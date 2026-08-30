Ice-T Made His Law & Order Debut In The Franchise's Only Movie — But Not As Fin

Ice-T has been playing Odafin Tutuola on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since 2000, but the character wasn't his debut within the "L&O" universe. He first appeared in 1998's "Exiled: A Law & Order Movie," which brought back Detective Mike Logan (Chris Noth) three years after his departure from "Law & Order."

"Exiled" follows through on the events of the "Law & Order" Season 5 finale, which sees Logan attack a homophobic politician who's just gotten away with murder. In "Exiled," Logan has been reassigned to administrative duties on Staten Island. From there, he spends much of the movie trying to return to his homicide detective work in Manhattan — and he hopes bringing justice to a slain sex worker will get him closer to that goal.

Ice-T played Seymour "Kingston" Stockton in "Exiled," a pimp who becomes the prime suspect in Logan's murder investigation. While Stockton turns out to be innocent (of murder, at least), he's killed in a hit to keep the true culprit a secret. "I played a pimp, which, they killed me with a bowling pin," Ice-T later recalled.