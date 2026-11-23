Fans of the "God of War" video game franchise will hear a familiar voice when Prime Video's adaptation debuts.

Deborah Ann Woll ("Daredevil: Born Again") has joined the cast of Prime Video's upcoming "God of War" TV series, reprising her video game role as Faye. (Woll played Faye in the 2022 game "God of War Ragnarök.")

"The mysterious late wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, Faye's abrupt passing sets in motion the events of 'God of War,'" according to the official description. "Along their journey, Kratos and Atreus discover secrets about Faye that make them wonder how well they truly knew her at all."

Dave Bautista will star in "God of War" as Kratos — replacing Ryan Hurst, who was recast after being injured on set — with Callum Vinson as his son Atreus. The show, first ordered at Prime Video in 2022, "follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."

Woll first broke out as vampire Jessica on HBO's "True Blood." She went on to play Karen Page on Netflix's "Daredevil" and reprised the role on Disney+'s "Daredevil: Born Again."