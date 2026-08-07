10 Best Animated Sitcoms Streaming On Netflix Right Now

Who says cartoons are just for kids? The best animated sitcoms on Netflix make for an ideal binge-watch where you can kick back, relax, and enjoy hours upon hours of colorful characters getting into all sorts of shenanigans, and we have 10 we think you should check out if you haven't already.

Traditionally, sitcoms didn't require a massive commitment. Each episode pretty much followed its own story and reverted back to the status quo at the end of 24 minutes. But in the streaming era, it's not just dramas that have serialized storylines. Many streaming animated comedies have season-long arcs that require you to pay attention and not get distracted so that you're not confused when a plot point reemerges down the line.

Of course, you won't want to get distracted anyway out of fear of missing out on some hilarious jokes. While the Netflix library includes many great adventure and science-fiction animated shows, these are the best ones right now that place the most emphasis on comedy — along with occasional moments that will absolutely devastate you.