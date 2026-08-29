Author Ali Novak's 2014 coming-of-age novel "My Life with the Walter Boys" serves as the source material for the hit Netflix original series of the same name. The story follows teenage orphan Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), who relocates from New York City to a small town in Colorado after the sudden death of her immediate family. While contending with her grief and acclimating to her new surroundings, Jackie finds love and friendship as she grows up. Running for three seasons, with a fourth on the way, "My Life with the Walter Boys" revolves around who Jackie ends up with as it weaves its small-town coming-of-age saga.

The idea of a teenager or young adult finding themselves in a scenic setting has been the premise of many popular television dramas. With that in mind, we're highlighting the shows that share similar sensibilities with "My Life with the Walter Boys." Mostly set in picturesque locales, these shows also feature protagonists growing up, finding love, and forming close friendships that become central to their stories. These are the 10 best TV shows like "My Life with the Walter Boys" that fans should check out next.