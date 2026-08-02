15 Best A24 TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Over the past decade, A24 has built a reputation as one of the dominant art-house producer-distributors in American cinema. Its impact on television is less celebrated.

The studio brings the same transgressive, risk-friendly creative ethos to the small screen. Its best-known TV project is a gritty high school tragedy about teenage abusers and addicts, which has improbably launched several major acting careers and earned numerous Emmy Awards. That A24 was able to turn this premise into a visually distinctive critical darling exemplifies why it has been able to hook audiences with understated stories, whether it's a revenge dramedy about road-raging strangers or a tragicomedy about a young Egyptian-American pulled between two worlds. At the same time, its continued success has emboldened the studio to take on more outwardly audacious projects in animation and high-concept science fiction.

Across the 15 shows below, A24's best projects stylishly emphasize the messy complexity of human existence. No matter the setting or premise, it's that psychological core that makes a series recognizably A24.