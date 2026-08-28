10 Best TV Shows Like Ransom Canyon
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If there was ever any doubt that romantic brooding and tense relationships between powerful families combine well with the neo-Western genre, Netflix's "Ransom Canyon" serves as proof of concept. The simmering will-they-won't-they between Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) and Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly) builds over two seasons while stories of love, loss, land disputes, and old secrets boil in the background. What's more, the ending of "Ransom Canyon" Season 2 set up some big events, so regardless of how long the show continues, it seems to have the tools to entice the audience.
As such, fans of the show may very well find that there's only one major problem with "Ransom Canyon" — the fact that there are too few episodes to consume. Fortunately, the show is hardly the only representative of its genre. In this article, TVLine has compiled a list of 10 other fun shows that are worth watching if you're a fan of "Ransom Canyon."
Walker
If the "brooding widower trying to find a new lease on life in a gorgeous rural setting" aspect of "Ransom Canyon" is your thing, The CW's "Walker" has your back. Being a reboot of the legendary 1990s Chuck Norris series "Walker, Texas Ranger," Anna Fricke's show leans toward action far more than "Ransom Canyon" does, but there are still many thematic similarities — including a touching love story.
"Walker" doesn't rush its central romance. Instead, it prefers to build a gradual, tragedy-tinted connection between the titular Texas Ranger (Jared Padalecki) and bar owner Geri Broussard (Odette Annable). The dynamic heavily resembles the "Ransom Canyon" one of rancher Staten Kirkland and dance hall owner Quinn O'Grady, right down to Geri being an old friend of Cordell Walker's late wife, Emily (Genevieve Padalecki). Don't worry, though: There are more than enough differences between the ways these two relationships build to keep "Ransom Canyon" fans entertained, and the procedural antics of "Walker" mean that the two shows are practically the definition of 'same, but different.'
Unfortunately, The CW canceled "Walker" after four seasons in 2024, so it's not exactly an endless font of entertainment. Still, for fans who are eagerly waiting for more "Ransom Canyon," 69 episodes of contemporary Western procedural with a hefty side order of romance is nothing to be scoffed at.
Territory
Australian Netflix neo-Western "Territory" only has one season and six episodes, but don't take it to mean that the show is a light snack. For fans of "Ransom Canyon," Ben Davies and Timothy Lee's series is interesting because it focuses on similar land dispute aspects as the Netflix drama does. Here, the Lawson family's massive Marianne cattle station is facing extinction as its heir, Daniel (Jake Ryan), unexpectedly dies. With the aging patriarch Colin Lawson (Robert Taylor) deeming his other son Graham (Michael Dorman) unfit to manage the land, the latter's wife Emily (Anna Torv) finds herself at the forefront of the events as Marianne Station struggles to keep competitors at bay.
Visually stunning and full of intriguing twists, "Territory" takes the neo-Western concept into the deepest reaches of Australia's Outback. The locale and the cultural sensibilities that come with it make the show a captivating watch, even for fans who think they've already seen everything that the genre has to offer.
When Calls the Heart
A fan whose laser-like focus is on the romance side of "Ransom Canyon" will want to check out Michael Landon Jr. and Brian Bird's "When Calls the Heart." Technically speaking, the Hallmark Channel show isn't a neo-Western; it's set in the year 1910 and therefore falls in the period piece category. However, apart from the technology in use, its visuals and atmosphere resemble many neo-Westerns so closely that appreciators of the genre will not be disappointed.
A swooping story that takes Western romance themes to the small Canadian town of Coal Valley, "When Calls the Heart" focuses on big city teacher Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow). She initially struggles to adjust to the more rural leanings of the mining town, and clashes with local Mountie Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing). However, as she learns to love the town and its residents, the pair's initially frosty relationship thaws into something far more passionate.
Well, that's the initial setup, anyway. For fans who are looking for quantity, the show is a perfect choice. It has been running since 2014, and like any long-running drama of the soapy disposition, it's featured plenty of twists, turns, and cast changes that mix things up. The best episodes of Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" are great representatives of the romantic Western genre, and as this article will show, Janette Oke's "Canadian West" series has plenty more in store, too.
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
In many ways, Beth Sullivan's "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" is the quintessential romantic Western drama of the 1990s. The six-season show stars Jane Seymour as the highly educated Dr. Michaela Quinn, who starts practicing medicine in the small town of Colorado Springs. Soon, she's juggling the demands of her profession, the 1860s-era prejudices about female doctors, a promise to take care of three children, and a budding romance with rugged mountain man Byron Sully (Joe Lando). While it's a full-on Western show instead of a neo-Western one, the romantic elements and generational family drama of "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" bear a lot of resemblance to "Ransom Canyon" — or rather, the other way around.
Seymour and Lando discussed their tumultuous "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" relationship with TVLine. They dated at the beginning of the series, but while they eventually fell out, they didn't allow it to influence their work. Watching the impeccable onscreen chemistry between Sully and Dr. Mike, you'd never guess that the two barely got along for much of the show's tenure — but that's the magic of TV, right?
Heartland
Developed by Murray Shostak and based on the book series by Lauren Brooke, CBC's Canadian drama "Heartland" has the kind of large scope that befits a show that premiered in 2007. "Heartland" is about the titular ranch, where horse trainer Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) and her city slicker sister Lou (Michelle Morgan) live and work along with a sprawling cast of family members and other associates. Though vast and gorgeous, the ranch is struggling — as are the sisters' romantic and family lives.
While "Heartland" has a far longer tenure than "Ransom Canyon," there's no denying that the two share plenty of DNA. Neither show is afraid to dig deep into some pretty serious subject matter, but they also offer plenty of thrills and twists across the board. This similarity makes "Heartland" very easy to recommend to a "Ransom Canyon" fan who likes their ranch dramas with just the right amount of soap.
Longmire
A&E and Netflix's "Longmire" is a show for "Ransom Canyon" fans who love the idea of Staten Kirkland's brooding with a touch of crime drama on the side. Absaroka County Sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) is cut from the same cloth as Staten: A grieving, lonesome widower with classic Western hero tendencies. As he solves various mysteries and deals with his duties, he also leads an interesting life that involves his attorney daughter Cady (Cassidy Freeman) and the various deputies in his office.
Based on the "Walt Longmire Mysteries" novel series by Craig Johnson, John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin's show is a moody, atmospheric neo-Western that delivers six seasons of solid entertainment. For those who crave the romantic side of "Ransom Canyon," the show has plenty in store as well. "Longmire" features many love interests for its characters, though the centerpiece is without doubt the slow-burning attraction between Walt and Deputy Vic Moretti (Katee Sackhoff). On top of all that, "Longmire" also happens to be one of the 10 best neo-Western shows out there.
Hope Valley: 1874
As mentioned before, "When Calls the Heart" is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to adaptations of (or at least inspired by) author Janette Oke's work. The first spin-off of the show was the 2019 series "When Hope Calls," but for this list, we'll lean even harder toward the Western theme with Alfonso H. Moreno's 2026 prequel series "Hope Valley: 1874."
"Hope Valley: 1874" has much to love if you enjoy "Ransom Canyon," for the same reason "When Calls the Heart" is a great companion piece to the Netflix show. Set in the titular year, "Hope Valley: 1874" is a romantic Western show about Rebecca Clarke (Bethany Joy Lenz), who meets handsome rancher Tom Moore (Benjamin Ayres) after a mishap that strands her. Neither Rebecca nor Tom has any plans to get attached, but ... well, you can probably guess how things play out.
"Hope Valley: 1874" is a love story set against the powerful backdrop of a group of Canadian frontier pioneers building a town and a new life. It offers plenty of familiar beats for "Ransom Canyon" fans, but also just enough differences to stand out on its own.
McLeod's Daughters
Just like "Territory," Posie Graeme-Evans and Caroline Stanton's "McLeod's Daughters" focuses on life at a remote Australian cattle station. In fact, "McLeod's Daughters" is even closer to "Ransom Canyon" in spirit, thanks to its laser-like focus on the romantic aspects of Outback life.
As the name of the show implies, "McLeod's Daughters" focuses on Tess (Bridie Carter) and Claire McLeod (Lisa Chappell), two half-sisters who have lived their own lives for years. The death of their father forces them to coexist and run his cattle station, Drover's Run. After some initial clashes, the pair teams up to turn Drover's Run into an all-female operation, which kicks off an eight-season story that's full of romance, reconciliation, and exciting encounters with other notables in the area. Soapy, thrilling, and filled with more romantic twists and turns than a show set in the middle of nowhere should have any right to, "McLeod's Daughters" is a veritable treasure trove for "Ransom Canyon" fans.
Yellowstone
Thanks to its sheer popularity, Taylor Sheridan's flagship series "Yellowstone" has become a yardstick of the neo-Western category. This makes it the most obvious comparison point to "Ransom Canyon" by default, but the two shows have far more in common than the mere trappings of the genre.
Influential ranches, land disputes, outlandish events, and enticing, brooding characters are at the heart of both "Yellowstone" and "Ransom Canyon." The best episodes of "Yellowstone" offer romance, campy thrills, and gritty over-the-top action in abundance that actually surpasses "Ransom Canyon," which makes the Sheridan show a must-watch for neo-Western fans who have somehow managed to avoid seeing the show so far.
"Yellowstone" isn't afraid to get either violent or ridiculous, and from a "Ransom Canyon" fan's point of view, it's effectively the Netflix show with the volume cranked up to 11. It may not always be the most realistic or thoughtful show out there, but "Yellowstone" is the definitive neo-Western show about ranch land disputes and romances — and despite its two-fisted approach to most problems, it can also be surprisingly tender at times.
Dutton Ranch
If a "Ransom Canyon" fan enjoys "Yellowstone" but would like more focus on a clear central couple that shares the "brooding guy and capable woman" aspects of the Staten Kirkland-Quinn O'Grady dynamic, look no further than "Dutton Ranch." Chad Feehan's "Yellowstone" spin-off centers on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), who are by now a long-established married couple seeking their rancher fortune in South Texas. However, it turns out that they've left Montana's drama behind only to find a brand new set of problems and hostilities.
"Dutton Ranch" focuses on what "Ransom Canyon" seems to be headed toward, based on the ending of its Season 2: The main couple finally getting to explore life together. Don't worry, though; the show still caters to fans who appreciate the nuances of a budding neo-Western romance, courtesy of the highly complex relationship between Beth and Rip's adopted son Carter Green (Finn Little) and the 10 Petal Ranch heiress Oreana Lynn Jackson (Natalia Alyn Lind).