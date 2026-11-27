5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Kim Kardashian's All's Fair
The Ryan Murphy TV series "All's Fair" isn't known for its glowing reviews — in fact, quite the opposite. The campy legal drama premiered with an almost unprecedented 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, a poor showing that may have actually inspired some viewers to tune in. TVLine's own Andy Swift described "All's Fair" as a "gay fever dream" saved by Sarah Paulson's "phenomenally unhinged" performance.
Indeed, there's plenty to love about the show, which stars Paulson alongside heavy hitters Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Kim Kardashian. The series follows a group of female lawyers who start their own firm to focus on high-profile divorce cases. "All's Fair" is high camp, with outrageous outfits, hilariously deranged insults, flashy speeches, and soap opera plotlines. It's trashy legal fun, and frankly, there's not much on TV quite like it. However, if you've had your fill of the show and are looking for something else to scratch that itch, we've got you covered. Here are five shows to watch if you like "All's Fair."
How to Get Away with Murder
Though they have their own distinct styles, both Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes know how to spin a mighty fine yarn. The two showrunners are both known for soapy melodrama and diverse casting practices. Fans of "All's Fair" should definitely check out "How to Get Away with Murder," an over-the-top legal drama starring acclaimed actor Viola Davis. The show was created by Peter Nowalk, while Rhimes served as executive producer.
Davis plays Annalise Keating, a Philadelphia defense attorney and law professor who teaches Criminal Law 100, colloquially known as How to Get Away with Murder. Each year, Annalise picks five students from the class to intern at her law firm. In addition to figuratively learning how to get away with murder, the students also get thrown into a criminal conspiracy when they are forced to cover up an actual murder. The show is deliciously dramatic, featuring outlandish plotlines and some powerful acting from Davis. If you like "All's Fair," you'll appreciate the series' heightened emotional landscape and its many twists and turns.
The Good Fight
"All's Fair" is campy TV of the highest order, and it never pretends to have loftier aims than pure entertainment. If you're looking for a show that weaves its legal storylines with a little more intelligence (though never forgets to have fun), our mandatory ruling is that you watch "The Good Fight," a brilliant series from Robert and Michelle King. A spinoff of the equally excellent "The Good Wife," the show follows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), a veteran lawyer who goes to work for a prominent, Black-owned law firm in Chicago after losing her job and her life savings.
The series was written with the assumption that Hillary Clinton would win the election in 2016, but when Donald Trump won instead — just a week into shooting — the script was rewritten to reflect that political reality. The series often takes on a surreal, winkingly bizarre tone as the characters confront the broader political milieu and attempt to practice law in an increasingly compromised legal landscape. Still, the show is never dour or defeatist, has a great sense of humor about Diane and her co-workers' circumstances, and smartly tackles racial and political tensions in America. It reframes the lawyer girlboss mentality of "All's Fair" with keen insights about gender, race, and power.
Damages
If you're thrilled by Glenn Close's performance as a seasoned lawyer in "All's Fair," it's time you feast your eyes on "Damages," a great FX show that also sees Close taking on a mentorship role. The underrated prestige drama follows Patty Hewes (Close), a high-powered, ruthless New York City lawyer. Rose Byrne plays Ellen Parsons, Patty's protégé, who joins the firm with lofty aspirations but slowly falls under Patty's devious thrall, fighting to maintain her morality and dignity along the way.
Each season sees the duo take on a new, high-profile case, but the heart of the series is the ever-shifting relationship between Patty and Ellen. One of the best shows with a non-linear narrative, "Damages" flashes between past, present, and future to unspool a fascinating story of deceit and increasing moral depravity. Though the show's timeline is complicated, the puzzle always comes together beautifully, and the show never talks down to its audience. Close won two Emmys for the role, and the show makes an interesting companion to "All's Fair," in which Close also plays a mentor with complicated relationships to her younger charges.
Suits
"Suits" is a classic legal drama that should appeal to fans of "All's Fair" looking for another series filled with high-stakes cases and plenty of workplace backstabbing. "Suits" succeeds thanks to its intriguing and well-executed twist. Patrick J. Adams plays Mike Ross, a brilliant lawyer without a law degree. Mike is blessed with a sharp mind and a photographic memory, and he makes ends meet by taking the bar exam for other would-be lawyers. Successful lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) recognizes Mike's talent and hires him at his firm, keeping Mike's secret from his colleagues.
Though the men and women of "Suits" aren't quite as fashionable as the ladies of "All's Fair," they certainly see themselves as snappy dressers, hence the show's title. Like "All's Fair," "Suits" often focuses on high-profile cases where a lot of money is involved. Harvey and Mike are surrounded by conniving colleagues and sneaky legal opponents who make their jobs very interesting. The show's charming cast also includes Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and Meghan Markle.
Scream Queens
Ryan Murphy has created a truly astounding number of television shows, with an impressive 24 series to his name so far. If you're having fun with "All's Fair" and want to dive into another Murphy project, we'd recommend "Scream Queens," a campy hoot led by another group of lovely ladies. A witty parody of horror shows like Murphy's own "American Horror Story," the first season of "Scream Queens" takes place on a college campus, where a masked killer is targeting members of a mean-girl sorority. The second season takes place at a hospital, where yet another killer emerges.
The cast of "Scream Queens" is fantastic. It includes Emma Roberts, Ariana Grande, Lea Michele, Billie Lourd, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Keke Palmer, and pre-movie star Glen Powell. Niecy Nash-Betts of "All's Fair" also plays a supporting character. The show is comedic yet still very much in the world of horror, with blood and guts around every turn. If you're a fan of "All's Fair," you may appreciate the show's campy take on the tropes of the genre and its many outrageous plot twists.