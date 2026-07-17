10 Best TV Shows Like Lucky
Apple TV subscribers have been spoiled in recent years, and the streamer's latest crime drama, "Lucky," gives them another reason to tune in. Based on the novel by Marissa Stapley, the series stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a con artist on the run after a Las Vegas heist goes awry.
Early reviews have praised Taylor-Joy's commanding performance, which could make the week-to-week wait for new episodes especially difficult. While the series also boasts a strong supporting cast, its central fugitive storyline will leave you hungry for more shows of a similar genre.
Whether they're female-led crime thrillers, cat-and-mouse capers that keep you on the edge of your seat, or equally enticing stories about women with more smarts than morals, these 10 shows may scratch the itch between new episodes of "Lucky."
Steal
Sophie Turner has already established herself as one of the most recognizable TV stars of her generation. With "Game of Thrones" in her past and Amazon's video game adaptation of "Tomb Raider" on the horizon, the actress has little to prove about her ability to carry a story with as much depth and high stakes as "Lucky." Her crime miniseries from earlier in 2026, "Steal," offers further proof.
In "Steal," Turner plays Zara, an unassuming office worker at a London finance company who finds herself caught in an armed robbery during the first episode. As the series explores the robbery's aftermath and the ensuing police investigation, it becomes clear that Zara and her co-worker Luke (Archie Madekwe) are more heavily involved in the heist than initially believed. What follows is an engaging and unpredictable crime drama.
Like "Lucky" with Anya Taylor-Joy, "Steal" hinges on Turner's standout performance, which perfectly captures both Zara's desperation for financial security and her penchant for deceit. However, its heavy focus on the financial world, pension funds, and wealth disparity sets it apart from more traditional heist thrillers like "Lucky," making it a kind of modern-day "Ocean's Eleven."
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
Tatiana Maslany has become an acclaimed TV character actor thanks to shows like "Orphan Black," but it's about time a series like "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" came along to let her comedic side shine in a thriller setting. The show, which began airing on Apple TV in May 2026, has already ensnared viewers with its blend of whodunit mystery and absurdist humor reminiscent of "Punch-Drunk Love."
Maslany portrays Paula, a divorcee in the midst of an ugly custody battle with her ex, Karl (Jake Johnson), who seeks comfort from a male webcam performer named Trevor (Brandon Flynn). When Trevor is kidnapped on camera, Paula's attempts to save him draw the attention of his enigmatic attackers and pull her into a web of blackmail.
In addition to feeling like a modern comedy of errors with its clever use of the internet, "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" is a far lighter and funnier addition to Apple TV's growing collection of crime thrillers. However, like "Lucky," much of the show's charisma comes from its lead, with Maslany making audiences care about Paula even as they cringe at her poor decision-making.
Sunny Nights
If there's any TV show that deserved more fanfare upon its streaming release, it's "Sunny Nights," which arrived on Hulu in March 2026 after premiering exclusively on the Australian streaming service Stan in December 2025. Alas, the series remains a hidden gem on both platforms, delivering exactly what you might expect from a show that combines the comedic sensibilities of "The Last Man on Earth" with the stakes of "Breaking Bad."
"Sunny Nights" stars two of the comedy world's most underrated talents, Will Forte and D'Arcy Carden, as siblings Martin and Vicki Marvin, who make an earnest attempt to start a spray-tanning business in Sydney, Australia. However, their poor decision-making and bad connections trigger a domino effect of criminal escapades. The result rivals some of the best crime TV shows, including other recent hits like "Deli Boys" and "I Will Find You."
Though "Sunny Nights" is much more slapstick and ironic in its sense of humor than "Lucky," it's an easier kind of crime thriller to binge-watch while waiting for new episodes of the Apple TV show. If anything, you could draw a humorous parallel between Lucky's desperation for freedom and Martin and Vicki's desire to make their business thrive.
Ponies
One of the biggest heartbreaks in recent entertainment news is the premature cancellation of Peacock's "Ponies," the spy thriller starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson. The duo plays a pair of widows who convince the CIA to let them become spies in Moscow following the mysterious deaths of their husbands, both CIA agents, during a mission.
Though some sticklers for the history of the U.S.S.R. might roll their eyes at the creative license taken with the show's depiction of the Cold War, "Ponies" is proof that, like "Lucky," a series like this can offer not only intriguing leads but an equally intriguing ensemble cast, including Adrian Lester, Nicholas Podany, and Vic Michaelis.
Not only is "Ponies" a deeply layered political thriller, but it's also a beautiful story about two young women bonding through grief. That emotional connection makes Bea (Clarke) and Twila (Richardson) compelling leads as they navigate deception, danger, and a new life in espionage. Like "Lucky," the series pairs high-stakes crime with a heroine-driven story about survival and reinvention.
Good Girls
One of the lesser-known series in NBC's massive repertoire of crime dramas is "Good Girls." Airing from 2018 to 2021, the underrated dramedy follows three suburban moms who team up to rob their local supermarket. It has everything you'd want from a female-led crime drama: empowered characters, clever schemes, and a fresh take on average suburbanites who break bad.
Mainly, the show is a vehicle for its three leads to showcase their chops at making "Good Girls" both a relatable family comedy and an intense crime drama. Christina Hendricks plays Beth, the married mom who serves as the heist's ringleader; Mae Whitman plays Beth's sister Annie, an employee of the supermarket; and Retta plays their financially struggling friend Ruby. As expected, they get way more than they bargained for after learning that the store is actually a money-laundering front for a local gang, putting them in the crosshairs of gang leader Rio (Manny Montana).
Although "Good Girls" was canceled after Season 4, it was a welcome reprieve from some of the darker crime shows airing on the same network. Yet, like "Lucky," it's a fascinating look at navigating the criminal underworld through a female lens.
Banshee
If what you're looking for is another crime thriller that doesn't skimp on action after "Lucky," Cinemax's "Banshee" should be your next watch. The four-season crime thriller series featuring Antony Starr of "The Boys" is an incredibly layered drama. Starr plays an ex-convict who wound up in prison after a diamond heist went sideways, separating him from his partner-in-crime and former lover Anastasia (Ivana Miličević). After his release, he tracks her to a small town in Pennsylvania, where he assumes the identity of Lucas Hood, an incoming sheriff who has recently been murdered.
The plot echoes the beginning of "Lucky," in which Anya Taylor-Joy's titular character is double-crossed after a heist that should've made her filthy rich for life. However, "Banshee" is more concerned with exploring the long-term consequences of crime. "Lucas Hood" must keep up appearances of his new identity, avoid vengeance from the crime lord he stole from, and reckon with his complicated history with Anastasia.
Though the more gratuitous aspects of "Banshee," including its depiction of sex and violence, may turn off some viewers compared to "Lucky," its cliffhangers and episode-to-episode suspense will leave audiences hungry for more.
Killing Eve
When it comes to TV shows about cat-and-mouse chases, it simply doesn't get better than "Killing Eve." The BBC series, based on Luke Jennings' novels, burst onto the scene with Phoebe Waller-Bridge serving as head writer for its first season. Sandra Oh plays Eve, an MI5 intelligence officer recruited by MI6 to hunt down a sadistic yet charismatic assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The pursuit soon becomes intensely personal for both women.
Half spy drama and half rom-com, "Killing Eve" juggles its tonal shifts brilliantly without shortchanging audiences with cheap plot twists or fan service. It's a wickedly clever thriller with two killer performances, which "Lucky" fans may fall for if they enjoyed watching the tense dynamic between Anya Taylor-Joy's Lucky and Annette Bening's Priscilla.
Whatever fans might think of its final season, the first two seasons of "Killing Eve" remain exceptional television. Comer's performance, especially, is a masterclass in crafting a compelling villain: Villanelle has few redeeming qualities, yet she remains one of the show's most entertaining and transfixing figures. The same can definitely be said of Lucky, who can garner the audience's sympathy in one moment and betray the people who have come to trust her in the next.
The Day of the Jackal
Before "The Day of the Jackal" was a Sky Atlantic spy thriller series, it was a 1973 thriller starring Edward Fox. Before that, it originated as a novel by Frederick Forsyth, following a highly skilled assassin hired by a terrorist organization to kill French President Charles de Gaulle in the early '60s. In this series, the Jackal is played by Eddie Redmayne, while Lashana Lynch, no stranger to the British spy genre after starring in "No Time to Die," plays the MI6 agent tasked with hunting him down.
The series has a lot in common with several shows on this list, from the political intrigue of "Ponies" to the cat-and-mouse chase of "Killing Eve." However, by setting the events in the modern day and changing the Jackal's target from a historical figure to a fictional tech billionaire, the adaptation subverts the original story to dig deeper into the man behind the sniper scope. The result is one of the strongest performances of Oscar winner Redmayne's career.
Not only is "The Day of the Jackal" a blast with confidently crafted thrills, but the way it explores the lead's psychology and efforts to avoid capture may remind viewers of Anya Taylor-Joy's character in "Lucky." Furthermore, it's already been renewed for a second season as of this writing, meaning "Lucky" fans don't have to settle for binge-watching another series that will only be one season long.
Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon has been quite the producing powerhouse in TV lately, with "Lucky" being only the most recent release from her company, Hello Sunshine. However, "Big Little Lies," the HBO drama adapted from Liane Moriarty's novel, helped establish Witherspoon as a major force in television production. The first season debuted in 2017, with a second season following in 2019 and a third in development as of this writing.
The first season centers on five women in Monterey, California, who become involved in a local homicide: self-righteous Madeline (Witherspoon); Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), who is married to Madeline's ex-husband; Madeline's friend Celeste (Nicole Kidman), who is trapped in an abusive marriage; new-to-town single mother Jane (Shailene Woodley); and wealthy "It" woman Renata (Laura Dern).
As one of the many appointment TV shows of the late 2010s, "Big Little Lies" may not delve into the intricacies of running from the law like "Lucky," but especially in its second season, it puts the pressure on its main cast in ways that may feel strikingly familiar to fans of Anya Taylor-Joy's titular thief. If anything, the show set a high bar for the kinds of novels and stories Witherspoon's production company would adapt, and "Lucky" lives up to the expectations of viewers who loved "Big Little Lies."
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The Queen's Gambit
Obviously, you can't talk about Anya Taylor-Joy returning to TV without mentioning "The Queen's Gambit," the Netflix miniseries that helped cement her status as an A-list actress with a transfixing screen presence. Fans of "The Queen's Gambit" will find plenty of similarities between Taylor-Joy's now-iconic Beth Harmon and her portrayal of Lucky in the Apple TV series, as both are brilliant, strong-willed women with chips on their shoulders that help them navigate their respective worlds.
In "The Queen's Gambit," Beth is an orphan who becomes a chess prodigy at a young age, eventually rising through the ranks of the competitive game while grappling with a dependency on drugs and alcohol rooted in her troubled youth. Though it's mainly a coming-of-age story set in the mid-20th century, there's something strangely fresh about the way Taylor-Joy portrays Beth as simultaneously gifted and cursed, much like Lucky.
Netflix's fascinating drama not only makes chess sexy, but also offers a thoughtful adaptation of Walter Tevis' novel. Similarly, "Lucky" finds its own allure in showcasing Taylor-Joy as a thief with the brains to evade capture. Hopefully, though, audiences are less inclined to try pulling off heists than they were to start playing chess after "The Queen's Gambit" debuted in 2020.
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