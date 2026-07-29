American Idol Renewed For Season 25 At ABC

Dim the lights, because we're here to deliver results on the fate of "American Idol": The singing competition has officially been renewed for Season 25 at ABC, the network announced on Wednesday.

Auditions for the milestone season kick off on Tuesday, August 25, with the return of "Idol Across America," the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, taking place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

Those auditioning will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an "American Idol" producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge auditions. Contenders will also be allowed to audition during open-call dates, and auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible. (Head here for more information on auditioning.)

Season 25 will premiere next year. There's no word yet on whether host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood will be back.