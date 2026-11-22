Pauley Perrette is best known for playing forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on "NCIS," which is almost the textbook definition of a procedural. Her first major TV role, however, was on an acclaimed '90s legal drama that did something different than nearly every other show of the era. Rather than having a case of the week, "Murder One" was doing longform storytelling — a fairly novel idea at the time.

Perrette joined "Murder One" two years after her screen debut in a 1994 episode of "ABC Afterschool Specials." The ABC legal drama, which premiered on September 19, 1995, starred Daniel Benzali as defense attorney Ted Hoffman. The entire 23-episode first season followed him as he defended a young Hollywood star (played by Jason Gedrick) accused of the murder of a 15-year-old girl. Patricia Clarkson and Stanley Tucci co-starred.

Critics lauded the show and its then-audacious effort to tell one story across an entire season, but the ratings were not very good. Nevertheless, ABC renewed it for a sophomore season, albeit with some big changes. Benzali left the show and was replaced by Anthony LaPaglia, whose character, Jimmy Wyler, was a young attorney who stepped in to run the firm. Perrette joined the cast in a small but recurring role as Gwen, one of his assistants. The other big change was that Season 2 focused on three cases rather than just one, in an apparent effort to make it a bit more manageable for pre-DVR and pre-streaming television audiences to follow.