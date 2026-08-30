Ice-T Made His Law & Order Debut In The Franchise's Only Movie — But Not As Fin
Ice-T has been playing Odafin Tutuola on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since 2000, but the character wasn't his debut within the "L&O" universe. He first appeared in 1998's "Exiled: A Law & Order Movie," which brought back Detective Mike Logan (Chris Noth) three years after his departure from "Law & Order."
"Exiled" follows through on the events of the "Law & Order" Season 5 finale, which sees Logan attack a homophobic politician who's just gotten away with murder. In "Exiled," Logan has been reassigned to administrative duties on Staten Island. From there, he spends much of the movie trying to return to his homicide detective work in Manhattan — and he hopes bringing justice to a slain sex worker will get him closer to that goal.
Ice-T played Seymour "Kingston" Stockton in "Exiled," a pimp who becomes the prime suspect in Logan's murder investigation. While Stockton turns out to be innocent (of murder, at least), he's killed in a hit to keep the true culprit a secret. "I played a pimp, which, they killed me with a bowling pin," Ice-T later recalled.
Ice-T has been on SVU for over a quarter of a century
Ice-T's "Exiled" character may have gone out with a thud, but the role pales in comparison to the impact Fin has had on "Law & Order: SVU" since 2000. Whatever your favorite storyline on "Law & Order: SVU," Fin — who has appeared in well over 500 episodes — was probably involved, cracking dry jokes or using his street cred to get to the bottom of a case. And with the renewal of "Season 28" of Law & Order: SVU," it's likely he'll be around for at least a little while longer. In fact, he's said as much.
Although Ice-T wasn't as present during Season 27 of "SVU" due to budgetary issues, fans have already been assured that Season 28 will have more Ice-T in the mix. Beyond that, Ice-T sees himself sticking around "SVU" for at least as long as Mariska Hargitay is number one on the call sheet. "I went on the show to do four episodes, and now we're on season 28," he told PauseRewind (via FOX 56). "Let's put it like this: I'll be on the show as long as Mariska is. I think we might do 30 seasons ... It's a fun show."