NCIS: Origins: Mark Harmon's Gibbs Leaves Alaska (And Reports For Duty?!) In Season 3 Trailer
CBS is pulling Mark Harmon's Gibbs out of Alaska — and out of retirement?! — in "NCIS: Origins" Season 3.
The network unveiled a trailer for the "NCIS" prequel's third season on Tuesday, showing Harmon's Gibbs packing up a bag and hopping onto a boat, telling his dog it's "time to get to work."
"Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in," he announces. Present-day Gibbs is later seen walking into what appears to be his old Major Case Response Team office. (We'd recognize those orange walls anywhere!)
As previously reported, Harmon will appear in every "NCIS: Origins" Season 3 episode. The TV vet played Gibbs for more than 18 seasons on "NCIS," before signing off in Season 19 when Gibbs chose to stay in a remote part of Alaska rather than return to work. Harmon previously showed up as the elder iteration of the character in the "NCIS: Origins" series premiere and in the prequel's November 2025 crossover with "NCIS."
Everything we know about NCIS: Origins Season 3
Elsewhere in the Season 3 trailer, Young Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Lala (Mariel Molino) are seen getting hot and heavy, sharing more steamy smooches after their big Season 2 finale kiss. Plus, beloved NCIS agent Randy (Caleb Foote) shows face after being kidnapped at the end of Season 2, but that face is looking beat and battered. Dr. Ducky (Adam Campbell) also makes an appearance, collaborating yet again with the NCIS team.
The Season 3 premiere, titled "Don't You Forget About Me," is partially set in the present day, when "ghosts from Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) past finally catch up to him, shattering his peaceful retirement in Alaska," per the official logline.
Meanwhile, back in 1992, "the team races to rescue a kidnapped Randy while Gibbs and Lala deal with the aftermath of their kiss," the logline continues.
"NCIS: Origins" Season 3, which will air just 10 episodes, premieres on Tuesday, October 6, at 10/9c.
What are your first impressions of the "NCIS: Origins" Season 3 trailer? Sound off in the comments!