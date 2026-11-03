Walter Koenig Was Part Of One Of Gene Roddenberry's First Post-Star Trek Sci-Fi TV Projects

The original "Star Trek" series ran from 1966-1969, but it wouldn't be long before Gene Roddenberry dove back into the sci-fi genre. One of his first sci-fi TV projects after "Star Trek," Roddenberry co-wrote the television film "The Questor Tapes" in 1974. It followed an android named Questor (Robert Foxworth), whose creator, Dr. Vaslovik (Lew Ayres), disappeared before he could execute his plans. After Vaslovik's colleagues successfully brought Questor to life, despite having access to only half of Vaslovik's work, he went off in search for his creator.

"Star Trek" star Walter Koenig, known for playing Pavel Chekov, joined Roddenberry for the ride. He played the role of Administrative Assistant Phillips. Although "The Questor Tapes" was one of the sci-fi projects Koenig appeared in that wasn't "Star Trek," his role wasn't nearly as expansive, as he only appeared in a couple of scenes, and barely spoke.

However, Koenig, who recently passed away at the age of 90, wasn't the only "Star Trek" star to appear in "The Questor Tapes."