5 Best Morena Baccarin TV Shows, Ranked

Another supernatural role that Baccarin played to perfection was Anna, the evil leader of the alien Visitors in "V," a remake of the '80s miniseries of the same name. In the show, aliens come to Earth offering advancements in technology and medical care. Naturally, humans are more than accepting of their new friends, but eventually come to learn that their intentions aren't as friendly as they may seem.

It turns out the Visitors are actually reptiles wearing human skin, and plan to take over the world. The plan involved sending troops to Earth long before the grand arrival and sneaking their way into governments, businesses, and other high ranking positions to make a takeover much easier when Anna arrives promising nothing but glad tidings.

The revival of "V" only ran for two seasons, and fans who were hoping for a satisfying conclusion were left majorly disappointed. The Season 2 finale ended with Anna putting almost the entire world under a mind control spell with more aliens on the way to complete the invasion. Not exactly a happy ending, but there are worse fates than having Morena Baccarin as your overlord and ruler.