Season 4 saw Ted return to AFC Richmond three years after leaving England to reunite with his family, this time to help launch the club's newly formed women's team. The season introduced assistant coach Alice Chilton (Tanya Reynolds), along with Lady Greyhounds Gemma Jay (Abbie Hern), Lizzie Davis (Faye Marsay), Katie "Boots" Quinn (Jude Mack), and Niamh and Siobhan Harrigan (Aisling Sharkey and Rex Hayes).

The season concluded with a major shake-up at AFC Richmond: Alice was promoted to head coach of the Lady Greyhounds, with Ted stepping down to serve as her assistant coach (alongside Coach Beard). Meanwhile, Roy accepted an offer to become Chelsea's new head coach, while he and Keeley prepared to welcome their first child. Rebecca also got engaged to Matthijs after securing her majority ownership of Richmond (following the death of shareholder and Crown & Anchor proprietor Mae).

Speaking with TVLine following the Season 4 finale, co-creator and star Brendan Hunt explained that the writers had deliberately taken a long-term approach to developing the Lady Greyhounds, introducing the players gradually in hopes of exploring their individual stories in subsequent seasons.

"We've sort of been playing it with hopes that we would [have more beyond Season 4]," Hunt said at the time. "And that is why, in terms of the [women's] team, we've just seen little bits of them, because we're taking a long view."

The Season 4 ensemble also included returning series regulars Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton, who garnered TVLine accolades for the finale), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent, who earned kudos for Episode 6), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), while Grant Feely took over the role of Ted's son Henry from Gus Turner.

Behind the scenes, "Nobody Wants This" and "Modern Family" alum Jack Burditt joined Season 4 as an executive producer. Sudeikis continues to serve as an EP alongside fellow co-creators Hunt and Joe Kelly, as well as Goldstein and Bill Lawrence.

TVLine's Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the Season 5 pickup.