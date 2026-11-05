Patrick Stewart's 5 Best Captain Picard Quotes In Star Trek, Ranked

"Chain of Command," a must-watch two-part episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," sees Picard at his absolute lowest. While carrying out a covert mission, the captain is taken prisoner by Cardassians and subjected to a truly heinous onslaught of torture, degradation, and physical pain. While he keeps his spirit for longer than most would have managed, even Picard begins to break down under such awful conditions.

It all comes to a head in a scene reminiscent of George Orwell's classic novel "1984," in which a character is coerced under similar circumstances to disregard everything he knows to be true and claim that two plus two equals five. Interrogator Gul Madred (David Warner) deploys a similar tactic by showing Picard four lights and asking him to say there are five.

Despite the effects of his ordeal, the captain stands firm, eventually shouting, "There are four lights!" It's an example of Picard's bravery, but also his vulnerability. In the episode's conclusion, the captain admits he actually did begin to see five lights instead of four. It was an important reminder that for all of his many virtues, Picard was also human.