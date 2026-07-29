Chicago Fire Shake-Up: Original Cast Member Joe Miñoso Leaving In Season 15

"Chicago Fire" is saying goodbye to an original cast member.

Joe Miñoso, who has played Joe Cruz since Season 1, is leaving the NBC drama in Season 15, Deadline reports. He will reportedly appear in a few episodes at the start of Season 15, which returns on Wednesday, October 7, to wrap up his character's arc.

NBC had no comment when reached by TVLine.

Miñoso first joined "Chicago Fire" as a guest star in the pilot, and he went on to appear in the majority of the first season's episodes, before being promoted to a series regular at the start of Season 2. After Miñoso's departure, only three original cast members will remain on the series: Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, and Christian Stolte.

The news of Miñoso's departure comes days after "Chicago Fire" announced it has cast "All American" alum Da'Vinichi as a series regular in Season 15, and several months after the news of showrunner Andrea Newman's exit after 14 seasons.