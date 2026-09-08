NCIS: Origins: Mark Harmon's Gibbs Leaves Alaska (And Reports For Duty?!) In Season 3 Trailer

CBS is pulling Mark Harmon's Gibbs out of Alaska — and out of retirement?! — in "NCIS: Origins" Season 3.

The network unveiled a trailer for the "NCIS" prequel's third season on Tuesday, showing Harmon's Gibbs packing up a bag and hopping onto a boat, telling his dog it's "time to get to work."

"Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in," he announces. Present-day Gibbs is later seen walking into what appears to be his old Major Case Response Team office. (We'd recognize those orange walls anywhere!)

As previously reported, Harmon will appear in every "NCIS: Origins" Season 3 episode. The TV vet played Gibbs for more than 18 seasons on "NCIS," before signing off in Season 19 when Gibbs chose to stay in a remote part of Alaska rather than return to work. Harmon previously showed up as the elder iteration of the character in the "NCIS: Origins" series premiere and in the prequel's November 2025 crossover with "NCIS."