10 Best TV Shows Like My Life With The Walter Boys
Author Ali Novak's 2014 coming-of-age novel "My Life with the Walter Boys" serves as the source material for the hit Netflix original series of the same name. The story follows teenage orphan Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), who relocates from New York City to a small town in Colorado after the sudden death of her immediate family. While contending with her grief and acclimating to her new surroundings, Jackie finds love and friendship as she grows up. Running for three seasons, with a fourth on the way, "My Life with the Walter Boys" revolves around who Jackie ends up with as it weaves its small-town coming-of-age saga.
The idea of a teenager or young adult finding themselves in a scenic setting has been the premise of many popular television dramas. With that in mind, we're highlighting the shows that share similar sensibilities with "My Life with the Walter Boys." Mostly set in picturesque locales, these shows also feature protagonists growing up, finding love, and forming close friendships that become central to their stories. These are the 10 best TV shows like "My Life with the Walter Boys" that fans should check out next.
Everwood
The CW and its precursor, The WB, had no shortage of popular coming-of-age teen dramas, ranging from "One Tree Hill" to "Riverdale" across their history. The show from the channel's original lineup that has the most in common with "My Life with the Walter Boys" is "Everwood." Predating The WB's rebranding as The CW, the series follows recent widower Andy Brown (Treat Williams) as he relocates with his family to Everwood, Colorado, after the death of his wife. Andy and his children each handle their grief differently while adjusting to their new rustic community compared to their past home in Manhattan.
"Everwood" wore its raw emotions on its sleeve in its pilot and only built on them further as the Browns became increasingly integral to their town. The show has a wider focus on family than several of its coming-of-age contemporaries, but there is still a strong emphasis on the story's teen and young adult characters. This focus is primarily on Andy's eldest child, Ephram (Gregory Smith), with the young man's trials and tribulations informing his personal arc. Helping solidify The WB and The CW as a major platform for teen dramas, "Everwood" is foundational to the genre.
The O.C.
Arguably the definitive millennial teen drama, "The O.C." plunged audiences into the melodramatic antics of the affluent in Orange County, California. The show's protagonist, Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), isn't an orphan but comes from his own troubled background, growing up in an abusive family and crime-ridden neighborhood. Adopted by the Cohen family at their gorgeous seaside home, Ryan struggles to fit in with his new preppy neighbors and classmates. This narrative comes complete with its own girl next door in Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton), another troubled teen who, despite her privileged background, forms a close bond with Ryan.
"The O.C." feels like a modern Cinderella story of sorts, with Ryan as a wish-fulfillment character who finds himself deep in California luxury. This isn't all sun-soaked vistas and hip music clubs, though those certainly are in abundant supply; it's also punctuated with plenty of over-the-top drama. From disastrous road trips to Tijuana to Ryan's more volatile past coming back to haunt him, there is no shortage of coming-of-age crises for the characters to get into. "The O.C." was cancelled after four seasons, but it left an indelible mark in reviving teen dramas for a new generation.
Heartland
While "Heartland" may center on older main characters than most of the shows on this list, its storytelling sensibilities are similar. The 2007 Canadian series centers on Lou Fleming (Michelle Morgan) returning home from New York City to help her sister Amy (Amber Marshall) run the family's ranch in Alberta. This is complicated by the return of the sisters' estranged father, Tim (Chris Potter), as the family works to reverse their homestead's diminishing fortunes. On the air for nearly 20 years and counting, "Heartland" really lets audiences get to see its characters grow together.
"Heartland" has consistently delivered heartfelt family drama for over 200 episodes, embracing the creative possibilities of its rustic setting. This tale of familial reconciliation and rediscovered purpose is anchored by a seasoned ensemble cast that has only grown further into their roles across the show's 19 seasons. But even though the dramatic elements and raw emotional beats are present, "Heartland" excels at embracing warm, feel-good storytelling. A family drama that celebrates recovery and emotional healing rather than staying rooted in dysfunction, "Heartland" has recognized and leaned into its strengths for years.
Never Have I Ever
Not all coming-of-age stories have to be deeply rooted in melodrama, and the 2020 Netflix original series "Never Have I Ever" intuitively understands this. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the show is the most overtly funny series included on this list while maintaining the emotional stakes. The story's protagonist is Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who progresses through high school while recovering from the trauma of her father's sudden death. Along the way, Devi grows close to her rival and classmate Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), with the two frenemies gradually falling in love with each other.
Making a splash upon its premiere, "Never Have I Ever" stands as one of the best coming-of-age TV shows ever. True to Kaling and Fisher's prior work, the show is smartly written, and the gags are each expertly crafted. But there is also more nuance and dramatic depth than in the creative team's sitcoms, brought to relatable life by Ramakrishnan. A coming-of-age story that captures the hilarious awkwardness of high school life without compromising its serious moments, "Never Have I Ever" is one of Netflix's best original comedies.
Ginny & Georgia
Another Netflix original series that delves into the emotional rollercoaster of turbulent teenage years is "Ginny & Georgia." The show follows 30-something mother Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), who relocates with her kids to a small town in Massachusetts at the start of the series. The oldest of Georgia's two children is teenage Ginny (Antonia Gentry), whose deep-seated anxieties and insecurities result in self-destructive behavior. While definitely a family-based dramedy, the show isn't afraid to take its main characters into dramatically serious territory, particularly as its story progresses.
At first glance, "Ginny & Georgia" feels like a modern retread of "Gilmore Girls," albeit with a bit more of a noticeable edge. Like the preceding 2000 series, "Ginny & Georgia" features sharply written dialogue, but there is a darker quality to its sense of humor and storytelling. More to the point, its characters feel more visibly flawed and, thus, much more relatable and grounded as they struggle with their fresh start. TThis more mischievous angle and frank look at mental health have helped make the show a hit with audiences, with "Ginny & Georgia" topping Nielsen streaming charts.
Heartstopper
Before he was cast as Cyclops in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men movie, Kit Connor starred in the British teen drama "Heartstopper." Connor plays Nick Nelson, a teenager whose friendship with Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) blossoms into a full-blown romance as Nick comes to better know himself. While Charlie faces ostracization for his queer identity, the show takes a largely warm and supportive approach to its core couple and the uncertainties they face with their burgeoning adulthood. The Netflix original series ended in 2026 with "Heartstopper Forever," a continuation movie that put Nick and Charlie's relationship to the ultimate test.
While the emotional stakes remain high, "Heartstopper" takes a more nurturing and empathetic approach to its story rather than one overly centered on harrowing adversity. A lot of that comes not only from Connor and Locke's performances but also from the strong supporting cast built around them. Through this ensemble cast, the show is able to explore the themes of mental health awareness and self-care through a more multifaceted lens. One of the best coming-of-age shows to come out of the United Kingdom in recent memory, "Heartstopper" is a feel-good teen drama.
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Another coming-of-age drama in the streaming era based on young adult novels is "The Summer I Turned Pretty," which debuted on Prime Video in 2022. Based on a trilogy of novels by Jenny Han, the story centers on teenager Belly Conklin (Lola Tung), who vacations in a small New England coastal town every summer. Belly finds herself in a love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) as they prepare to embark on the next stage of their lives. But more than just a story about its characters developing their first serious loves, the show delves into the more painful elements of growing up, like the loss of parents.
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" is a solid adaptation, with Han herself at the helm and its likable young cast dialing up the emotional investment. This makes us all more interested in where these characters go next, more than just who Belly chooses by the series finale to start a relationship with. That said, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" will end with a finale movie on Prime Video, hinting that the show's last episode may not be as definitive as it seemed. One of the best coming-of-age shows to debut in recent years, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" understands that while romance is a big part of growing up, there is far more to it.
Surviving Summer
The Netflix original series "Surviving Summer" sends its protagonist on the biggest relocation compared to every other show on this list. Rather than moving to rural pockets of North America, the 2022 series has teenager Summer Torres (Sky Katz) move from Brooklyn to coastal Australia. Summer's forced move isn't born from conventional tragedy but comes about because her defiant nature gets her expelled from her New York high school. Once in the land down under, Summer finds herself drawn into both her new community's surfing scene and a romance with her friend Ari Gibson (Kai Lewins.
With its sun-soaked vistas and fish-out-of-water premise taken to an Australian context, "Surviving Summer" certainly distinguishes itself from its genre counterparts. But the idea that Summer is forced to move because of her own rebellious behavior also adds a new dimension to a broadly familiar premise. The series' inclusion of competitive surfing also gives it an added edge, especially as its propensity for danger is highlighted early on. A bit less focused on the soap-operatic elements common with the genre, "Surviving Summer" offers an Aussie flavor to its tale of growing up.
XO, Kitty
One last Netflix original coming-of-age series to include on this list is "XO, Kitty," which premiered in 2023. The show is a continuation of the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" movie series, based on the novels by Jenny Han, the author and creator of "The Summer I Turned Pretty." This sequel series shifts the focus to high schooler Kitty Song-Covey (Anna Cathcart), who tries to reconnect with her late mother's heritage by attending school in South Korea. Initially following her long-distance boyfriend Dae Kim (Choi Min-yeong), Kitty quickly finds herself in a complicated romantic dynamic while learning more about her mother's past.
While having watched "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" certainly enriches the viewing experience for "XO, Kitty," the show is still accessible on its own. The series takes great advantage of its South Korean filming locations, celebrating the local culture through the lens of a coming-of-age tale. Cathcart acquits herself well in the show's central role, taking her story in a very different direction from the movies the series spins off from. Arguably the most lightweight series on this list in terms of tone, "XO, Kitty" offers a fresh perspective on its familiar narrative beats.
Every Year After
The 2026 Prime Video series "Every Year After" is not so much a coming-of-age story as one about second chances and reconnecting with one's roots. The show has 20-something writer Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) return to a lakeside town in Ontario where she used to vacation as a teenager. Percy reunites with her summer love Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), who is mourning the recent death of his mother. Naturally, romantic tension is rekindled, but not without the complicated couple having to address the unresolved issues that drove them apart in the first place.
What elevates "Every Year After" above its relatively formulaic premise is a more wistful approach to its story and, of course, strong chemistry between its leads. We're rooting for Percy and Sam to end up back together, but these two have to be honest with each other as well as themselves for that romance to survive. "Every Year After" has already been renewed for a second season at Prime Video, promising more to this story and its emotional twists and turns. And given how Season 1 left off, we can't wait to see where this amorous saga ends up next.