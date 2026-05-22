15 Best TV Mothers Of All Time, Ranked

Television has spent generations giving us fictional moms to celebrate alongside the real ones, and if you haven't called your mom in a while, you may have secured your place as the least favorite child. Though we all have different relationships with our real-life mothers or stepmothers, nearly everyone has a TV mom they feel helped raise them just as much as their actual parents — metaphorically, of course.

Compared to TV's best father figures, the best TV moms often share similar qualities: unconditional love for their kids, a desire for them to do better, and above all else, an instinct for doing the right thing. Of course, not every great TV mother fits neatly into the wholesome sitcom mold. Some of these mother characters from across TV history may toe the line between being good and bad people, but when it comes to their parenting, they deserve their flowers this Mother's Day. Just as long as you send your actual mother flowers first!