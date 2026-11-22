What NCIS Star David McCallum Thought About The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Movie Reboot
It's a darn shame that "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," director Guy Ritchie's 2015 adaptation of a classic '60s spy series, didn't launch a movie franchise. It's one of the best and most overlooked action flicks of the 2010s. One of the people who loved this cult classic? David McCallum, the co-star of the original series.
McCallum played Illya Kuryakin, the Russian operative who teamed up with the suave American agent Napoleon Solo (Robert Vaughn) in the TV series. In an interview with Fox News shortly ahead of the film adaptation's release on August 14, 2015, the actor praised the big screen take on "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," which starred Armie Hammer and Henry Cavill as Kuryakin and Solo, respectively.
"[They] have produced a wonderful, exciting movie that in no way encroaches into what we did back in the '60s and at the same time, uses a lot of elements that Norman Felton and Sam Rolfe created within the old 'Man from U.N.C.L.E.,'" he said.
McCallum, whose other major TV role was as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," also praised the film's female lead, Alicia Vikander, saying she fit right in with the "very beautiful, wonderful ladies and actresses who came by on 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.'"
A sequel to The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is probably not happening
Developed with input from James Bond creator Ian Fleming, "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." made its debut on September 22, 1964, and ran for four seasons before ending on January 15, 1968. (Not that anybody told star David McCallum that it had been canceled.) At its peak, the spy show that made the Cold War fun was a massive hit, and McCallum was MGM Studio's most popular star. It seemed overdue for a big-screen adaptation by the time the Guy Ritchie film hit theaters in 2015.
The movie is a stylish, clever, and breezy blast, and it's developed a vocal, passionate fanbase. It's a great take on a classic TV show, but there probably won't ever be a second movie even though the movie's ending tees up sequels. Reviews for "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." were good rather than great, and while it made $110 million on a $75 million budget, that's not really a home run in Hollywood when you factor in marketing costs. The movie did okay, and you need better than okay to get executives to greenlight a sequel.
The other big problem is that the actor who played Illya Kuryakin on the big screen, Armie Hammer, was accused of misconduct and of harboring cannibalistic fantasies in 2021. It seems especially unlikely that "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." would return considering the reputation of one of its co-leads. Oh well. We'll always have the first movie and TV show.