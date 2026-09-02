Marshals Season 2 Trailer: Kayce Visits John Dutton's Grave As A Familiar Enemy Targets Tate
The "Marshals" have a new mission when the "Yellowstone" spin-off returns for Season 2. And this time, it's personal.
A new trailer for the procedural's October 4 premiere (CBS, 8/7c) confirms what the viewers have known for quite a while — that Tom Weaver is not to be trusted. Kayce learns this the hard way when he arrives home to find a suited stranger waiting for him.
"I'm here at the request of Tom Weaver," the man explains, adding that Tom is "upping his offer for East Camp" after Kayce turned him down last season. When Kayce brushes him off, saying that Tom already knows where he stands, things get ugly. "I'd reconsider," the man tells Kayce, "given your son's future is at stake."
As you'll recall, Tate is currently in Texas; Tom offered to take Kayce's son on a fishing trip to get his mind off the recent bloodbath at East Camp, during which Tate was forced to kill someone for the second time in his life. The youngest member of the Dutton family is very much the focus of this Season 2 trailer, which finds Kayce lamenting how much his son has had to endure.
"It hurts my heart thinking of all you've been through," Kayce tells Tate, but his son replies, "I'm strong, like how you raised me to be. It's the Dutton way."
And Thomas Rainwater is of little comfort to the worried father. "You're looking for a guarantee that Tate will escape unscathed from all the death and violence," he says. "No one can give that to you, Kayce."
Kayce also makes a firm-yet-familiar statement in the trailer that "no Dutton man should become their father," coupled with a shot of him visiting the grave of his own father, John Dutton. "That Dutton family legacy... it was never about land," Kayce says. "It's about always having to fight. Seems like no matter where I live, someone's willing to kill for it."
What we learned from the Marshals Season 2 trailer
The "Marshals" Season 2 trailer also answers a few lingering questions fans have had since the "Yellowstone" spin-off wrapped its first season in May.
For starters, it appears that Andrea will be sticking with the team for a little while longer, though the exact length of her stay remains undetermined. When we last saw her in Season 1, she was recommended for the gig she'd been eyeing in Washington, D.C., and she even said tearful goodbyes to her Marshals teammates. Here's hoping she'll have a change of heart.
"You really are a chaos magnet, cowboy," Andrea tells Kayce in the trailer, to which he replies, "I warned you to keep your distance." Andrea also says, "I never had teammates who fight for each other the way that you do," which gives us even more hope that she'll stick around.
As for Cal and Belle, who ended the finale facing enemy fire, we can now confirm that they at least survived their brush with death. We can also (happily) confirm that the couple will continue to grow closer this season, as evidenced by a very cozy shot in the trailer.
"Marshals" stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Logan Marshall-Green as Pete "Cal" Calvin, Arielle Kebbel as Belle Turek-Skinner, Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz, Tatanka Means as Miles Kittle, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Mo Brings Plenty as Mo, and Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater.
Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at "Marshals" Season 2, then drop a comment with your hopes for Kayce & Co. below.