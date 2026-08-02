15 Best A24 TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked
Over the past decade, A24 has built a reputation as one of the dominant art-house producer-distributors in American cinema. Its impact on television is less celebrated.
The studio brings the same transgressive, risk-friendly creative ethos to the small screen. Its best-known TV project is a gritty high school tragedy about teenage abusers and addicts, which has improbably launched several major acting careers and earned numerous Emmy Awards. That A24 was able to turn this premise into a visually distinctive critical darling exemplifies why it has been able to hook audiences with understated stories, whether it's a revenge dramedy about road-raging strangers or a tragicomedy about a young Egyptian-American pulled between two worlds. At the same time, its continued success has emboldened the studio to take on more outwardly audacious projects in animation and high-concept science fiction.
Across the 15 shows below, A24's best projects stylishly emphasize the messy complexity of human existence. No matter the setting or premise, it's that psychological core that makes a series recognizably A24.
15. Sunny
Premiering in 2024, "Sunny" starred "Parks and Recreation" alum Rashida Jones as Suzie Sakamoto, an American expat in Japan who receives an advanced semi-autonomous android after her husband (Hidetoshi Nishijima) is presumed dead in a plane crash. She had no idea he tinkered with robots instead of refrigerators, nor was she aware of the deadly corporate conspiracy his alleged death began to unravel.
Jones is in her element as an abrasive woman trying to get answers in a city that still sees her as an outsider. She has the difficult task of grounding a show with almost too much going on: Her character is the focal point for an absurd sci-fi comedy, a drama about grief, and a corporate crime thriller all at once. It only works because Jones does, though the gorgeous Kyoto setting and solid effects work support her well.
Suffice it to say, there's more than enough in the first season of "Sunny" to suggest it might've been much higher on this list if it had gotten more runway. Sadly, "Sunny" was almost immediately cancelled with no official reason stated. The story ends on a cliffhanger that, while compelling in the moment, now feels frustrating knowing it is unlikely to be resolved.
14. Overcompensating
Created by and starring comedian Benito Skinner, "Overcompensating" is a feel-good comedy about feeling not-so-good in your own skin. Benny (Skinner) is by all appearances a traditionally masculine high school athlete well suited to become the hottest thing on campus when he starts college. The only trouble is that his newfound freedom is mostly helping him realize that much of his personality has been crafted to conceal his sexuality.
Comedically, "Overcompensating" works because Skinner is clearly having a blast deconstructing masculine stereotypes through someone trying to hide behind exaggerations of them. It also carefully dissects other ways young people perform to survive, whether that's a frat bro hinging his identity on sexual performance or a romantically minded person struggling with the pressures of campus hookup culture.
As much as the show explores romantic relationships, it forces the characters to find the relationships in which they can actually be authentic. Benny's friendship with Carmen (Wally Baram) is one of the show's strongest dynamics, both for its intimacy and its emotional complexity.
13. Hazbin Hotel
In October 2019, YouTuber Vivienne Medrano shot her shot by independently producing a half-hour animated pilot for "Hazbin Hotel." By August 2020, with tens of millions of views under its belt, A24 came through with an offer to help her turn it into a full-blown TV series. The studio had never taken a chance on an animated project previously.
Released on Prime Video, "Hazbin Hotel" is an animated musical black comedy that follows the few souls in Hell who believe their afterlives are worth saving. Their attempts to spiritually rehabilitate the vilest of beings are gleefully rendered through distinct 2D animation and a parade of catchy musical numbers.
Medrano has attributed the show's success to A24's early support and the studio's willingness to trust her with an admittedly unwieldy premise in a way that would resonate with her fanbase. Cut to today: After two well-reviewed and unbelievably popular seasons, "Hazbin Hotel" has been proactively greenlit for a five-season run, an unusually long commitment among A24's television projects.
12. The Yogurt Shop Murders
Having previously worked with A24 on "The Curse," Emma Stone and Dave McCary, through their production company Fruit Tree, approached the studio to co-produce a docuseries. A24 helped them make one of the most respectful true-crime shows in recent memory, then returned to the story when a major breakthrough emerged after the finale.
"The Yogurt Shop Murders" explores the circumstances and aftermath of the then-unsolved 1991 murders of Amy Ayers, Eliza Thomas, and sisters Jennifer and Sarah Harbison inside an Austin frozen yogurt store. Rather than focus on the mechanics of the investigation, the series uses archival footage and extended interviews to explore the traumatic impact the crime had on the victims and their community. This restraint gives the series a sense of focus and emotional weight that many true-crime documentaries sacrifice. In addition to paying for therapy for the crew, A24 helped produce a follow-up episode after director Margaret Brown learned the killer was on the verge of being identified.
11. Margo's Got Money Troubles
"Margo's Got Money Troubles" approaches sex work and young, single motherhood with refreshing, unglamorous empathy.
Elle Fanning stars as Margo Millet, a college student who drops out after becoming pregnant during an affair with her professor (Michael Angarano). After giving birth, she begins creating content on OnlyFans to support herself and her baby.
Margo herself was the product of an unplanned pregnancy between a former Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and a small-time professional wrestler (Nick Offerman). That colorful, chaotic lineage helps establish the show's refusal to judge its characters for the unconventional ways they survive. The real villain is money. Margo's financial desperation isn't anything more dramatic than diapers, groceries, and rent — a death by a thousand transactions that every broke young person understands all too well. The show has since made Elle Fanning one of the few actors to receive Emmy and Oscar nominations in the same calendar year.
10. Euphoria
There was a time when "Euphoria" would've been in the conversation for the top spot on this list. It might've even been regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of the 21st century. That its cultural status is now in question — and that its place on this list is no longer a given — demonstrates the importance of ending strong.
Let's start with the good: The first two seasons of "Euphoria" were, at the time, genuinely game-changing television. The HBO teen drama aesthetically understood, and in some ways even helped define, a generation that was just aging into the spotlight itself. A24 was brought in to produce because HBO wanted the studio's brand credibility and insight into youth culture. It certainly delivered.
Zendaya won two Emmy Awards for her performance as Rue Bennett, a teenager with an addiction disorder trying to find her way in a fictional California suburb. The show also made stars of Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney. Sam Levinson's drama was an audacious, character-driven emotional tapestry of troubled youth that felt unlike anything else on TV, where borderline antagonistic storylines were made worthwhile by the performers executing them. The third and final season undid much of that legacy. Even putting aside the unforgivable wait, which gave audiences Levinson's even more unforgivable "The Idol," and the controversies surrounding the production, the final season is so lazily provocative that it casts the series' earlier intentions in a harsher light.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
9. Such Brave Girls
Plenty of modern sitcoms build their comedy around intentionally horrible, narcissistic, irredeemable characters. Usually, they come in the form of cartoonish bartenders or entertainment personalities. "Such Brave Girls" presents them as a suburban single mother and her two daughters. That uncomfortable simplicity is precisely what makes the series so brutally funny.
Kat Sadler creates and stars in this BBC Three series co-produced by A24 and Various Artists Limited. She and her sister, Lizzie Davidson, play two deeply insecure young women who have learned to see the world through a cruel and unforgiving lens. Of course, they learned this from their even more insecure mother ("Sherlock" alum Louise Brealey), who is more preoccupied with finding a new husband than helping her spiraling children.
The complicated comedic register Sadler and the cast are able to find is frankly astonishing. Watching three family members treat one another so terribly shouldn't be this hilarious. Perhaps that's due to the show's dedication to its genre, as well as the tight character writing that smartly prevents anyone onscreen from coming across as a straightforward victim.
8. #1 Happy Family USA
One benefit of the streaming age is that the sheer volume of content has made room for a more diverse variety of voices. Sitcoms increasingly tackle themes of cultural assimilation within immigrant families. "#1 Happy Family USA" uses the theme in a unique way as the entire foundation for the comedic structure of the series, where assimilation doesn't just mean acceptance, but survival.
It's a premise that shouldn't be funny on paper. In his third series with A24, co-creator Ramy Youssef draws on his own childhood to tell a story about an Egyptian-American family trying to survive suspicion in the direct aftermath of 9/11. The comedy comes from the most unlikely and potentially painful of places: the absurdity of proving you're "one of the good ones." The animation allows the series to drive home the absurdity of this dynamic in post-9/11 New Jersey, with code-switching, surveillance, and culture shaping its visual language.
7. The Curse
"Euphoria" helped establish the A24 brand. "The Curse" embodied it at its apex.
Few series on this list showcase the studio's cinematic reputation so completely: its unsettling blend of comedy and tension, distinct cinematography using practical filmmaking techniques, challenging social themes, bizarre sexual subplots, and a narrative designed to keep you entertained and confused until the very end. Co-creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie team up with executive producer Emma Stone, who stars alongside Fielder as aspiring husband-and-wife celebrity home renovators who are seemingly cursed while producing a progressive house-flipping program.
Fielder's mastery of cringe comedy elevates the series from great to truly one-of-a-kind. On both sides of the camera, he, in collaboration with Benny Safdie, turns performative activism and marital dysfunction into a vehicle for unbearably funny TV. It's a comedy you almost have to watch like a horror movie, with your hands half-covering your eyes in fear of where one shot lingers or where the next might take you.
6. The Sympathizer
It isn't often that filmmakers of Park Chan-wook's caliber take advantage of the miniseries format. The "Oldboy" and "No Other Choice" director co-adapts Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, which follows a mixed-race Vietnamese spy (Hoa Xuande as "the Captain") living as a refugee in America. He continues to gather and report intelligence on people who trust him, constantly struggling with his own divided loyalties and identity. He's a dude disguised as another dude, in a sense, which is fitting given how many roles Robert Downey Jr. takes on in this HBO series.
The multi-role Downey conceit isn't just a Kubrickian gimmick. In a story fundamentally about identity, his performance unites the many facets of American power behind one face. The device also establishes the antagonist of the Captain's mission as an abstract idea rather than a single historical entity, further distinguishing the specifically Vietnamese perspective of "The Sympathizer."
5. The Carmichael Show
Before fully solidifying its brand identity as a studio for art-house projects and auteur storytellers, A24 entered the TV industry in part with "The Carmichael Show." At first glance, an earnest multi-cam sitcom with a laugh track does not immediately register as part of A24's trajectory. But Jerrod Carmichael's voice is as distinct as that of any auteur the studio has worked with since, and the themes he tackled in the show were as striking and transgressive as its later work.
The comedian comes out of the gate swinging in this NBC sitcom, using his own family life and unique perspective as a Black comedian as inspiration for comedy and social commentary. The show deals with everything from the early Black Lives Matter movement to Bill Cosby's cultural impact and tarnished legacy to feelings of disillusionment and political alienation from former President Barack Obama. It aired from 2015 to 2017, when these debates were especially contentious.
4. Mo
Despite widespread praise from critics, "Mo" was somehow consistently overlooked by the Emmys and Golden Globes. There's a sad irony to that awards-season neglect, given the themes the series explores.
Created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef, "Mo" stars Amer as a Palestinian refugee stuck in a kind of limbo as he seeks asylum in the U.S. Like Tom Hanks in "The Terminal," he's functionally invisible, forced to get by any way he can while waiting for the system to recognize him. Whether he's selling merch out of the back of his car in Houston or wrestling in Mexico, "Mo" finds comedy in its hero's absurd odyssey toward citizenship. Its drama comes from the more banal, bureaucratic tragedy of it all: the fact that Mo can't work a stable job, access reliable healthcare, or put down roots in a country he's lived in for two decades. Netflix and A24 brought "Mo" to an end after two critically acclaimed seasons in 2025, gracefully navigating evolving geopolitical turmoil without compromising their characters' right to dignity and safety.
3. Irma Vep
Few entertainment-industry satires commit as successfully to being meta as "Irma Vep." Hollywood certainly enjoys poking itself from afar; "Irma Vep," then, is a stab at close range.
Alicia Vikander plays Mira Harberg, an actor trapped in the world of superheroes and IP. "Irma Vep" — a fictional French TV adaptation of the classic silent film serial "Les Vampires" — promises to revitalize her love for acting. Instead, it inspires something far more obsessive, as it does in the mind of its dysfunctional director (Vincent Macaigne).
Olivier Assayas writes and directs this miniseries reimagining of his own 1996 feature, filling it with self-aware humor that dissects the cannibalistic nature of contemporary filmmaking. The series as a whole feels less like a love letter to cinema and more like a paranoid, desperate, and anxious attempt to determine whether that relationship has grown toxic. Assayas preserves this tension alongside a sleek and seductive visual style that complicates the argument. Through the modernized arc of Vikander's Mira, the series confronts how the filmmaking industry can trap artists in relationships they struggle to escape.
2. Beef
A24's second-most decorated television project behind "Euphoria," "Beef" is also one of its most broadly appealing. Much of that appeal lies in how painfully relatable it is. Both seasons are subtly written to put characters at opposite ends of the socioeconomic spectrum through a kind of karmic flattening, a memorably brutal way of uniting people within the human experience.
In the first season, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, a road-rage incident locks two strangers into a feud entirely driven by their repressed anger at the world. In the second, which premiered on Netflix in 2026, the series complicates things by contrasting two couples. The stories couldn't be more different, yet they're brought together by a common exploration of what people actually need from one another and how the impulse to exploit or hurt someone because of inner damage only exacerbates the pain.
Though many of the shows on this list might not have happened without A24, "Beef" literally came from within its offices. While speaking with A24 Head of Television Ravi Nandan at its New York headquarters, creator-showrunner Lee Sung Jin happened to mention he'd been in a recent road-rage incident himself. Nandan prompted Lee to expand it into a TV series. It's a prime example of A24 finding its best stories in human experiences rather than IP or overwrought pitch decks.
1. Ramy
Often regarded as one of the best Hulu original series of all time, "Ramy" demonstrates why Ramy Youssef has become one of A24's defining creative collaborators. Ravi Nandan himself even told Youssef at a University of British Columbia event in 2025 that the artist embodies A24 more than anyone else the studio has worked with. Much of Youssef's impact comes from his singular ability to find comedy in the extremity and specificity of human suffering.
The key to the show's impact is the fictional Ramy, played by Youssef, and his consistently denied redemption. He's a man living in conflict, torn between the stability offered by submitting to faith and tradition and his youthful impulses to indulge in modern American life. The show is clear that the conflict itself isn't the issue, but rather how Ramy's cycle of shame and self-destruction causes him to react to these feelings in extreme ways. He constantly swings between total sacrificial commitment and complete selfishness. "Ramy" portrays the anguish of this existence without turning pain into an excuse. He's a quietly complicated character who anchors one of the richest and most nuanced black comedies of the 21st century.