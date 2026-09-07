5 Sci-Fi Shows William Shatner Appeared In (That Aren't Star Trek)

Actor William Shatner is indisputably a Hollywood legend at this point in his long and storied career, and while his part as Captain James T. Kirk in "Star Trek" remains one of his most popular, the man has actually done quite a bit of sci-fi in his time.

It's true that Shatner has a lengthy resume, and it's also true that he is, as a performer, somewhat genre agnostic. Despite being known for a defining science fiction TV show, Shatner hasn't particularly favored the genre, or any particular genre, throughout his work as an actor, and he has very much taken roles in all different kinds of projects.

That said, he definitely has a mighty sci-fi roster to his name, so we rounded up five of the beloved genre's shows that Shatner appeared in (that, of course, aren't part of the "Star Trek" franchise).