The Ryan Murphy TV series "All's Fair" isn't known for its glowing reviews — in fact, quite the opposite. The campy legal drama premiered with an almost unprecedented 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, a poor showing that may have actually inspired some viewers to tune in. TVLine's own Andy Swift described "All's Fair" as a "gay fever dream" saved by Sarah Paulson's "phenomenally unhinged" performance.

Indeed, there's plenty to love about the show, which stars Paulson alongside heavy hitters Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Kim Kardashian. The series follows a group of female lawyers who start their own firm to focus on high-profile divorce cases. "All's Fair" is high camp, with outrageous outfits, hilariously deranged insults, flashy speeches, and soap opera plotlines. It's trashy legal fun, and frankly, there's not much on TV quite like it. However, if you've had your fill of the show and are looking for something else to scratch that itch, we've got you covered. Here are five shows to watch if you like "All's Fair."