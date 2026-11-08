15 Best Main Character Deaths In TV History, Ranked

Of all the trends made popular by the era of prestige television, the most narratively impactful (broadly speaking) was the endangerment of the protagonist. Especially after the beheading of a certain honorable ruler, fans could no longer be certain that the most noble or even central characters would survive every episode. In one way, it made the opposite true — the more amoral a protagonist was, the more likely it was that they'd survive to meet a poignant end in the series finale (like the most infamous "cook" in TV history).

Following our previous list of the 100 most shocking deaths on television, we're looking specifically at main character deaths here. This excludes supporting series regulars and major antagonists (sorry — no Gus, no Shane). We've also elected to disqualify deaths that were later reversed (Jon Snow, Buffy Summers) or presumed deaths that are too ambiguous to pin down (Tony Soprano). With all that being said, this is your final spoiler warning — every entry below reveals how its show's main character dies.