Casting News: God Of War Adds Deborah Ann Woll, SNL Reveals Two More Hosts, And More
Fans of the "God of War" video game franchise will hear a familiar voice when Prime Video's adaptation debuts.
Deborah Ann Woll ("Daredevil: Born Again") has joined the cast of Prime Video's upcoming "God of War" TV series, reprising her video game role as Faye. (Woll played Faye in the 2022 game "God of War Ragnarök.")
"The mysterious late wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, Faye's abrupt passing sets in motion the events of 'God of War,'" according to the official description. "Along their journey, Kratos and Atreus discover secrets about Faye that make them wonder how well they truly knew her at all."
Dave Bautista will star in "God of War" as Kratos — replacing Ryan Hurst, who was recast after being injured on set — with Callum Vinson as his son Atreus. The show, first ordered at Prime Video in 2022, "follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."
Woll first broke out as vampire Jessica on HBO's "True Blood." She went on to play Karen Page on Netflix's "Daredevil" and reprised the role on Disney+'s "Daredevil: Born Again."
In other casting news...
- "SNL" has announced its final two hosts of 2026: Robert De Niro will host for the fourth time on December 12, with musical guest Slayyyter, and Timothée Chalamet will also make his fourth appearance as host on December 19, with musical guest Charli xcx. As previously announced, Amanda Seyfried will host the next new "SNL" episode on December 5, with musical guest Don Toliver.
- HBO has released a teaser for Season 2 of "War," confirming the additions of Marisa Tomei and Kelly Macdonald and the return of cast members Archie Renaux (Johnny), James McArdle (Nick), Phoebe Fox (Serena), Pip Torrens (St. John), Nina Sosanya (Beatrice), and Emma Laird (Molly).
- Apple TV's "Disavowed," starring James Marsden, has added four to its cast, per Deadline: Julia Jones ("Dexter: New Blood"), Leila Farzad ("I Hate Suzie"), Michael Landes ("Cruel Summer"), and Pip Torrens ("The Crown").
- Rodrigo Santoro ("Westworld") has joined Elizabeth Olsen in the cast of the FX drama "Seven Sisters" in a recurring role, Deadline reports. The series "follows a large, tight-knit family that begins to unravel when a sister starts communicating with a voice no one else can hear, forcing them to confront long-buried secrets."
- NBC's "The Rockford Files" has added Brandon T. Jackson ("Californication") to its cast in a recurring role, Deadline reports. He'll play Angel, described as "a charismatic, fast-talking hustler on the make."