Chicago Fire Shake-Up: Original Cast Member Joe Miñoso Leaving In Season 15
"Chicago Fire" is saying goodbye to an original cast member.
Joe Miñoso, who has played Joe Cruz since Season 1, is leaving the NBC drama in Season 15, Deadline reports. He will reportedly appear in a few episodes at the start of Season 15, which returns on Wednesday, October 7, to wrap up his character's arc.
NBC had no comment when reached by TVLine.
Miñoso first joined "Chicago Fire" as a guest star in the pilot, and he went on to appear in the majority of the first season's episodes, before being promoted to a series regular at the start of Season 2. After Miñoso's departure, only three original cast members will remain on the series: Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, and Christian Stolte.
The news of Miñoso's departure comes days after "Chicago Fire" announced it has cast "All American" alum Da'Vinichi as a series regular in Season 15, and several months after the news of showrunner Andrea Newman's exit after 14 seasons.
What happened in Chicago Fire Season 14?
In the "Chicago Fire" Season 14 finale, Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) found out he and his wife were expecting twins. But the episode ended on a more dramatic note: multiple members of Firehouse 51 were trapped inside a burning building — including Cruz — with their fates unknown.
Since Cruz is reportedly returning in early episodes of Season 15, it's unlikely that he dies from the emergency. Perhaps the explosive close call prompts him and his wife to choose an easier life, and the pair decides to relocate to raise their growing family. Or maybe Cruz initially avoids disaster, only to succumb to his injuries later on. (Though that would be a rather depressing note for an original cast member to end on. If we know anything about "Chicago Fire," it's this: the Windy City loves to welcome back its beloved veterans, and it's more likely Cruz will leave town for one reason or another, leaving the door open for a possible return in the future.)
In terms of who is returning to Season 5, Deadline reported in May that Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo signed new deals, confirming they'll survive the finale disaster.
Are you sad to see Cruz go? Sound off in the comments with your reactions to the "Chicago Fire" news!