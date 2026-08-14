5 Character Deaths That Ruined Once-Beloved TV Shows

Nothing pulls the rug out from a great show like killing off a fan favorite character. Done right, that kind of death can become one of a show's defining moments — a tragic but memorable twist that fans talk about for decades. But done wrong, a single bad character exit on TV can undo years of goodwill, turning previously beloved series into, "Well, it's pretty good, but..."

We've all been there: seasons deep into a series that just won't take its hooks out until that one "gotcha" moment arrives and whisks a core cast member off to the great beyond. Sometimes the problem is a writers room that can't quite fill the gap left by a fan favorite. Other times, it's the nature of the death itself — too random, out of nowhere, or cutting off a more interesting storyline that now, suddenly, will never get resolved. Even when shows manage to recover from these sorts of character deaths, they often morph into something new, losing original fans in the process.

Today, we're pouring one out for the characters who deserved better, and the shows that would have been better, with just a bit more mercy. These are five character deaths that ruined once-beloved TV shows.