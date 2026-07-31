5 Yellowstone Characters Who Could Return On Marshals

Nearly two years after "Yellowstone" ended its five-season run on Paramount Network, the Dutton family's legacy lives on via spin-offs like "Marshals," and TVLine has a wishlist of characters from the original series we'd love to see on the CBS procedural.

Don't get us wrong, we're grateful that "Marshals" has managed to incorporate several key characters from Kayce's former life on "Yellowstone," including his son Tate (Brecken Merrill), Broken Rock chairman Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and Rainwater's right-hand man Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) — but we still think there's room for more guests at this particular party.

We do acknowledge that adding more "Yellowstone" characters back into the mix could muddy up what the spin-off is building for itself. In fact, showrunner Spencer Hudnut basically told TVLine as much when he said, "We have such a rich backstory for Kayce and the Duttons, and obviously we want to build off of that, but what I don't want to do is relitigate other storylines that Taylor [Sheridan] created and kind of settled."

To that end, TVLine has put together a list of five "Yellowstone" characters we think have the capability of shaking things up on "Marshals" without relitigating any previously resolved storylines. That list includes several Dutton family members, an estranged nephew, and even an important person who is no longer among the living.

Read on for a list of five "Yellowstone" characters we'd like to see on "Marshals," then drop a comment with your own additions. Which familiar faces need to reappear in Montana?