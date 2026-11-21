15 TV Shows Like MobLand
Style, intensity, and performances that are powerful enough to stop a charging bull are all par for the course for "MobLand." The North London-based crime drama has rapidly become one of the mightier satellites circling for the attention of crime drama fans — and with the talents of Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, and many others at its disposal, it's no wonder that the ruthless Paramount+ show has proven adept at keeping fans on the edge of their collective seat.
Since "MobLand" has already been renewed for Season 3, there's more on the way. But production times are long and attention spans are short. Crime drama is a heavily contested genre, and fortunately, fans of "MobLand" will have plenty other similar series to binge as they wait for more episodes to arrive. Here's a look at 15 similar shows that focus on criminal families and tight crime-adjacent organizations.
The Sopranos
Look no further than the granddaddy of them all when it comes to TV shows about families with criminal affiliations. David Chase's psychology-flavored crime drama "The Sopranos" might not have written the entire book when it comes to dysfunctional mob families, but it sure revised many of the rules to maximum efficiency.
The saga of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and his New Jersey crime syndicate spans six seasons, and covers just about every aspect of this particular level of crime, from mental health to murder — and even the occasional good times. Gandolfini's magnetic central character is surrounded by the kind of cast that can be readily compared against any other crime show out there. And if you don't feel quite ready to commit to 86 episodes of mobster goodness, TVLine has collected a sample platter of five "The Sopranos" episodes that everyone should watch at least once.
Top Boy
A perfect companion piece to "MobLand," Ronan Bennett's other great British crime drama "Top Boy" focuses on Hackney-based gang activities and drug dealing. Spearheaded by the duo of Dushane Hill (Ashley Walters) and Gerald "Sully" Sullivan (Kane Robinson), "Top Boy" often focuses on what happens when you're truly desperate and out of options, and what it feels like to be in too deep.
During its five-season tenure, "Top Boy" was canceled by Channel 4 and saved by Netflix. So in a way, the show proved to be just as troubled and tenacious as the characters it features. Yet, hardiness and brutality are just unfortunate but necessary tools of the trade on "Top Boy." Sure, the powerful kingpins and intense territorial clashes are familiar from many crime shows are there — but at the end of the day, "Top Boy" is about desperate measures and dealing with the consequences of the bad things people do to survive.
Gangs of London
"Gangs of London" wears its colors proudly on its very title. Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery's Sky Atlantic/AMC+ drama continues the theme of the city's criminal elements by focusing on multiple gangs and their action-packed clashes. Colorful and captivating characters are the name of the game here. If you loved Johnny Flynn's Frankie Cooper from "MobLand" Season 2, you're going to have a whale of a time with the likes of Georgian mob boss Koba (Waleed Zuaiter).
While the show's setting and subject matter make it remarkably similar to "MobLand," there's one notable difference. "Gangs of London" tends to invest in names that might not be quite as well-known as Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan, but still thoroughly tested in major projects. As such, the show is a "spot the actor" bingo card waiting to happen. Expect to see the likes of "Peaky Blinders" star Joe Cole, Star Trek's Colm Meaney (who also plays Medusa in "MobLand" Season 2), Michelle Fairley of "Game of Thrones" fame, and new Severus Snape Paapa Essiedu bringing their A-game to the frantic dealings of the various, yes, gangs of London.
Godfather of Harlem
When Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker tackles a multi-season show about the activities of prominent real-life gangster Bumpy Johnson, you know the project is worth paying attention to. This is precisely the case with Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein's drama "Godfather of Harlem," which takes place in the 1960s and depicts Bumpy's rise to power after years in prison. The problem he faces is the Genovese mob, which has taken over his turf during his absence.
From Bumpy's ally Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch and Jason Alan Carvell) to politician Adam Clayton Powell Jr. (Giancarlo Esposito) and Genovese mafia boss Vincent "Chin" Gigante (Vincent D'Onofrio), the show is teeming with real historical figures and does a great job depicting the era's turmoil, which adds to the atmosphere. Under these meticulously constructed period leanings, "Godfather of Harlem" is still a crime drama through and through. Its star-studded cast and battles between rival criminal organizations bear more than enough similarity to "MobLand" for fans of the Paramount+ show to enjoy.
Mayor of Kingstown
Taylor Sheridan's "Mayor of Kingstown" takes place on a very different turf from London. Kingstown revolves entirely on the prison business, and not every criminal is behind the bars. Still, fans of "MobLand" can certainly relate to the kinds of events that this premise leads to. Main character Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) does his level best to maintain the volatile status quo, but there's always a new fire that needs putting out, isn't there?
Despite his shades of grey and past as a prison inmate, Mike doesn't quite fit the cold-blooded criminal archetype. Yet, his role as the informal mayor — read: "facilitator and fixer" — in a town full of the criminal element routinely puts him in morally compromising positions of the variety Tom Hardy's Harry Da Souza tends to deal with. Like "MobLand," the show believes in heavy-hitter casting; expect to see the likes of "The Sopranos" star Edie Falco and "Game of Thrones" actor Aidan Gillen — whom you'll see quite a few times on this list, as it happens.
Ray Donovan
Apart from the fact that Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) is a fixer like Harry Da Souza, you might not immediately clock the similarities between his titular show and "MobLand." Yet, while the Los Angeles and New York City antics on Ann Biderman's "Ray Donovan" might not be the most obvious comparison point to the gritty London crime family dealings of "MobLand," a closer look shows that its place on this list is more than warranted.
As their themes go, "Ray Donovan" and "MobLand" are extremely close. Both shows feature capable fixers who navigate complex and threatening circumstances in order to deal with their employers' assorted problems and messes. However, there's another, even deeper connective tissue between the two series.
In its early stages, "MobLand" was going to be called "The Donovans." The plan was to create an out-and-out "Ray Donovan" prequel spin-off, which would have looked into the Donovan family's activities before Ray's heyday in America. That, of course, never happened, and "MobLand" hasn't rolled out any explicit "Ray Donovan" connections. Still, the overall atmospheres of the two shows are so close that we're happy to recommend "Ray Donovan" if you enjoy "MobLand."
The Gentlemen
Guy Ritchie co-created "MobLand" with Ron Bennett, so the filmmaker's other recent crime show is a natural addition on the list. Since Ritchie is both the creator and writer of "The Gentlemen," the Netflix series leans more on the darkly comedic side of his résumé than "MobLand," but his signature style is certainly present in both.
"The Gentlemen" focuses on a very different protagonist than Harry Da Souza: Eddie Horniman (Theo James), an experienced military man and a duke. When Eddie visits his inherited Halstead Manor, he discovers that its grounds are a weed-growing operation and the area is chock full of criminal activity — and before he knows it, he's in the middle of it all. Despite the differences between their main characters, the shows share Ritchie's penchant for colorful, gruff, and verbose supporting characters, making "The Gentlemen" a comfortable watch for any "MobLand" fan.
There are just two seasons of "The Gentlemen" to binge at the moment, but fortunately, there's more on the way. Much like "MobLand," "The Gentlemen" has been renewed for Season 3, so the adventures of Eddie and company aren't going away in a hurry.
Gomorrah
"MobLand" delves into the clashes between organized crime families, and few shows embody this concept better than Sky Atlantic's dark crime drama "Gomorrah," which is available to stream on HBO Max. Co-created by Roberto Saviano — who also wrote the book the show is based on — "Gomorrah" depicts a clash of Camorra clans in Naples. Much of the action unfolds through the eyes of two Savastano clan members: the ambitious Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D'Amore) and the initially spoiled but slowly adapting Gennaro Savastano (Salvatore Esposito).
Being an Italian show that relies heavily on characterization, nuance, and realism, "Gomorrah" is best experienced with subtitles. If that doesn't put you off, you're rewarded with five seasons of truly intense gangster drama that's rooted in real conflict but not beholden to it. Both Ciro and Gennaro are figures who will make "MobLand" fans feel right at home — but rest assured that the show is full of captivating characters and events even when neither man is actively on the screen.
This City Is Ours
Stephen Butchard's BBC crime drama "This City Is Ours" is effectively "MobLand" with the events moved to Liverpool. Both shows feature a crime family struggling against forces that strive to tear it apart. On "This City Is Ours," much of the struggle comes from within. "Game of Thrones" star Sean Bean and James Nelson-Joyce of "A Thousand Blows" fame lead the pack as crime boss Ronnie Phelan and his young right-hand man, Michael Kavanagh. As Ronnie expresses a wish to get out of the game, a succession battle looms on the horizon. Who will survive and what will be left of the city?
Moody, entertaining, and atmospheric, "This City Is Ours" combines a location that's rarely used in major gangland crime dramas with a story that delivers a heady mix of juicy character-based drama and tense criminal workings. It's all too easy to imagine the Harrigan family representatives arriving in town for a meeting with the Phelan crime family, with Michael and Harry Da Souza doing their level best to sweatily out-glare each other in a dimly lit backroom.
Kin
Lots of quality crime dramas have characters with Irish heritage, but the pool is considerably shallower when it comes to shows that actually take place in Ireland. Ciaran Donnelly and Peter McKenna's RTÉ One/AMC+ show "Kin" scratches this particular itch with its exploration of Dublin's Kinsella crime family and its feud against the rival Cunninghams.
"MobLand" fans will have plenty of fun with "Kin," from the two shows' similar styles to the fact that both have a tendency to swing for the fences with their casting; "Kin" features folks like Charlie Cox ("Daredevil"), Ciarán Hinds ("Game of Thrones"), and crime show Swiss army knife Aidan Gillen in major roles.
Like "Gomorrah," "Kin" draws inspiration from real-life events — in this case, a deadly feud between Dublin drug gangs the Kinahan Cartel and the Hutch Gang. The show has no shortage of nail-biting moments, and the Dublin setting is a breath of fresh air that adds plenty of atmosphere.
Love/Hate
If you love the Dublin-based crime family stories of "Kin" and want more "MobLand"-style tales from the Irish capital, you're in luck. Stuart Carolan's five-season organized crime drama "Love/Hate" once again wheels out Aidan Gillen, who anchors the show as gang leader John Boy Power. However, the true long-term stars of "Love/Hate" prove to be folks like the Delaney family members Nidge (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor), Trish (Aoibhinn McGinnity), and Siobhán (Charlie Murphy), as well as Nidge's friends Tommy (Killian Scott) and Darren (Robert Sheehan). "The Umbrella Academy" star Sheehan, in particular, does plenty of heavy lifting as the life of crime starts to take a toll on him.
A deep dive into the criminal underbelly of Dublin, "Love/Hate" offers 28 episodes of violent and profoundly touching stories. For "MobLand" fans who enjoy actor-spotting, the show is a consistent delight, too. Academy Award nominees Ruth Negga and Barry Keoghan (who, incidentally, also turns up on "Top Boy") are just two of the familiar faces that "Love/Hate" is fond of rolling out.
McMafia
If you love the style of "MobLand" but would like it to take things to a global scale, Hossein Amini and James Watkins' BBC/AMC series "McMafia" has your back. Drawing inspiration from Misha Glenny's non-fiction book of the same name, "McMafia" rolls out Russian mobsters, Mexican cartels, shady Israeli businessmen, and a cavalcade of international operators from the wrong side of the law — all connected in ways big and small, all vying for money, power, or both.
In the middle of this vast network of illegal dealings is hedge fund manager Alex Godman (James Norton), whose father (Alexey Serebryakov) is a retired Russian mafia man. Alex finds himself increasingly caught in the web, and before long, he's exposed to one of the most dangerous figures in international crime: the influential and dangerous Vadim Kalyagin (Merab Ninidze).
"McMafia" only has one season, but what a season it is. While the tense confrontations and intense action that "MobLand" fans are familiar with are part of the show's DNA, the main hook of "McMafia" is its globe-trotting approach. Country by country, character by character, the show paints a terrifying picture of global operations where even the most powerful people aren't safe and collateral damage is an unavoidable fact of life.
Tulsa King
Granted, Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ gangster drama "Tulsa King" is considerably more comedic in tone than "MobLand." That particular difference aside, though, the shows are more than similar enough to work as companion pieces. Both revolve around a calm and experienced operator who's played by a major Hollywood star, feature plenty of banter and outlandish events, and focus on a particular crime family.
On "Tulsa King," the uncontested centerpiece is Sylvester Stallone, whose Dwight "The General" Manfredi is ousted from New York by the younger generation and sets out to make Tulsa, Oklahoma, his new turf. Backed up by a solid cast of up-and comers and established names, Stallone's character goes on to do precisely that. But even Tulsa isn't completely devoid of competition, and before long, gang wars against other criminal factions are an unfortunate part of Dwight's life.
Over time, "Tulsa King" has expanded its fun fish-out-of-water premise to serious crime empires and even more serious stakes. The ride is consistently entertaining, and "MobLand" fans can count on spotting plenty of familiar elements along the way.
Ozark
Several shows on this list explore crime organizations that operate in exotic locations. Netflix's "Ozark" just might take the cake on this front, though. It brings the events to the Lake of the Ozarks area in Missouri — an area a layperson might not associate with high-stakes organized crime of the "MobLand" variety.
Yet, despite the setting, "MobLand" fans will find the events surprisingly familiar. When shady Chicago financial advisor Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his family move to the area to launder money under a tight deadline, they find themselves in the middle of crime families of various sizes and power. From Ruth Langmore (series standout Julia Garner) and her small-time crook family to vast Mexican cartels, lots of shady people are suddenly paying very careful attention to Marty and his activities.
Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams' show is fond of the kind of tense situations that "MobLand" fans are extremely familiar with, and boasts a magnificent cast that includes three-time Oscar nominee Laura Linney and two-time nominee Janet McTeer – who, incidentally, also plays Kat McAllister on "MobLand."
Peaky Blinders
No list of British gangster dramas with a heavy focus on family is complete without Steven Knight's stellar historical crime series "Peaky Blinders." Despite its period setting between World War I and World War II, the show very much operates on the same turf as "MobLand;" gang clashes, territorial disputes, and crime-related problems that need to be solved without delay are everyday fare for the tormented Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his family.
Full of eccentrics, crooks, and lunatics, the ever-expanding world of the Peaky Blinders gang is a fun visit for a "MobLand" fan for more than one reason. Apart from the two shows' similar themes and nuances, Tom Hardy is a major one. The Harry Da Souza actor is one of the most notable recurring "Peaky Blinders" figures as Alfie Solomons, a well-spoken but unhinged Camden Town gang leader. Experiencing these two extremely different Hardy characters back to back in two crime dramas that otherwise share plenty of similarities is a wild roller coaster that every "MobLand" fan owes to themselves.
If that's not enough, "MobLand" star Paddy Considine delivers a truly creepy Season 3 villain turn as Father Hughes. Oh, and Aidan Gillen makes yet another appearance, this time as the fearsome hitman Aberama Gold.