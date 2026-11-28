10 Most Rewatchable Netflix Comedy Shows Of All Time
While not every comedy has to be rewatchable, many of them inherently retain their appeal across repeat viewings. A true quality in a joke is if it can still produce a laugh on multiple deliveries and there are plenty of sitcoms that live up to the expectation. Netflix has a whole host of original comedy series, quite a few that are perfect to revisit over the course of a weekend binge. Indeed, many of the best Netflix original comedy series can be enjoyed over and over again, even when you know a gag is coming.
We're taking a closer look at the most rewatch-friendly Netflix comedies and naming our personal favorites. From sketch comedy shows to mockumentaries, there are plenty of series to choose from on Netflix. Rewatching each of these shows makes those jokes land even better in repeat viewings, becoming quotable moments every time. Here are the 10 most rewatchable Netflix comedy shows of all time, each ripe for a revisit.
BoJack Horseman
Several of the best Netflix original animated series happen to be comedies and rewatchable comedy shows at that. That includes the acclaimed dramedy "BoJack Horseman," which ran for six seasons starting in 2014, boasting an all-star voice cast. The show's titular protagonist, played by Will Arnett, is a washed-up middle-aged sitcom star trying to stage his Hollywood comeback. However, BoJack's unresolved trauma dating back to his childhood and his penchant for vice threaten to derail his life and drag down anyone around him.
What "BoJack Horseman" does so well is start out as a wacky, anthropomorphic animal-fueled comedy and turn it on its head into an emotional searing drama. Even with this tonal change-up, the show makes for an entertaining rewatch, with those heartbreaking moments still packing a punch. But while the later seasons are markedly more serious, the jokes still come in ample supply, albeit from a more bittersweet place. A comedy that's also a show guaranteed to leave you in tears, "BoJack Horseman" truly contains tonal multitudes.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
After "30 Rock," Tina Fey reunited with frequent collaborator Robert Carlock to create the Netflix series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." The 2015 series put Ellie Kemper center stage after her supporting role in "The Office," playing the titular character who's rescued from being sequestered by a doomsday cult. Kimmy decides to relocate to New York City as she reacclimates to a world that's far different from the bunker where she was held by zealots for over a decade. The series ran for over 50 episodes and an interactive special across four seasons, bringing in several prominent "30 Rock" alumni as Kimmy continued her journey of self-discovery.
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" is a sitcom without a single bad season, always finding fun directions for its quirky characters. This comes from Fey and Carlock's consistently sharp writing, packing jokes and gags in virtually every significant portion of dialogue. But the ensemble cast around Kemper all masterfully handles how absurd the show can get, especially Tituss Burgess and Carol Kane. One of the most unabashedly funny shows Netflix has produced to date, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" keeps those laughs coming.
Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp
The cult classic comedy movie "Wet Hot American Summer" has received two different limited series on Netflix, starting with "First Day of Camp." Released in 2015, the show is a prequel that deliberately has fun with its main cast being visibly older than the 2001 movie. The series features much of the main cast from the film, including Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, and Michael Ian Black as the teen campers and counselors. The show features the characters arriving at summer camp in 1981, adding a subplot of the group trying to stop the government from shutting down their lakeside getaway.
Just like its cinematic predecessor, "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp" skewers teen sex comedies from the '70s and '80s, most notably "Meatballs." The show deepens how it hilariously deconstructs those common genre tropes while its talented cast still deliver the laughs like no time has passed at all. The limited series was followed by a sequel series, "Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later" in 2017, reuniting the characters in 1991. But if we had to compare the two, "First Day of Camp" stands as one of the best miniseries streaming Netflix and certainly among the funniest.
W/Bob & David
In the '90s, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross created one of the best HBO comedy TV shows with "Mr. Show with Bob and David," a surreal sketch comedy series. Thirty years later, the duo reunited for a similar sketch comedy show on Netflix in 2015 simply known as "W/Bob & David." More than just its two hosts with the most, the series brings in plenty of familiar faces from its HBO predecessor, including Paul F. Tompkins, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Tom Kenny. The show's de facto finale goes behind-the-scenes to the series' creation, from the writers' room to reuniting the supporting cast to craft new sketches.
Running for only five episodes, "W/Bob & David" lives up to the old axiom of leaving its audiences wanting more without feeling shortchanged. The show's sense of humor is a little more accessible than its predecessor and while it may seem like the jokes come from a safer place, they're no less funny. Moreover, the series demonstrates that Odenkirk, Cross, and their friends haven't lost a step in creating wacky sketch comedy bits for evolving audience sensibilities. With its short length, "W/Bob & David" is the perfect show to binge over a single afternoon, reveling in its fan-favorite cast's familiar talents.
American Vandal
With so many true crime shows and documentary movies crowding the market, the series "American Vandal" pokes fun at the familiar format. Presented in a mockumentary format, the show examines different fictional pranks at high schools each season hosted by Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam Ecklund (Griffin Gluck). From talking head interviews regarding the pranks to Peter and Sam's own thorough investigative journalism, these mysteries try to uncover who was responsible for the chaos. This is all played for laughs, of course, especially given the scatological nature of the pranks being investigated.
"American Vandal" is among the most underrated Netflix original shows, skewering true crime stories with low-stakes cases. This self-aware approach to the format fuels much of the humor while the mysteries themselves are genuinely engrossing. The cast also plays these ludicrous pranks earnestly, which both makes the proceedings funnier and gives a surprising amount of emotional investment in the story. Only running for two seasons, "American Vandal" had tremendous potential given the continued popularity of true crime media.
Sex Education
The teen comedy gets a British edge to it with the series "Sex Education," which premiered in 2019. The story's protagonist is Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), who finds himself giving sex advice to classmates thanks to his mother's work as a sex therapist. This role is complicated by the growing attraction between Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), who helps him run his illicit service. Running for four seasons, the show follows the foibles of sex and romance and how they're not always connected as Otis grows up.
"Sex Education" takes a smart approach to how it stages and addresses its bawdy, hormone-driven teenage escapades. While the deep dive into sensuality and all the awkward humor that stems from it is front and center, there is also a surprising sentimentality to the story being told. The cast is all in tremendous form, particularly the young cast who have to portray the rollicking rollercoaster of emotions that comes with being a teenager undergoing sexual self-discovery. One of the funniest British shows streaming on Netflix, "Sex Education" finds its hilarity in the ribald.
Russian Doll
The 2019 dramedy "Russian Doll" takes the time loop concept popularized by "Groundhog Day" and takes it in a more lethal direction. The show has protagonist Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) reliving her 36th birthday in New York City, with each loop ending with her dying. Nadia searches for a way to break free from this cycle, exploring different facets of her repeating day. The second season goes even further back to its time-bending concept, with Nadia linked to her mother Nora (Chloë Sevigny) in 1982.
Just as "Russian Doll" features fresh perspectives on the same day, the show finds new ways to tell its story with each loop. This can range from differing tones to the scope of Nadia's adventure as she constantly tries to break the cycle. Grounding the whole thing is a masterclass performance from Natasha Lyonne, presaging her later crowd-pleasing work leading shows like "Poker Face." Keeping things unpredictable and exciting as it explores variations of the same broader story, "Russian Doll" is a tightly crafted joy to watch.
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Along with Nathan Fielder, one of the vanguards of cringe comedy in today's television landscape is Tim Robinson. The 2019 sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" highlights his particular brand of humor with a line of deliberately awkward set pieces. Among the most memorable sketches have Robinson playing someone trying to pay it forward by ordering others drive-thru fast food orders to a baby pageant that goes off the rails. The gags frequently veer into the surreal, starting out innocently enough before embracing the bizarre possibilities of its premise.
"I Think You Should Leave" is arguably the most meme-worthy show on this list, driven by Robinson's madcap performance. Robinson has no problem playing a buffoon as he mines the oddities of everyday life, putting his own absurd spin on them. Given the bite-size nature of these sketches, that also makes this show an easy one to revisit and rewatch your favorite bits. At this point in our collective history, "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" feels like the perfect sketch comedy for this American life and its various nuances.
Dead to Me
The show with what is easily the darkest sense of humor on this list is the dramedy "Dead to Me." Starting in 2019, the series opens with Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) attending a support group as she mourns the recent death of her husband to a hit-and-run accident. Jen befriends fellow attendee Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), unaware that her new friend was the driver who killed her spouse. Much of the show deals with Jen discovering the truth about her buddy, growing increasingly unstable in the process of this amateur investigation.
With much of its humor skewering the nature of grief and recovery, "Dead to Me" certainly isn't for everyone. But what the show attempts to do, it does very well, even if its laughs come from an inherently painful place. Knowing where the big twists and turns come from makes rewatches all the more effective, with audiences able to pick up on the clues that they're now savvy about. With both Applegate and Cardellini in fine form, "Dead to Me" brings a whole approach to the nature of cringe comedy.
The Four Seasons
Though Tina Fey may be best known for creating screwball sitcoms, she brings a more dramatic edge to her laughs in "The Four Seasons." Co-created with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the show follows a set of married friends whose dynamics change across seasonal getaways that they take together. Fey also stars as Kate, playing opposite former "Saturday Night Live" collaborator Will Forte as Kate's neurotic husband Jack. Compared to their past work, the laughs come from a considerably more grounded and relatable place, juxtaposed with heartbreak and the other intricacies of life.
"The Four Seasons" really showcases a side to Fey's creative strengths, both as a storyteller and an actor. Despite this, the show doesn't get as melodramatic as it could, keeping things accessible rather than reveling in familial dysfunction. That poignancy also makes the jokes feel that much more earned and organic, bringing a surprising earnestness to what's often a cynical genre. With "The Four Seasons" renewed for a third season by Netflix, the antics of Kate and Jack, with their various friends are set to continue even further.