Marshals Season 2 Trailer: Kayce Visits John Dutton's Grave As A Familiar Enemy Targets Tate

The "Marshals" have a new mission when the "Yellowstone" spin-off returns for Season 2. And this time, it's personal.

A new trailer for the procedural's October 4 premiere (CBS, 8/7c) confirms what the viewers have known for quite a while — that Tom Weaver is not to be trusted. Kayce learns this the hard way when he arrives home to find a suited stranger waiting for him.

"I'm here at the request of Tom Weaver," the man explains, adding that Tom is "upping his offer for East Camp" after Kayce turned him down last season. When Kayce brushes him off, saying that Tom already knows where he stands, things get ugly. "I'd reconsider," the man tells Kayce, "given your son's future is at stake."

As you'll recall, Tate is currently in Texas; Tom offered to take Kayce's son on a fishing trip to get his mind off the recent bloodbath at East Camp, during which Tate was forced to kill someone for the second time in his life. The youngest member of the Dutton family is very much the focus of this Season 2 trailer, which finds Kayce lamenting how much his son has had to endure.

"It hurts my heart thinking of all you've been through," Kayce tells Tate, but his son replies, "I'm strong, like how you raised me to be. It's the Dutton way."

And Thomas Rainwater is of little comfort to the worried father. "You're looking for a guarantee that Tate will escape unscathed from all the death and violence," he says. "No one can give that to you, Kayce."

Kayce also makes a firm-yet-familiar statement in the trailer that "no Dutton man should become their father," coupled with a shot of him visiting the grave of his own father, John Dutton. "That Dutton family legacy... it was never about land," Kayce says. "It's about always having to fight. Seems like no matter where I live, someone's willing to kill for it."