10 Best Marvel TV Fight Scenes, Ranked

If there's one thing a superhero movie or TV show needs to get right, it's the action. Comic books set a high bar for fight scenes, and with the invasive presence of CGI in media based on Marvel Comics, it can be difficult for live-action projects to deliver truly innovative and gripping combat sequences. That's especially true for Marvel TV shows, which often prioritize character development over constant displays of flashy superpowers and cosmic crises.

There are plenty of superhero TV shows that define their genre by tackling social issues, creating definitive portrayals of their characters, or expanding on the worlds introduced by comics. However, when Marvel combines standout action with great fight choreography, the result is more than exciting spectacle. The best scenes also reveal who these characters are through not just how they fight, but why they fight.

These fight scenes, drawn from across Marvel television, feature direction and choreography that are just as memorable as the emotional stakes behind every punch. Simply put, the times when a Marvel show goes wild with action sequences make for some of the most memorable parts of their respective series.