10 TV Shows To Watch If You Like SpongeBob SquarePants

"SpongeBob SquarePants" has becomes a kids' TV institution at this point. It can take a while to get through its several hundred episodes, but assuming you do that, you might be wondering what similar TV shows you should dive into next, whether you want to relive your childhood solo or have something to watch with your own children.

"SpongeBob SquarePants" first debuted on Nickelodeon in 1999. Little did people know at the time that it would become a defining series on the children's channel. "SpongeBob" has outlived many of its contemporaries to the point where it's now one of the first original series still cranking out new episodes on the platform. As such, it's no surprise that "SpongeBob" is often considered one of the best Nickelodeon cartoons of all time. And it's not just because of its longevity; the quality, especially in the first few seasons, was unmatched by many shows of its era.

Even if you only stick with watching the golden era of "SpongeBob," which would arguably be the first three seasons, you may wonder what other shows capture that same zany, silly spirit. Fortunately, there are plenty of other cartoons to add to your watchlist that'll make you feel like a kid again.