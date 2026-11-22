It's a darn shame that "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," director Guy Ritchie's 2015 adaptation of a classic '60s spy series, didn't launch a movie franchise. It's one of the best and most overlooked action flicks of the 2010s. One of the people who loved this cult classic? David McCallum, the co-star of the original series.

McCallum played Illya Kuryakin, the Russian operative who teamed up with the suave American agent Napoleon Solo (Robert Vaughn) in the TV series. In an interview with Fox News shortly ahead of the film adaptation's release on August 14, 2015, the actor praised the big screen take on "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," which starred Armie Hammer and Henry Cavill as Kuryakin and Solo, respectively.

"[They] have produced a wonderful, exciting movie that in no way encroaches into what we did back in the '60s and at the same time, uses a lot of elements that Norman Felton and Sam Rolfe created within the old 'Man from U.N.C.L.E.,'" he said.

McCallum, whose other major TV role was as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," also praised the film's female lead, Alicia Vikander, saying she fit right in with the "very beautiful, wonderful ladies and actresses who came by on 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.'"