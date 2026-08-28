10 Best TV Shows Like Ransom Canyon

If the "brooding widower trying to find a new lease on life in a gorgeous rural setting" aspect of "Ransom Canyon" is your thing, The CW's "Walker" has your back. Being a reboot of the legendary 1990s Chuck Norris series "Walker, Texas Ranger," Anna Fricke's show leans toward action far more than "Ransom Canyon" does, but there are still many thematic similarities — including a touching love story.

"Walker" doesn't rush its central romance. Instead, it prefers to build a gradual, tragedy-tinted connection between the titular Texas Ranger (Jared Padalecki) and bar owner Geri Broussard (Odette Annable). The dynamic heavily resembles the "Ransom Canyon" one of rancher Staten Kirkland and dance hall owner Quinn O'Grady, right down to Geri being an old friend of Cordell Walker's late wife, Emily (Genevieve Padalecki). Don't worry, though: There are more than enough differences between the ways these two relationships build to keep "Ransom Canyon" fans entertained, and the procedural antics of "Walker" mean that the two shows are practically the definition of 'same, but different.'

Unfortunately, The CW canceled "Walker" after four seasons in 2024, so it's not exactly an endless font of entertainment. Still, for fans who are eagerly waiting for more "Ransom Canyon," 69 episodes of contemporary Western procedural with a hefty side order of romance is nothing to be scoffed at.