We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the volatility of the current streaming landscape, many TV fans are considering a pivot toward investing in physical media. Whether you're unsatisfied with the contemporary offerings or simply more interested in clearing out your watch list, you can likely purchase a year's worth of television episodes for less than what you might be spending on various services — not to mention, streaming companies can't re-edit, delete, or increase the prices on what you already own. Whatever the reason you might be interested in getting your hands on copies of great shows, there's no better time to invest in physical media than Black Friday.

The deals are already rolling out online, and we here at TVLine have found five of the best complete series box sets available for under $50. Readers have the opportunity to rediscover a wide range of shows — from '70s and '80s classics to prestige offerings from the 2000s and 2010s. Many of you will surely find that at least one of these shows is already in heavy rotation in your personal streaming routine. If so, this might be the perfect opportunity to lock down that comfort show you'd be crushed to see deleted from your queue. Plus — with the holidays coming up, what better gift is there for the TV fan in your life than dozens of hours of top-tier television?