American Idol Renewed For Season 25 At ABC
Dim the lights, because we're here to deliver results on the fate of "American Idol": The singing competition has officially been renewed for Season 25 at ABC, the network announced on Wednesday.
Auditions for the milestone season kick off on Tuesday, August 25, with the return of "Idol Across America," the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, taking place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
Those auditioning will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an "American Idol" producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge auditions. Contenders will also be allowed to audition during open-call dates, and auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible. (Head here for more information on auditioning.)
Season 25 will premiere next year. There's no word yet on whether host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood will be back.
Who won American Idol Season 24?
Season 24 of "American Idol," which wrapped earlier this year on ABC, introduced a couple of notable format changes such as moving Hollywood Week to Nashville and a new 'Ohana Round voting twist. The latest installment also delivered the show's first-ever live voting snafu.
All of those twists and turns ultimately led to a three-hour season finale on May 11, which ended with the long-awaited crowning of a new "Idol" winner from the three remaining finalists — Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, and Keyla Richardson.
Heading into the finale, 63% of TVLine readers were throwing their support behind Richardson, with 26% rooting for McCullough, and only 11% stumping for Harper. In the end, it was Harper who walked away as the Season 24 winner.
Are you looking forward to more "American Idol"? And who do you hope to see on the judging panel? Sound off in the comments!