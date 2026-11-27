Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro said "animation is a medium, not a genre" — yet animation has had to fight for the respect and legitimacy it deserves (via X). Cartoons are not automatically for kids: There are plenty of animated shows that are just as good as (if not better than) prestigious live-action network dramas. On the flip side, some kids cartoons are a lot more sophisticated than people might assume and are worthy of being compared to so-called "serious" TV.

These are five of the best animated shows that provide as much character development, drama, and intrigue as any network drama. From dark comedies to beloved fantasy epics, complex superhero sagas, and comic strip adaptations, the past few decades have shown just what animation is capable of on the small screen.

Only Western cartoons were evaluated for this list. There are countless anime series that would otherwise qualify (if you're interested, here are the anime series TVLine considers essential viewing). Also, because this is a list of shows that are as good as network dramas, animated series that air or aired on one of the big networks are excluded, too. Otherwise "King of the Hill" would've been included, I tell you hwat.