10 TV Shows To Watch If You Like SpongeBob SquarePants
"SpongeBob SquarePants" has becomes a kids' TV institution at this point. It can take a while to get through its several hundred episodes, but assuming you do that, you might be wondering what similar TV shows you should dive into next, whether you want to relive your childhood solo or have something to watch with your own children.
"SpongeBob SquarePants" first debuted on Nickelodeon in 1999. Little did people know at the time that it would become a defining series on the children's channel. "SpongeBob" has outlived many of its contemporaries to the point where it's now one of the first original series still cranking out new episodes on the platform. As such, it's no surprise that "SpongeBob" is often considered one of the best Nickelodeon cartoons of all time. And it's not just because of its longevity; the quality, especially in the first few seasons, was unmatched by many shows of its era.
Even if you only stick with watching the golden era of "SpongeBob," which would arguably be the first three seasons, you may wonder what other shows capture that same zany, silly spirit. Fortunately, there are plenty of other cartoons to add to your watchlist that'll make you feel like a kid again.
Rocko's Modern Life
The only way something like "SpongeBob SquarePants" could make a splash on Nickelodeon is if you have "Rocko's Modern Life" laying the foundation of what kids' programming could be. "Rocko's Modern Life" is a hilarious Nicktoon where nervous wallaby Rocko (Carlos Alazraqui) just tries to get through the day with hilarious shenanigans ensuing.
But "Rocko" also pushed the boundaries of what kind of jokes you could put into a kids' show. There are many instances where this cartoon tells completely inappropriate jokes, like the name of a restaurant being Chokey Chicken.
But there's actually a more concrete connection between "Rocko's Modern Life" and "SpongeBob SquarePants." "SpongeBob" creator Stephen Hillenburg initially studied marine biology, but then acquired an interest in animation. One of his early roles was as a writer and director on "Rocko's Modern Life," before being promoted to creative director and producer. After "Rocko" ended, Hillenburg pursued his own show, which would become "SpongeBob SquarePants" and define the channel for decades to come. He even recruited some of the same voice-over talent for "SpongeBob," like Tom Kenny, who voiced Rocko's best friend Heffer and eventually took on the role of everyone's favorite yellow sponge.
The Fairly OddParents
If you tuned into Nickelodeon at any point during the 2000s, there was a very good chance you would stumble upon either "SpongeBob SquarePants" or "The Fairly OddParents." The two shows dominated the network during that era, and they each set the gold standard for what kids' animation would become.
Both "SpongeBob" and "OddParents" thrive with zany, surreal scenarios. "SpongeBob" rarely operates by any rules of logic. With "The Fairly OddParents," Timmy Turner (Tara Strong) has magical beings at his disposal to grant nearly any wish he wants. The typical episode involves Timmy making a wish, something going horribly wrong with it, and then him having to set everything right by the end.
Timmy and SpongeBob actually function as very similar protagonists. They're both pretty naive and exist in worlds that feel openly hostile to their existence. But that combination of optimism and pessimism never dampens the comedy. Both shows utilize an array of gags, from slapstick to puns. Anyone who was a kid in the early 2000s was living well with both shows on the air. However, if you stuck with them, you're probably well aware that they both suffered from heavy cases of flanderization later on.
The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
"The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack" basically became Cartoon Network's answer to "SpongeBob SquarePants." It's a similar high-energy, zany series that always feels more interested in slapstick than having emotional throughlines in its stories. It's also worth noting that both shows have nautical themes. "SpongeBob" quite famously takes place in Bikini Bottom under the sea. Meanwhile, "Flapjack" takes place primarily in Stormalong Harbor, with Flapjack (Thurop Van Orman) taking to the high seas for many adventures.
SpongeBob and Flapjack are cut from the same cloth. They're both child-like, naive protagonists, which makes sense given Flapjack is literally a child. But they're paired up with people who often have a darker outlook of the world. Flapjack's best friend, Captain K'nuckles (Brian Doyle-Murray), is like a combination of Squidward (Rodger Bumpass) and Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown). It's clear K'nuckles likes Flapjack deep down, but he's also not above occasionally exploiting the youngster for his own gain.
"SpongeBob" and "Flapjack" also share a love for extreme close-up gags. Frequently throughout each series, there will be a joke where the camera zooms in on something gross, and then we get a quick shot of a snot-filled face or something similar. Both shows love this gag, so make sure you have a strong constitution before watching.
Regular Show
"Regular Show" is like the older cousin to "SpongeBob SquarePants." It's one of the best Cartoon Network shows of all time, and even though it's perfectly suitable for children, its aesthetic and jokes could be geared toward an older demographic.
Like "SpongeBob," "Regular Show" often derives humor from typical workplace scenarios, except instead of working at a fast-food establishment, Mordecai (J.G. Quintel) and Rigby (William Salyers) work at a park. SpongeBob may have loved clocking into the Krusty Krab every morning, but Mordecai and Rigby seemingly do everything in their power not to work, and their laziness often results in absurd, world-threatening consequences.
If SpongeBob represents the childlike ideal of having a job (something you look forward to), then "Regular Show" represents the harsh reality. Perhaps that's why people in their 20s and 30s can still watch and enjoy "Regular Show"; they can relate more to Mordecai and Rigby doing everything possible to get out of doing chores. Plus, an older crowd is more likely to appreciate the copious 1980s references sprinkled throughout "Regular Show."
Bob's Burgers
Anyone needing a hyper-specific recommendation of a TV show like "SpongeBob SquarePants" that's about a guy named Bob making burgers needs to check out "Bob's Burgers." Things don't get as wild on "Bob's Burgers" compared to "SpongeBob," but it is a show that often mines comedy from the daily struggle of trying to keep a restaurant afloat and finding new ways to bring customers in.
With that being said, Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) is about as far away from a protagonist as you can get from SpongeBob. There's nothing all that silly about Bob on the surface. In fact, he's usually one of the least funny people on the show. That doesn't matter though, because he's surrounding by an eclectic ensemble of characters, namely his family, who bring much-needed chaos. Bob typically functions as the straight man to whatever ridiculousness is transpiring around him.
"Bob's Burgers" is a great cartoon to watch if you grew up watching "SpongeBob" but want something a little more grown-up now. However, if you're looking for TV shows like "SpongeBob SquarePants" to watch with your kids, you might want to cautious. "Bob's Burgers" can have some more explicitly adult jokes, especially in the earlier seasons. But the later seasons mellowed out to where it's far more appropriate for the younger crowd, and that's part of what makes "Bob's Burgers" such a special show.
Ed, Edd n Eddy
Slapstick was alive and well in the '90s and 2000s thanks to "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Ed, Edd n Eddy." Neither show really cares about imparting lessons upon young viewers. Instead, they both want to tell the silliest story imaginable in 11 minutes and make you laugh heartily as much as possible.
"Ed, Edd n Eddy" utilizes a simple but effective formula. The three titular characters try to run scams on other kids in the cul-de-sac, all in an effort to get quarters to spend on jawbreakers. Most of the time, the scam blows up in their faces, and they get humiliated in some way. The Eds may be the main characters, but it's always clear we aren't meant to emulate them. They are always involved in something deceitful, so if there is any lesson to take away from "Ed, Edd n Eddy," it's to earn money the honest way.
"Ed, Edd n Eddy" is pure slapstick. It's like "Looney Tunes" for millennials who just want to see a bunch of nonsense happen. It was truly the last bastion of cartoon violence aimed toward kids before more shows began to mellow out.
The Amazing World of Gumball
"SpongeBob SquarePants" has become more than just another children's cartoon. It's an institution, and while some may argue the show probably should've ended a while ago, maybe it's for the best that it's still kicking, seeing as how it's gone on to inspire a whole generation of other animated series. That includes "The Amazing World of Gumball," which takes the chaotic energy of "SpongeBob" and amplifies it to 11.
Whereas "SpongeBob" has SpongeBob and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) as the main duo who are always getting into mischief, "Gumball" has the titular Gumball (Logan Grove) and his adoptive brother, Darwin (Kwesi Boakye), at the center of every misadventure. Gumball and Darwin will often start in a relatable scenario, like auditioning for a school play, only to wind up in something absurd, like uncovering a secret society. This technically makes "Gumball" one of the best animated sitcoms ever, as it will often take a traditional sitcom setup and completely subvert it, a contrast from other shows that are just a series of nonsensical gags.
"Gumball" wears its influences on its sleeve, and that includes plenty of "SpongeBob" parodies. For example, the episode "The Pool" sees Gumball and Darwin shrivel up like SpongeBob and Patrick do in "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie." Parents can watch "Gumball" with their kids and probably pick up a ton of classic references from the shows they watched in their own youth.
Fish Hooks
Given the massive success of "SpongeBob SquarePants," it's no wonder other networks tried to do something similar. That even included the Disney Channel with "Fish Hooks," which also follows aquatic creatures, albeit in a pet store aquarium rather than under the sea. It may be about fish, but the show manages to carve a niche for itself by being more about the trials and tribulations of being a teenager.
SpongeBob is not quite a boy but also not quite a man. He has a job and his own house, but he comes across as childish most of the time. "Fish Hooks" differentiates itself by focusing on fish going through their awkward teenage years. They develop crushes and have to do homework, but they also deal with the absurdity of living in a pet store, like trying to survive the cat that lives in the shop with them. This also puts the main cast around one of the most iconic Disney Channel characters ever – Shellsea (Kari Wahlgren). This diva offers a great counterbalance to the main trio with her deadpan, valley girl attitude.
While that breakdown may make "Fish Hooks" sound a tad more relatable to preteens and teens, it still manages to be off-the-wall bonkers. It was a welcome reprieve from other Disney shows of its era, like "Good Luck Charlie" and "Wizards of Waverly Place." If kids wanted to step away from reality, "Fish Hooks" was there, and it's worth another look today.
Phineas and Ferb
"Fish Hooks" may have had a lot more in common with "SpongeBob SquarePants" visually, but "Phineas and Ferb" was Disney Channel's true answer to the yellow sponge. It also became a 2000s-era powerhouse and the channel's defining cartoon at the time. The two shows even share some creative talent. Dan Povenmire worked on the early days of "SpongeBob," with arguably one of his biggest contributions being writing "The Campfire Song Song" for "The Camping Episode," and he would go on to create "Phineas and Ferb" alongside with Jeff "Swampy" Marsh.
"Phineas and Ferb" and "SpongeBob SquarePants" both thrive in absurdity, but they differ in how they reach that goal. "SpongeBob" tends to have broader comedic sensibilities. There's goofy slapstick and character interactions, meaning you can watch any given episode and appreciate what the show's trying to do. "Phineas and Ferb" tends to be more deadpan. Sometimes, the characters acknowledge that they are in a cartoon or deliver a joke so understated that you have to go back and rewatch it to catch it.
One thing you can't miss is how practically every episode of "Phineas and Ferb" has an original song. This helps give the series its own identity and ensure that if nothing else, you remember all of the catchy tunes.
Chowder
Before creating "Chowder," series creator C.H. Greenblatt cut his teeth as a storyboard artist on "SpongeBob SquarePants." With a show as popular as "SpongeBob," it's bound to have an impact on art that follows. But what's refreshing to see about "SpongeBob" is how many people who worked on it went on to create animated shows of their own. And it's fascinating to see what shows came forth and how they feel similar yet distinct from the one that started it all.
With "Chowder," the titular character (voiced by Nicky Jones) feels like SpongeBob. He's overly enthusiastic and cheerful. Plus, he has a passion for cooking, and much of the series hones in on Chowder trying to be the best chef possible. The show operates by a delightful cartoon logic where physics get thrown out the window. And it isn't above completely destroying the fourth wall, like when an episode cuts to the actual voice actors, who need to host a car wash to raise enough money to get the animation back.
From the '90s to the modern day, there are plenty of TV shows that capture the anarchic attitude of "SpongeBob SquarePants." But whereas those shows get to end, like Chowder finally getting older in the series finale, "Chowder Grows Up," "SpongeBob SquarePants" seems destined to keep going until the sun explodes and all the oceans dry up. Only then could a show this marketable possibly conclude.