Chicago Fire Features A Stephen King Easter Egg Only Hardcore Fans Noticed
There have been plenty of TV shows based on Stephen King's books, but the horror author is just so prolific that he can't be contained to his own adaptations. A Season 14 episode of the NBC procedural "Chicago Fire" was full of Easter eggs referencing "The Shining."
Originally airing on October 29, 2025, the Halloween-themed episode "Ghosts" has Firehouse 51's Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) looking for the Good Samaritan who helped him rescue a woman from a fire, only for the helper to disappear as if he's a ghost. The man's name? Grady, the same as the ghostly caretaker-turned-bartender at the Overlook Hotel in King's story. (The Grady in "Chicago Fire" is benevolent rather than an axe-murder like in "The Shining.")
There are other Easter eggs, too. During a Halloween costume fundraiser, a few background characters are dressed as characters from "The Shining." There's a guy sticking his head through a broken door like Jack Nicholson famously does, someone dressed up as that creepy guy in a dog costume, and two women dressed as the murdered twins. Perhaps the most overt Easter egg comes when Cruz gets gifted a box of cookies in a tin. The tin has the now-iconic pattern of the Overlook Hotel's carpet, and the gifter mentions that they came from Hollaran's Bakery. It's a reference to Dick Hollaran, a character from "The Shining" who appears in other King books, too.
The Shining Easter eggs are from an adaptation that King dislikes
Stephen King published "The Shining" in 1977, and while the book was an acclaimed bestseller, it's Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film adaptation, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, that most people picture when they think of the horror classic. The Easter eggs in "Chicago Fire" are primarily referencing the film. The carpet pattern that adorns the tin of cookies is pulled from the movie, and the costumes are as well. (It's because of the movie that the little girls who appear and ominously invite Danny to "come play with us" are commonly called twins. The Grady girls are actually just sisters; they're just dressed the same and look alike.)
Famously, King does not like Kubrick's adaptation of "The Shining." In an interview with Deadline, King called the movie "a big, beautiful Cadillac with no engine inside it." One of his biggest complaints is that Jack Torrance (Nicholson) is portrayed as a sinister and broken person from the moment he enters the Overlook Hotel, rather than somebody sympathetic who is brought down by demons (his own and of the spectral variety).
In 1997, King produced a three-episode miniseries adaptation of "The Shining" that he viewed as more faithful to his book. It has its strengths, but it's not one of the best horror shows of the '90s, and with all due respect to King, there's a reason why "Chicago Fire" is referencing the Kubrick movie and not his miniseries.