connection between ['Tony & Ziva'] and the canon that that created... There's not going to be retconning of, like, oh, 'Tony & Ziva' never happened." ("So it's not going to be a dream sequence?" de Pablo joked.)