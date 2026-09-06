5 Things Dutton Ranch Does Better Than Yellowstone

From the moment "Dutton Ranch" premiered, it was clear that it was the rightful successor to "Yellowstone." Sure, "Marshals" maintained that classic Montana setting, but the CBS spin-off is more police procedural than neo-Western soap. "Dutton Ranch," however, leans into the familiar Taylor Sheridan tone to expand on what folks already loved about the original Paramount Network drama. "Yellowstone" may have been Sheridan's vision, but this popular sequel series proves that Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) now have a life of their own.

"Dutton Ranch" does several things better than "Yellowstone." While the flagship series was often bogged down by recycled plotlines and frustrating supporting characters, the Paramount+ sequel has managed to evade some of Sheridan's biggest pitfalls. Creator Chad Feehan — who is not returning for "Dutton Ranch" Season 2 — stripped Beth and Rip of their happy Montana ending in favor of a move down south to Rio Paloma, Texas, which was perhaps the best thing for them.

But beyond the change in scenery, "Dutton Ranch" offers a more well-rounded take on some of its returning "Yellowstone" favorites, all while examining a different ranching world than Rip or Beth have known. Even if "Yellowstone" is among your favorite neo-Western dramas, these are some of the things that "Dutton Ranch" undoubtedly does better.