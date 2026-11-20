5 Of The Best TV Show Box Set Black Friday Deals Under $50
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With the volatility of the current streaming landscape, many TV fans are considering a pivot toward investing in physical media. Whether you're unsatisfied with the contemporary offerings or simply more interested in clearing out your watch list, you can likely purchase a year's worth of television episodes for less than what you might be spending on various services — not to mention, streaming companies can't re-edit, delete, or increase the prices on what you already own. Whatever the reason you might be interested in getting your hands on copies of great shows, there's no better time to invest in physical media than Black Friday.
The deals are already rolling out online, and we here at TVLine have found five of the best complete series box sets available for under $50. Readers have the opportunity to rediscover a wide range of shows — from '70s and '80s classics to prestige offerings from the 2000s and 2010s. Many of you will surely find that at least one of these shows is already in heavy rotation in your personal streaming routine. If so, this might be the perfect opportunity to lock down that comfort show you'd be crushed to see deleted from your queue. Plus — with the holidays coming up, what better gift is there for the TV fan in your life than dozens of hours of top-tier television?
House
"House" is simultaneously one of the greatest medical dramas and detective procedurals of all time. David Shore's acclaimed Fox series reinvented Sherlock Holmes as a narcissistic doctor played by Hugh Laurie in a career-defining performance. The show had surprisingly complex storylines relative to other medical dramas at the time, to the extent that the writers were confident they could've carried it an extra season. It's arresting and incredibly rewatchable for that very reason, making a physical copy perhaps the best medicine for anyone diagnosed with content fatigue this winter.
All eight seasons of the series are included in this 41-disc box set. Twelve episodes have exclusive audio commentaries from the cast and creative team, providing a brand-new perspective on classics like "Autopsy," "House's Head," "Locked In," "Wilson," and "Moving On." There's also a slew of behind-the-scenes featurettes, such as blooper reels, hilarious alternate takes, soundtrack sessions, writers' talkbacks, scene and episode breakdowns, and an in-depth look at Hugh Laurie's opportunities to direct on the series. Finally, fans can enjoy an exclusive short film starring Laurie as Dr. House (wihch takes place before the Season 6 episode "Broken") and rewatch Fox's series retrospective "Swan Song" that originally aired before the series finale. The DVD set is currently listed on Amazon for $39.96, down from its list price of $79.99.
Miami Vice
How much would you pay to relive one of the best cop shows of the '80s? You might expect a price close to $50 or $60 — as of this writing, the complete series of "Miami Vice" is now available for just over $20 if you get the DVD set. The clearest reason to pick up this 20-disc box set is the "Lost Episodes." Some fans will remember this concept — networks used to pull certain controversial episodes from the schedule after they were fully finished, or would prevent them from being rerun after their original airing. This is a virtually nonexistent practice in the streaming era, but it made for quite the selling point in the pre-2010s. The four lost episodes of "Miami Vice" are "World of Trouble," "Miracle Man," "Leap of Faith," and the too-dark-for-TV "Too Much, Too Late" (which also features the return of Pam Grier as Detective Valerie Gordon).
These episodes are usually available on streaming platforms, but streaming itself actually created a new, unofficial Lost Episode that can only be watched on physical media — the Season 1 episode "Evan." Hailed as one of the best episodes of the series overall, it is conspicuously absent across streaming platforms for reasons yet unknown. Fans have speculated it might be due to the use of a homophobic slur or because of music rights related to two Peter Gabriel songs ("Biko" and "The Rhythm of the Heat") that are used in the episode. Suffice it to say, for any "Miami Vice" superfan or completionist, this box set is the only way to ensure you're experiencing the series as it was in the '80s.
Dexter
For 20 years now, "Dexter" has remained the defining serial killer drama of prestige TV. Michael C. Hall caught viewers with an impossibly charismatic performance in this Showtime drama, pushing the limits of what viewers could empathize with through their screens. It didn't end on the best of terms — but anyone who hasn't checked in with the series recently will be interested in owning this particular collection.
Those soured on the original final season of "Dexter" can pick up this 36-disc box set unafraid. The DVD set includes not only all eight seasons of the original series, but also the follow-up miniseries "Dexter: New Blood." Where the currently ongoing "Dexter: Resurrection" is a full, open-ended sequel series that will drag you back into the franchise for better and for worse, "New Blood" intentionally serves as a redux of the final season. It fixes major mistakes made in Season 8 without grossly retconning anything, brings back key cast members in surprising ways (including a fan-favorite killer from earlier seasons), and ties up loose ends the original series finale let hang. Most importantly, it offers closure (and even a quasi-definitive end) for anyone uninterested in committing completely to the new era of "Dexter."
This box set also includes extras, including audio commentaries from the cast and crew, interviews, and multiple behind-the-scenes breakdowns of "New Blood." At $33 — down from $64.99, for 106 episodes and 36 discs of content — it will make you fall in love with "Dexter" all over again. It's the perfect gift for anyone who felt burned by the show in 2013.
Little House on the Prairie
With a glossy reboot currently running on Netflix, there's no better time to revisit the classic charm of the original "Little House on the Prairie." Adapted from the books of Laura Ingalls Wilder, this heartwarming and often harrowing Western continues to be one of the most popular series on TV. It was viewed by millions of households throughout the late '70s and '80s and was streamed for over 13 billion minutes in 2024 alone.
This is an absolute monster of a DVD box set, including all 200-plus episodes of the nine-season run in their original form. That's an important point for anyone who caught this series in syndication, where episodes are often significantly trimmed or re-edited for the purposes of maximizing the number of commercials. The box set also offers eight hours of exclusive special features (including a documentary about the series and screen tests) and the original feature-length pilot film.
Some will immediately see this 48-disc box set as the ideal gift for parents or grandparents who enjoyed the show when it was originally running and don't want to bother with tracking it down on streaming now. The set is currently listed for $49.96, down from its original price of $99.95.
The Office
To most American audiences, "The Office" is the ultimate comfort show. As noted in our review of "The Paper," the U.S. version of "The Office" has become such a staple of households around the country that people practically watch it on a loop, either as background noise or a lullaby. The streaming era allowed us to take for granted that we'd have all nine seasons available at the click of a button — even though NBC has edited certain episodes of the sitcom in both minor and significant ways for streaming specifically.
All 201 episodes are included in their original form on this 38-disc box set, currently listed for $23.99 on Amazon. The DVD set includes loads of original scripted content, such as the extended "Welcome to Sabre" video (featuring Christian Slater), the Dunder Mifflin ad, and Michael Scott's "The More You Know" PSA for rabies. It also includes cast and crew commentary tracks, all of the show's webisodes, and its famously entertaining blooper reels. "The Office" has one of the most naturally funny casts in the history of broadcast television, and there's nowhere better to experience that than the bloopers. They're more than mildly amusing behind-the-scenes content, and you'll find yourself wanting to rewatch them.
Those who have yet to see "The Office" Superfan episodes will especially enjoy the 15 hours of deleted scenes included as well. As for behind-the-scenes featurettes, fans will discover archived auditions from the cast, a table read of the series finale, and an unusual interview with Steve Carell.