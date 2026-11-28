There have been plenty of TV shows based on Stephen King's books, but the horror author is just so prolific that he can't be contained to his own adaptations. A Season 14 episode of the NBC procedural "Chicago Fire" was full of Easter eggs referencing "The Shining."

Originally airing on October 29, 2025, the Halloween-themed episode "Ghosts" has Firehouse 51's Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) looking for the Good Samaritan who helped him rescue a woman from a fire, only for the helper to disappear as if he's a ghost. The man's name? Grady, the same as the ghostly caretaker-turned-bartender at the Overlook Hotel in King's story. (The Grady in "Chicago Fire" is benevolent rather than an axe-murder like in "The Shining.")

There are other Easter eggs, too. During a Halloween costume fundraiser, a few background characters are dressed as characters from "The Shining." There's a guy sticking his head through a broken door like Jack Nicholson famously does, someone dressed up as that creepy guy in a dog costume, and two women dressed as the murdered twins. Perhaps the most overt Easter egg comes when Cruz gets gifted a box of cookies in a tin. The tin has the now-iconic pattern of the Overlook Hotel's carpet, and the gifter mentions that they came from Hollaran's Bakery. It's a reference to Dick Hollaran, a character from "The Shining" who appears in other King books, too.