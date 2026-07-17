10 Best TV Shows Like Lucky

Apple TV subscribers have been spoiled in recent years, and the streamer's latest crime drama, "Lucky," gives them another reason to tune in. Based on the novel by Marissa Stapley, the series stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a con artist on the run after a Las Vegas heist goes awry.

Early reviews have praised Taylor-Joy's commanding performance, which could make the week-to-week wait for new episodes especially difficult. While the series also boasts a strong supporting cast, its central fugitive storyline will leave you hungry for more shows of a similar genre.

Whether they're female-led crime thrillers, cat-and-mouse capers that keep you on the edge of your seat, or equally enticing stories about women with more smarts than morals, these 10 shows may scratch the itch between new episodes of "Lucky."