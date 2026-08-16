5 Best Morena Baccarin TV Shows, Ranked
Morena Baccarin has had a long and successful career across both television and the silver screen. As evidenced by all the DC Comics characters Baccarin has played, she definitely doesn't shy away from a wide array of projects. From multiple different comic book adaptations, to alien invasions, and high-stakes espionage stories ... she really can do it all.
Nowadays, she's patrolling the streets of Edgewater County, California as Mickey Fox in "Sheriff Country." Out of all her TV endeavors, however, a few rise to the top. Here are the top five shows that Baccarin has been a part of.
The Flash
As far as comic book adaptations go, "The Flash" is considered by some to be one of the best. Even if you're a fan of the show, you might be wondering just where Morena Baccarin fit into it. That's fair, since not only did she never physically appear, her role went uncredited for the entire run. Baccarin voiced the AI computer, Gideon, built by Barry Allen to help the team at various points throughout the series.
"The Flash" certainly wasn't Baccarin's only foray into the world of comics. In fact, it's not even the lone comic book entry on this list. The series was part of the Arrowverse, an interconnected franchise of shows based on various DC comic characters that aired on the CW — starting with, appropriately enough, "Arrow." Throughout its nine season run, "The Flash" was well-received among fans and critics and is generally regarded as the best Arrowverse series.
V
Another supernatural role that Baccarin played to perfection was Anna, the evil leader of the alien Visitors in "V," a remake of the '80s miniseries of the same name. In the show, aliens come to Earth offering advancements in technology and medical care. Naturally, humans are more than accepting of their new friends, but eventually come to learn that their intentions aren't as friendly as they may seem.
It turns out the Visitors are actually reptiles wearing human skin, and plan to take over the world. The plan involved sending troops to Earth long before the grand arrival and sneaking their way into governments, businesses, and other high ranking positions to make a takeover much easier when Anna arrives promising nothing but glad tidings.
The revival of "V" only ran for two seasons, and fans who were hoping for a satisfying conclusion were left majorly disappointed. The Season 2 finale ended with Anna putting almost the entire world under a mind control spell with more aliens on the way to complete the invasion. Not exactly a happy ending, but there are worse fates than having Morena Baccarin as your overlord and ruler.
Homeland
Not long after Baccarin learned that "V" would not be coming back for a third season, she joined the cast of "Homeland." For the first time on this list, she plays an actual human: The wife of a prisoner of war congressman who'd been missing in action for years. Her husband comes back home and everything seems fine — until we learn that her husband was a sleeper agent who ended up killing the Vice President.
Baccarin was a major part of the first three seasons, but was written off once her husband was killed. Season 1 of "Homeland" is considered one of the best first seasons of all time, earning nine Emmy nominations with six wins that first year. It was also the most critically acclaimed season of the entire run. Season 2 saw Baccarin earn her one and only Emmy nomination for her work on the show.
Gotham
For the second time on this list, we're returning to the land of comic book adaptations and taking a look at Morena Baccarin's turn as Dr. Lee Thompkins on "Gotham." The show was a prequel of sorts, set years before Bruce Wayne becomes Batman, and focusing instead on the lives and backstories of the villains he will one day face.
Baccarin's character had a long and complicated journey on "Gotham," starting off as a skilled doctor who falls in love with detective Jim Gordon, followed by a brief departure after a miscarriage. She then returns engaged to a mob boss, and injects herself with a virus, turning temporarily evil when Gordon kills her fiancé in self defense. Once she's no longer evil, she goes underground and becomes a crime lord who also runs a clinic for the poor. Eventually, she goes back to Gordon, marries him, and helps raise his daughter. Like we said, it was a complicated journey!
"Gotham" got off to a decent start, ratings wise, placing in the top 30 in its first season. But the audience slowly dwindled over its run, despite adding a new take on the Joker to its running list of bad guys. The series did get a clean and tidy ending, however, with a time jump finale where Bruce Wayne officially puts on the mask and launches his Batman career.
Firefly
At the top of our list is another science fiction series: "Firefly," the subject of endless online discussions mostly revolving around how it's the top sci-fi show that was canceled too soon. "Firefly" only lasted one season, but more than 20 years after its cancellation, it still holds a special place in the hearts and minds of nerds everywhere.
The show was the brainchild of Joss Whedon and features a rag-tag group of outcasts flying through the galaxy, getting caught up in one adventure after the other. Aboard the ship Serenity, Baccarin played Inara Serra, a Companion that's a futuristic version of a courtesan. Serra spends most of the season butting heads with the captain of the ship, Mal, played by Nathan Fillion. Despite being remembered fondly by the sci-fi community, the show struggled mightily with ratings, finishing well out of the top 100 shows for 2002-03.
For fans that have been clamoring for the show's return, there is finally some good news. An animated version of "Firefly" is currently in the works and the entire original cast is said to be on board. So, while we won't get to see Morena Baccarin in person, we will get to see an animated version of her when the series debuts.