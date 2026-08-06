Invincible: How Every Main Character Dies In The Comics

"Invincible" has quickly earned a reputation as one of the greatest superhero television shows ever made — it's also one of the most violent. For the most part, the Prime Video series isn't injecting the extreme level of gore and brutality out of nowhere. Almost every death (or near-death) has a direct predecessor in the original Image Comics series. Robert Kirkman, who scripted and co-created the source material with artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, serves as the TV adaptation's creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner (alongside Simon Racioppa).

While Kirkman has been praised for significantly reworking certain narrative aspects to emphasize the series' overarching themes, the stylistic preference toward hyper-violence has been directly translated — often down to the specific method of dismemberment, disembowelment, and death destined for each hero and villain. As such, the article must come with a massive spoiler warning for the entire "Invincible" comic run and future seasons of the TV series. If you aren't ready to learn how the fight for Earth's future resolves — and who has to sacrifice their lives along the way — you'd be better off satisfying your "Invincible" cravings with one of our recommendations.