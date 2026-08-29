15 Best TV Shows Like The Americans

Joe Weisberg's "The Americans" always did things right. Two KGB agents posing as regular American citizens in a nice Washington D.C. suburb while hatching various wicked Soviet espionage plans was a whopper of a premise, and it was a masterstroke to painstakingly humanize the Soviet spies — a character archetype that's often relegated to stereotypical antagonism of the mustache-twirling variety. As a cherry on top, "The Americans" is a show that's based on a true story, so it's a period drama with very real, weighty stakes.

Whether you watch "The Americans" for its complex themes of duty and identity or simply because it's an extremely good prestige spy series, there's little denying that it's one of the best TV shows of the 21st century. This, unfortunately, means that it can also be a very tough act to follow. After you've devoured all six seasons of "The Americans," you might be looking for a show that's similar enough to keep you in that quality spy thriller loop. Fortunately, TVLine has found no fewer than 15 shows that may be able to scratch your "The Americans" itch.