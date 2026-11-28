While not every comedy has to be rewatchable, many of them inherently retain their appeal across repeat viewings. A true quality in a joke is if it can still produce a laugh on multiple deliveries and there are plenty of sitcoms that live up to the expectation. Netflix has a whole host of original comedy series, quite a few that are perfect to revisit over the course of a weekend binge. Indeed, many of the best Netflix original comedy series can be enjoyed over and over again, even when you know a gag is coming.

We're taking a closer look at the most rewatch-friendly Netflix comedies and naming our personal favorites. From sketch comedy shows to mockumentaries, there are plenty of series to choose from on Netflix. Rewatching each of these shows makes those jokes land even better in repeat viewings, becoming quotable moments every time. Here are the 10 most rewatchable Netflix comedy shows of all time, each ripe for a revisit.