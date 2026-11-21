From "Modern Family" to "Leave It to Beaver," the family sitcom remains one of the most enduring threads in American television fare. This fact rang especially true in the 1960s, when shows like "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "The Munsters" regularly mesmerized households across the country. But the land of the 1960s sitcom was far from business-as-usual. In the wake of the enduring 1950s craze around "I Love Lucy," female characters were slowly moving to television's forefront, and TV writers were freer than ever to experiment with onscreen representations of motherhood.

Out of all the archetypical parts that make up the family sitcom, the role of the mother often imbues audiences with the greatest amount of nostalgia. For many young viewers, characters like Louise Jefferson and Edith Bunker offered a warmly supportive presence that they could reliably find in the same place at the same time, week after week. While this warmth could be found in a wide range of sitcom moms across the '60s, there are a handful of women who especially stand out for the irreplaceable importance they brought to their surrounding shows. Here are five of the best sitcom moms, ranked.