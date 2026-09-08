5 Sci-Fi Shows James Doohan Appeared In (That Aren't Star Trek)

James Doohan is best known for playing the Starship Enterprise's chief engineer, Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, in "Star Trek," and while that role alone would earn Doohan a spot in the sci-fi actor hall of fame, it's hardly his only credit in the genre.

Doohan, a Canadian who served in World War II before getting his start in acting doing radio work in Ontario, started appearing in movies and shows in the '50s. Some of his earliest credits were in the sci-fi genre, including a part in the Canadian children's television series "Space Command." All but one episode of this CBC show is believed to be lost, unfortunately, for those interested in seeing Doohan's time aboard a sci-fi spaceship that wasn't the Enterprise. His future "Trek" co-star, William Shatner, a fellow Canadian, also appeared on the series.

Luckily, "Space Command" was not Doohan's last time in the sci-fi genre. Here are five other sci-fi TV shows the actor appeared in, including a few that he acted in before "TOS," premiered and a couple from after he'd already become famous for beaming people up.